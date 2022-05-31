 Skip to content
(CNN)   Taco Bell temporarily out of Mexican Pizza until people flush   (cnn.com) divider line
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
¡Aye caramba!
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
thats okay, make an enchirito instead.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
did the staff training this time around cover not cutting it into slices with a 5lb hammer?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"For example, the company said one fan bought 180 Mexican Pizzas in a single order."

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I want a damn MexiMelt.  They've got all the stuff back there but they won't make one.
 
strutin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That looks pretty good - and something we could absolutely make at home.. I'm guessing refried beans with the sauce in the first layer?

/might make this tonight!
 
Moose out front
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ah, so this is Taco Bell's version of New Coke.

Remove a menu item and then bring it back to skyrocketing new sales figures.

Coca-Cola insists it wasn't all a marketing scheme from the beginning... that it was just a happy coincidence. I'm sure Taco Bell will claim the same thing.

Sure Jan.

And all the usual suspects will fall for it. People are just lemmings walking upright.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Taco Bell introduced the item in 1985 and originally called it the "Pizzazz Pizza.""

Piss-ass pizza.

Seems appropriate.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The hell did you run out of?  Other than the pizza sauce, it's five of the same eight ingredients you use in everything else.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How can they run out of Mexican Pizzas?  They're just the regular ingredients that go into everything else they make but stacked in a different order.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

McDonald's is doing the same with the McRib.
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dolly Parton's Mexican pizza musical on TikTok still delayed indefinitely.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
www.businessinsider.com/taco-bell-menu-items-removed-2020-12#the-chain-also-announced-it-would-be-dropping-its-mini-skillet-bowl-from-the-breakfast-menu-4

non-link b/c fark swears this is unfetchable.  it works fine though.

i suspect its the round flat shells.  the tostada's were also discontinued at the same time back in 2020.  those 2 things were the only things using those round hard shells.
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Had one about a week ago. It was crap, over a third of it was just empty shell.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: The hell did you run out of?  Other than the pizza sauce, it's five of the same eight ingredients you use in everything else.


My first thought, too.

It's just nachos on a tostada.

Get the fkkn nachos.

Or, here's a thought... stay the fk away from Taco Bell!

/Del Taco is better
//their meat is 100% animal kingdom
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Del Taco is good stuff, much better than Taco Bell and really affordable.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The only thing they could "run out of" are the boxes to put them in. Other than that, the whole menu is like 7 ingredients put together in slightly
different ways.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Over all I prefer Del Taco.  However, I do love the Taco Bell "meat".   I know it's wrong.  Let me have this.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's really just a quesadilla with stuff on it. That's all. It takes longer, costs more, and takes more energy to go get one then to just make one.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I want a damn MexiMelt.  They've got all the stuff back there but they won't make one.


I want the original Chilito brought back not that chili cheese burrito which wasn't the same.
 
trakball
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Over all I prefer Del Taco.


BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy:
Del Taco is good stuff, much better than Taco Bell and really affordable.

bughunter: Del Taco is better


The thing is, Del Taco doesn't have a mexican pizza on their menu.
 
camaroash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Twinkie Bell.

/ Nobody cared until it was gone. And nobody cared after it came back, once they remembered why it left.

// It's business. Right?

/// I switched to Del Taco. My ass thanks me.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I would guess that there's a lot of "loss" due to breakage of the shells.

God forbid you get served a mexican pizza on a broken tostada shell.

Then you'd have NACHOS!

"Hey, what is this?  Nachos?  I ordered a Mexican Pizza!  I want to speak to the Manager!!"
 
blodyholy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yah, I'm guessing they've run out of boxes. They went w/this retro 'when we first introduced this item' theme, and I'm sure that is the hold up here.

thestreet.comView Full Size

As others point out, the damn item consists of things already on the menu. IDK, 'artificial scarcity' isn't beyond the realm of possibility as well.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My daughter says she's overjoyed at it being out.  Says the issue is where the manufacture the shells; they didn't anticipate it being this big.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Del Taco is only in 16 or 17 states. Maybe find a local mom and pop taqueria? Most cities have more than one.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't follow cultural appropriation stuff much.

And being a white guy, I should probably do more listening than talking about it.

But I feel like Italians and Mexicans should both be upset by this product.
 
Tater1337
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd rather get the taco truck tacos

he is closer
actually uses good ingredients
and adds extra tortillas, because yes, once you finish one taco over the extra tortilla, another taco

so I buy 4, and end up eating 8*

*more like 6, and two really wimpy tacos that have one bit of lettuce and meat
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A picture of the Taco Bell CEO upon hearing the news:

i.prcdn.coView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thanks to streaming video every day is now a Doctor Who marathon. The Comic Book Guy must be huge.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bring back the Bellburger. Just in case a Farker working for corporate lurks here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ less than a minute ago  

So I'm not the only one that does that.
 
