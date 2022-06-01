 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Caption this Zoom class
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Now witness the firepower of this fully ARMED and OPERATIONAL Cat-ttle station!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"...and as you can see the lipstick has fully transferred to the countertop."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Remote viewer: "Can you believe what that asshole just said??  OH SHIAT I"M NOT ON MUTE!!"
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"Which reminds me, Amanda, of how much I miss our pre-covid lunchtime visits to the supply room!"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jayson, that thing you asked me this afternoon?  Your wish is granted!!!  ENJOY!
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When you're trying to pay attention in a Zoom Class but the cat wants to start an Onlyfans
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Do you think this shade of lipstick works with my spring wardrobe?"
 
docsigma
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"And now we turn the floor over to Marjorie Taylor Greene"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did I say we would get up close and personal for vet school?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
HOT LONELY GIRLS IN YOUR AREA WANT TO SHOW PUSSY CLICK HERE NOW
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow!
You're hotter than your profile pic.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Now witness the firepower of this fully ARMED and OPERATIONAL Cat-ttle station!


Lolz, cereal...

How long you been sitting on that gem?
Bravo.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Great Eye is always watching. His gaze pierces cloud, shadow, earth, and flesh.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dasani? Here, I have something that tastes better.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Molly looked at her screen classmates, horrified at how easily a game of Simon Says had gone so badly wrong.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sarah hoped that her classmates, distracted by cat ass, wouldn't notice the pussy licking in progress under the table.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Look at my butt...look at it, accept it!
It is a force to be reckoned with!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, the entire bottle
 
