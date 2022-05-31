 Skip to content
Zooey Deschanel
27
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That lion looks so ashamed.
 
Zippercole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No one understands me!"
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quirky!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's drunk and then there's I think I'll cut this Lions hair drunk ..
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/ To quote Ricardo Martin, 'Shebangs, Shebangs!'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: That lion looks so ashamed.


"Farrrrk you, Carrrl. I don't want to be a manic pixie girrrl and you can't make me."
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zooey Lionel?
 
scanson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You only love her for her bangs. She's about average without.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Me, on the other hand, love her all ways
// Call me, Zooey!!
 
jlee4677
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll grow back
Youtube hia4ViaX0hA
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Rihanna has entered the chat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like a Karen to me. Does the Lion need to speak to my manager?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is total caption contest Will Wheaton wearing a Christmas sweater material
cdn4.premiumread.comView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Serenbettie Page
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
cdn.iflscience.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I figured it out. It's Garth Brook's secret identity!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaytkay: You only love her for her bangs. She's about average without.

[Fark user image 850x564]

/ Me, on the other hand, love her all ways
// Call me, Zooey!!


I might go vegetarian for her.  Maybe.  I mean we'd really have to click.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
24 - Bangs
Youtube ZprV3K1PxJY


Bangs, on things. Everything is cuter with a bang bang.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That lion has some real fringe appeal.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's the new Beatle Cut that everybody's wearing these days
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
80's early 90's skater bangs

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
