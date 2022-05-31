 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Yet more video proof Disneyland's Grad Nite is merely Mickey Mouse UFC   (foxla.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Disneyland Park, Orange County, California, Walt Disney, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, California, The Walt Disney Company, similar incident  
•       •       •

663 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 8:52 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My God, that's terrible.

I mean "A single-park ticket starts at $134 for adults"

The humanity.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mugato: My God, that's terrible.

I mean "A single-park ticket starts at $134 for adults"

The humanity.


$83 for california residents. Or people who still have an old expired california CDL
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I attended Grad Night years ago (decades ago now) at the FL park. I'm confused - I see kids in the video.

Grad night was basically "they open the park overnight for graduating seniors from 11 pm to 6 AM."  You spent about 3 hours at Pleasure Island chilling in the "clubs" until it was time for the main park. You had to wear a shirt and tie the whole time... in Florida, in May/June. It was weird.

/also my first time at Disney despite being a dyed in the wool Cracker.
//fam basically followed Andrew Jackson over the border
///Dad hated Disney and always made family vacations around historic sites. Andersonville, St Augustine, etc.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't know why, but this popped into my head after watching that video
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why is Mickey holding hands with Kim Il-sung?

images.foxtv.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not grad nite yet, subby.  There were families there (the horror) to witness this incident and on grad nite, the park is closed to all but high schoolers.  At least, that's how it was when I graduated.

And grads don't hang out and fight in ToonTown.  That's where you go for reaching third base.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never did Grad Night, but did go on the California Honors Society trip in Junior High, back in 85.

Buddy of mine and I paled around. Got approached on Space Mountain by a couple of girls from elsewhere in California who were just behind us. One of them asked if they could ride with us because her friend had never been on and was scared. So, overweight, gawky, nerd, teen me got to sit with the scared girl and hold her hand for the ride.

They offered us to hang with them for the rest of the night. Of course my stupid ass said no...

My biggest 'what if...?' moment.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's sort of entertaining to watch morons beat each other's brains in on the internet, but they really need to keep it in Moronville.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That was it?  I don't think your 50-second "altercation" qualifies as a "fight" if it can be broken up by... [reviews video] ...a barber shop quartet?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ISO15693: $83 for california residents. Or people who still have an old expired california CDL


SBinRR: Why is Mickey holding hands with Kim Il-sung?

[images.foxtv.com image 764x432]


He's going to be holding more than his hand

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drtgb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My H.S. did Disney grad night way back in 1980. We were located near San Francisco.  Graduation happened. We drove by bus to the airport and flew to LA. Bused to Disneyland. Spent all night in long lines and mobs until about 6:00 AM. Bussed back to the airport and flew home.

I remember lots of drinking at graduation and on the bus. Lots of vomit at Disneyland.

It was not fun.

The H.S. didn't do it the next year.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: I attended Grad Night years ago (decades ago now) at the FL park. I'm confused - I see kids in the video.

Grad night was basically "they open the park overnight for graduating seniors from 11 pm to 6 AM."  You spent about 3 hours at Pleasure Island chilling in the "clubs" until it was time for the main park. You had to wear a shirt and tie the whole time... in Florida, in May/June. It was weird.

/also my first time at Disney despite being a dyed in the wool Cracker.
//fam basically followed Andrew Jackson over the border
///Dad hated Disney and always made family vacations around historic sites. Andersonville, St Augustine, etc.


Shirt and tie? At Disneyland in the '70s we had to wear suits. At least the whole park was open when we arrived.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Grad Nite in Florida hasn't been at Disney for several years. Disney probably realized that having the park closed to only HS students took away from guests paying higher prices for tickets, as well as spending money in the stores and restaurants. Gotta make that max profit.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: That was it?  I don't think your 50-second "altercation" qualifies as a "fight" if it can be broken up by... [reviews video] ...a barber shop quartet?


Hey a watch out for those barbershop types: they have straight razors!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I love the person in front of the guy with the camera, enjoying the fight while casually eating mac-n-cheese from a bread bowl.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: That was it?  I don't think your 50-second "altercation" qualifies as a "fight" if it can be broken up by... [reviews video] ...a barber shop quartet?


Yeah, that wasn't exactly a MMA match.

/Slappiest Place on Earth
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.