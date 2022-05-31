 Skip to content
(MSN)   After police blamed a Uvalde teacher for leaving a door open, it turns out that the door was closed. By that teacher, in direct response to seeing an armed man outside   (msn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now, subby, see...in this teacher, the police had found a perfectly good scapegoat for their abysmal performance in Uvalde. We already know that teachers are secret socialist CRT-spreading revisionist history preaching non-sectarian acolytes of America-hating, feminazi propaganda. And now that the police actually found one who could be credibly accused of secretly aiding and abetting a Lone Wolf domestic terrorist who acted entirely due to severe mental health issues that should have prevented him from ever buying guns in the first place if only obstructionist Democrats weren't so unwilling to deal with this very real issue in lieu of their "destroy all guns" mentality...you take that away? Why would you do that? Why wouldn't you let them have this? Do you know what this means, subby? This means that now they're going to be slightly more likely to face the full, unbridled wrath of Merrick Garland, his dander fully up, the cockles of his heart engorged, at some point in the indeterminate but probably not all too far future when carefully considering and comparing it to the overall arc of time as whole. They're slightly more likely to face that, and I just hope you're happy with yourself.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So this teacher took more action the the police department
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing the press made a single phone call to confirm that fact before erroneously reporting B.S. for a week.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

propasaurus: So this teacher took more action the the police department


Timely, too.
Makes you wonder what the next scapegoat is going to be... a tick bite that caused temporary deafness (so they did not hear the students crying for help for forty minutes)?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I would not be surprised to find out that the shooter was actually a member of the Uvalde Police Department.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And... they have successfully changed the subject to doors instead of guns.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: And... they have successfully changed the subject to doors instead of guns.


Ackchyually, the subject has become police lies and inaction in the face of danger.  Which is a good thing, in my book.

F*cking pigs.  Worthless, useless pricks.  Fire ever f*cking cop and let them re-apply to their re-written, re-vamped, non-militarized job.  If they don't like it, they can join the Army and see how well they hold up.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a single thing so far that the police haven't lied about?

/and that the media hasn't believed
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two Rules for Dealing with Police
1. Cops lie
2. See #1
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: So this teacher took more action the the police department


always_have.jpg
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we know who didn't close it.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police are lying to us again?

suprised_pickachu.tiff
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think cops would do that? Just go on the internet and lie?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Now, subby, see...in this teacher, the police had found a perfectly good scapegoat for their abysmal performance in Uvalde. We already know that teachers are secret socialist CRT-spreading revisionist history preaching non-sectarian acolytes of America-hating, feminazi propaganda. And now that the police actually found one who could be credibly accused of secretly aiding and abetting a Lone Wolf domestic terrorist who acted entirely due to severe mental health issues that should have prevented him from ever buying guns in the first place if only obstructionist Democrats weren't so unwilling to deal with this very real issue in lieu of their "destroy all guns" mentality...you take that away? Why would you do that? Why wouldn't you let them have this? Do you know what this means, subby? This means that now they're going to be slightly more likely to face the full, unbridled wrath of Merrick Garland, his dander fully up, the cockles of his heart engorged, at some point in the indeterminate but probably not all too far future when carefully considering and comparing it to the overall arc of time as whole. They're slightly more likely to face that, and I just hope you're happy with yourself.


Brevity, my boy.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: So this teacher took more action the the police department


Disney Copyright lawyers do more than the cops.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B-b-but the police man told us this and the police man never lie, you take that back subby you liar!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: And... they have successfully changed the subject to doors instead of guns.


Here's the thing - this was a "hardened school". They had trained, armed officers on site. They had a SWAT team that underwent regular training at that very school on how to react. It all failed. Turning our schools into a farking fortress isn't going to save lives.

If we're really serious, we'd have a broad ban on all gas-powered rifles, all handguns (pistols and revolvers), detachable magazines and the ammunition commonly used in these weapons except within the confines of a gun club and in that case only for people who have undergone extensive training, licensing, and background checks.

If we were a little serious, we'd treat gun ownership like car ownership requiring safety inspections, extensive training, registration, insurance and a system in place to use due process to remove someone's guns.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fire them all, start over from scratch.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Is there a single thing so far that the police haven't lied about?

/and that the media hasn't believed


Still waiting for the "all those dead kids parents are anti-gun, pro-abortion liberals. The gunman was simply guided by Jesus' hand to give them post-birth abortions for being wicked sinners. Many haven't even set foot in a church in their lives"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: At this point I would not be surprised to find out that the shooter was actually a member of the Uvalde Police Department.


It's why they waited - professional courtesy
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely the police wouldn't lie about such things!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've mentioned before that I work in a school. Pnd Jr and I had this exchange this AM

Me as he is leaving for school -- Be safe and look out for yourself.
Him -- You too.

/f*ckin' sad

Oh and this is what I find when I come back from lunch. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LordOfThePings: And... they have successfully changed the subject to doors instead of guns.

Ackchyually, the subject has become police lies and inaction in the face of danger.  Which is a good thing, in my book.

F*cking pigs.  Worthless, useless pricks.  Fire ever f*cking cop and let them re-apply to their re-written, re-vamped, non-militarized job.  If they don't like it, they can join the Army and see how well they hold up.


Well considering like 60% of them are vets or current reservists...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LordOfThePings: And... they have successfully changed the subject to doors instead of guns.

Ackchyually, the subject has become police lies and inaction in the face of danger.  Which is a good thing, in my book.

F*cking pigs.  Worthless, useless pricks.  Fire ever f*cking cop and let them re-apply to their re-written, re-vamped, non-militarized job.  If they don't like it, they can join the Army and see how well they hold up.


Once again, this is not a "good guy with a gun" situation. The cops are not, and have never been, the 'good guys'. The cops were, in fact, busy actively preventing any good guys with guns from doing a gotdamned thing.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LordOfThePings: And... they have successfully changed the subject to doors instead of guns.

Ackchyually, the subject has become police lies and inaction in the face of danger.  Which is a good thing, in my book.

F*cking pigs.  Worthless, useless pricks.  Fire ever f*cking cop and let them re-apply to their re-written, re-vamped, non-militarized job.  If they don't like it, they can join the Army and see how well they hold up.


They can spend the rest of their lives being known as Officer Chickenshiat.

Doctor Who - A Good Man Goes to War - Colonel Runaway
Youtube P44SezQ2gzE
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Pocket Ninja: Now, subby, see...in this teacher, the police had found a perfectly good scapegoat for their abysmal performance in Uvalde. We already know that teachers are secret socialist CRT-spreading revisionist history preaching non-sectarian acolytes of America-hating, feminazi propaganda. And now that the police actually found one who could be credibly accused of secretly aiding and abetting a Lone Wolf domestic terrorist who acted entirely due to severe mental health issues that should have prevented him from ever buying guns in the first place if only obstructionist Democrats weren't so unwilling to deal with this very real issue in lieu of their "destroy all guns" mentality...you take that away? Why would you do that? Why wouldn't you let them have this? Do you know what this means, subby? This means that now they're going to be slightly more likely to face the full, unbridled wrath of Merrick Garland, his dander fully up, the cockles of his heart engorged, at some point in the indeterminate but probably not all too far future when carefully considering and comparing it to the overall arc of time as whole. They're slightly more likely to face that, and I just hope you're happy with yourself.

Brevity, my boy.


Normally, yes. But PN needs to do his thing.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the solution to this mass shooting problem is to move the classrooms to a safe location, like, say, the farking moon
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: I think the solution to this mass shooting problem is to move the classrooms to a safe location, like, say, the farking moon


Actually, how about military bases?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: Benevolent Misanthrope: LordOfThePings: And... they have successfully changed the subject to doors instead of guns.

Ackchyually, the subject has become police lies and inaction in the face of danger.  Which is a good thing, in my book.

F*cking pigs.  Worthless, useless pricks.  Fire ever f*cking cop and let them re-apply to their re-written, re-vamped, non-militarized job.  If they don't like it, they can join the Army and see how well they hold up.

Well considering like 60% of them are vets or current reservists...


what, did they somehow lose their farking training between getting out of the military and becoming Bacon?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 444x293]

Fire them all, start over from scratch.


Oh they REALLY farked up, to the point where they don't think larger bureaus can cover for them.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: At this point I would not be surprised to find out that the shooter was actually a member of the Uvalde Police Department.


Just wait.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How has this not lead to the mother of all lawsuits from the parents?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: At this point I would not be surprised to find out that the shooter was actually a member of the Uvalde Police Department.


Video evidence of Uvalde Police guarding the school.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: I think the solution to this mass shooting problem is to move the classrooms to a safe location, like, say, the farking moon


Then they'd be in constant danger from Chinese space junk.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: I've mentioned before that I work in a school. Pnd Jr and I had this exchange this AM

Me as he is leaving for school -- Be safe and look out for yourself.
Him -- You too.

/f*ckin' sad

Oh and this is what I find when I come back from lunch. [Fark user image 850x637]


Your school is doing a sh*t job keeping that door locked.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe give the leftover military hardware to teachers instead of the police.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the Uvalde police said ANYTHING that was true?

Anything at all?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: lincoln65: I think the solution to this mass shooting problem is to move the classrooms to a safe location, like, say, the farking moon

Actually, how about military bases?


Bzzzt, no!
Army major kills 13 people in Fort Hood shooting spree

As far as I'm aware the moon is the only place on earth where no one has been shot. Prove me wrong libs
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: propasaurus: So this teacher took more action the the police department

Timely, too.
Makes you wonder what the next scapegoat is going to be... a tick bite that caused temporary deafness (so they did not hear the students crying for help for forty minutes)?


Oh, it's gonna be the police chief.  Except scapegoat is the wrong word.  The only reason this thing ended as "quickly" as it did is the Border Patrol agents eventually said, "Fark this puto, we're going in!"
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My school was shot up by middle schoolers with pellet guns this weekend.

My district has doors that do not lock...that do not close properly...etc.

But my state does have some weapons bans. https://giffords.org/lawcenter/state-laws/assault-weapons-in-connecticut/

And we still have the memory of Sandy Hook.
cartoonistgroup.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: lincoln65: I think the solution to this mass shooting problem is to move the classrooms to a safe location, like, say, the farking moon

Actually, how about military bases?


Where the guns are?
Not even military bases are safe from mass shootings.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(sigh) Of course.

Realistically, fewer people believe the cop version of any event anymore.

When you've lost middle aged white biatches like me, you've probably lost most of the country.

Cops are just absolutely shiatty at PR. I guess that comes from not having much need for it until very recently. When the "liberal" media cheerfully reports every bit of bullshiat that comes from your spokesperson, you don't need a different story.

When the media seems less and less inclined to do that ... smart people would change up their strategy. Let's see which strategy the cops pick next time. And there will be a next time.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: pounddawg: I've mentioned before that I work in a school. Pnd Jr and I had this exchange this AM

Me as he is leaving for school -- Be safe and look out for yourself.
Him -- You too.

/f*ckin' sad

Oh and this is what I find when I come back from lunch. [Fark user image 850x637]

Your school is doing a sh*t job keeping that door locked.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Now, subby, see...in this teacher, the police had found a perfectly good scapegoat for their abysmal performance in Uvalde. We already know that teachers are secret socialist CRT-spreading revisionist history preaching non-sectarian acolytes of America-hating, feminazi propaganda. And now that the police actually found one who could be credibly accused of secretly aiding and abetting a Lone Wolf domestic terrorist who acted entirely due to severe mental health issues that should have prevented him from ever buying guns in the first place if only obstructionist Democrats weren't so unwilling to deal with this very real issue in lieu of their "destroy all guns" mentality...you take that away? Why would you do that? Why wouldn't you let them have this? Do you know what this means, subby? This means that now they're going to be slightly more likely to face the full, unbridled wrath of Merrick Garland, his dander fully up, the cockles of his heart engorged, at some point in the indeterminate but probably not all too far future when carefully considering and comparing it to the overall arc of time as whole. They're slightly more likely to face that, and I just hope you're happy with yourself.


Heh...maybe even the sub-cockles.....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: waxbeans: lincoln65: I think the solution to this mass shooting problem is to move the classrooms to a safe location, like, say, the farking moon

Actually, how about military bases?

Bzzzt, no!
Army major kills 13 people in Fort Hood shooting spree

As far as I'm aware the moon is the only place on earth where no one has been shot. Prove me wrong libs


That's a one off and a terrorist.
Also, it's not like they can't compartmentalize the school within a base.
This would also mean no more parents at schools being annoying.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: pounddawg: I've mentioned before that I work in a school. Pnd Jr and I had this exchange this AM

Me as he is leaving for school -- Be safe and look out for yourself.
Him -- You too.

/f*ckin' sad

Oh and this is what I find when I come back from lunch. [Fark user image 850x637]

Your school is doing a sh*t job keeping that door locked.


It says "locked", not "closed".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 444x293]

Fire them all, start over from scratch.


LOL, they lawyered up.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: I've mentioned before that I work in a school. Pnd Jr and I had this exchange this AM

Me as he is leaving for school -- Be safe and look out for yourself.
Him -- You too.

/f*ckin' sad

Oh and this is what I find when I come back from lunch. [Fark user image image 850x637]


Glass door? shiat, that will stop a mass shooter.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Have the Uvalde police said ANYTHING that was true?

Anything at all?


I mean, they're cops, so the safest assumption is always "no".
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: lincoln65: I think the solution to this mass shooting problem is to move the classrooms to a safe location, like, say, the farking moon

Actually, how about military bases?


Isn't there a military base, I think in Texas too, that has a huge amount of murders and rapes?
 
