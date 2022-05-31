 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ARL Now)   Smoke coming out of Matchbox   (arlnow.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

622 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 7:43 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has a new pope been selected?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That is weird, b/c the strike surface is on the OUTSIDE of the matchbox.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What the Fark is a "Matchbox"

\ unless it's a toy car
\\ apparently dnrtfa
\\\ trés
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AnudderFreakinFarker: What the Fark is a "Matchbox"

\ unless it's a toy car
\\ apparently dnrtfa
\\\ trés


Small chain of relatively nice restaurants that serve wood-fired pizza. I've been to their one in Rockville, MD a number of times over the years.

https://www.matchboxrestaurants.com/
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did they eat the chicken or the fish?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Person of interest:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wood fired pizza but they can't access the roof, so I'm guessing chimney fire.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sources say no members of Matchbox 20 were harmed in the blaze, can continue making terrible 90's music for another thirty years.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Firefighters from Arlington, Alexandria and elsewhere are on scene at wood-fired pizza eatery Matchbox, at 1100 S. Hayes Street, trying to find the source of the smoke.

I only have a Fark GED in arson investigations, but I think I solved this one already.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Firefighters from Arlington, Alexandria and elsewhere are on scene at wood-fired pizza eatery Matchbox, at 1100 S. Hayes Street, trying to find the source of the smoke.

I only have a Fark GED in arson investigations, but I think I solved this one already.


Probably just a Tesla in the parking lot

/ducks
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.