(Some Guy)   "Hard Drive would like to formally apologize for dragging Mr. Musk so hard that not even his nearly 100 million Twitter followers could save him from getting ratioed several times in the span of 20 minutes"   (hard-drive.net) divider line
33
•       •       •

1331 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 7:16 PM (56 minutes ago)



33 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dig up, stupid!

The proper reaction to getting called out like that is to apologize (even if it was unintentional) and send your followers to them. A few thousand new followers will likely cause them to forgive you.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hairplugs Musk has been showing his ass far too often lately. It's delightful.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OK, that what funny.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In an internet age long past we had a meme that started like this....
"Arguing on the internet is like running in the Special Olympics...."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 422x122]



I was already entertained by the article.  Then you bring us this.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: OK, that what funny.


I'm sensibly chuckling at many of the headlines featured on their site.

"Activision Blizzard Reports Most Profitable Quarter Ever for Legal Team" "Fantastic Four Movie Underway After Disney Acquires Ownership of John Krasinski""New Punisher Comic Features Him Standing Around Outside of Shooting for 40 Minutes Before Acting"And that last one, OMFG...
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 397x350]


He's starting to look like he sent us an Interocitor.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image image 422x122]


The same could be said of Ted Cruz...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dude thought he could buy Twitter and that would stop him getting go humiliated.

LOL
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
poor elon :'-(

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That was tedious to read
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 270x300]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The fact that everyone is still talking about what a thin skinned idiot he is just proves he's actually won!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: Someone Else's Alt: OK, that what funny.

I'm sensibly chuckling at many of the headlines featured on their site.

"Activision Blizzard Reports Most Profitable Quarter Ever for Legal Team" "Fantastic Four Movie Underway After Disney Acquires Ownership of John Krasinski""New Punisher Comic Features Him Standing Around Outside of Shooting for 40 Minutes Before Acting"And that last one, OMFG...


"Ricky Gervais Starves to Death After Massive Fire Destroys All Low-Hanging Fruit"?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: In an internet age long past we had a meme that started like this....
"Arguing on the internet is like running in the Special Olympics...."


Alternately: "you win the prize!".
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark needs a BURN tag.  That was exquisitely done.  Apply heat, Elon, that'll do it.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

culebra: The fact that everyone is still talking about what a thin skinned idiot he is just proves he's actually won!


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every time Elon Musk calls someone or something he doesn't like "woke", drink!
 
Vern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: culebra: The fact that everyone is still talking about what a thin skinned idiot he is just proves he's actually won!

[c.tenor.com image 498x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


I will still defend that movie as being funny. No it's certainly not the smartest comedy, and it certainly doesn't have the highest production values. And it has plenty of jokes that fall completely flat, but when it's funny, it's really funny.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Every time Elon Musk calls someone or something he doesn't like "woke", drink!


Crap. I need more booze if that's what we're doing.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Every time Elon Musk calls someone or something he doesn't like "woke", drink!


I don't understand why people say 'woke' like it's an insult.

Is this just a thing from pedophiles who don't like it when the kids wake up from their naps?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*if that's what we're doing, I need more booze.
/for the sentence structure nazis
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I don't understand why people say 'woke' like it's an insult.


"Why aren't you a piece of shiat, bro?"

Sick burn.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mr. Musk offers to buy rake he stepped on.

Nice.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image image 425x422]


Is your account some sort of terrible performance art?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Oneiros: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Every time Elon Musk calls someone or something he doesn't like "woke", drink!

I don't understand why people say 'woke' like it's an insult.

Is this just a thing from pedophiles who don't like it when the kids wake up from their naps?


As somebody said in a different thread, the term "woke" is only used by people mad that they can't call people n-word lovers anymore...
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Hairplugs Musk has been showing his ass far too often lately. It's delightful.


Better that he show his ass than... y'know... the other side.
 
