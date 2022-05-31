 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   One has to admit, the man has a point. From a more realistic perspective, though, if we're going to start automatically tearing down every building in America where a mass shooting takes place, will there be anything left in a few years?   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, High school, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, Joe Biden, Education, Primary school, United States, Robb Elementary  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making Robb elementary into a memorial museum of school shootings from what republicans have done to the US would be better. Motto above the entrance of "Never forget who caused the murders".
 
Angry Manatee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look.  A white male conservative who wants to pretend the bad things they're responsible for are forgotten and ignored.

At least they playbook is predictable
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gun lobby will buy up the property after the school is demolished and build a factory to mass produce more guns and ammo, and the governor will probably give them a huge tax credit for doing so.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The NRA should cover the cost of tearing the building down, not the taxpayer.
 
Dryad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Feds are more than willing to cough up $45 million every single time this happens, but unwilling to cough up less than half that to fund updating the background check system
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How about you and the police force just resign so real adults might have a chance at leading the community?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Someone is going to get cheap property to build a shooting range on.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Of course a connected someone will have just the right plot of land to sell (swamp). Then family owned construction company will only go 150% over cost.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Build Back Better

You know, with one door, metal detectors, and windows that don't open.  But AC would be too expensive so we'll skip that.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Tear down the building!"

"Can we do something about gu..."

"TEAR. DOWN. THE. BUILDING."
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How about we take a cue from Abraham Lincoln and start burying the victims of mass shootings in Wayne LaPierre's front yard
 
groppet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Next tear down all the concentration camps in Europe and all the slave quarters in the south can't have people being reminded of bad stuff. I am sure the mayor will want it torn down, rebuilt and then have a football stadium attached that costs 3X as much.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It would give us a head start on the whole scurrying-through-the-rubble-of-a-collapsed-civilization-while-hunting-one-another-for-meat future we seem to be looking down the barrel of.
 
Pincy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This just seems like another attempt to make it look like you are doing something about the problem without actually doing anything about the problem.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Angry Manatee: Oh look.  A white male conservative who wants to pretend the bad things they're responsible for are forgotten and ignored.

At least they playbook is predictable


Yea but what can you do, Biden is tool old to change his ways now.

*runs*
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They tore down Sandy Hook and then built a new school right on top of it. What was the point of that, besides wasting money?
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a childish response.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now nobody will ever know our own inaction, apathy, and gun fetishization led to 19 children being massacred here!
 
exqqqme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They're tearing it down because they want to forget.

Change the name of the school, then. Farking cowards.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jim from Saint Paul: "Tear down the building!"

"Can we do something about gu..."

"TEAR. DOWN. THE. BUILDING."


It's the Outta Sight, Outta Mind approach to gun violence.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How did they go from "just add a few more doors" to "FARK IT, TEAR IT ALL DOWN" in three days lol. Jfc I can't even with the idiocy anymore.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I understand the intent to not retraumatize people by making them return to the site of a mass shooting, but if it becomes some sort of policy to tear down places where they happen, how is that not an added incentive to perpetrate a mass shooting?  These shooters are always out for revenge for some slight or slights, real or imagined, and if their beef involves a school even a little bit, how satisfying would it be to know that the buildings that contained/enabled/facilitated the slights against them are going to be destroyed after they've wreaked their havoc?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i mean it is very humanity on brand a response i'd say.

bets way to a better future must be to try and forget the pains of our past by not having to face the realities of what we are and what we did. Yeah that's the ticket, best way to never have Nazis again surly would be to remove any all traces of their existence, right?
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: How about we take a cue from Abraham Lincoln and start burying the victims of mass shootings in Wayne LaPierre's front yard


In all seriousness, I think "we" should be publishing full page spreads in major newspapers/magazines of police crime scene photos every time this happens. Dead kids full of holes and blood everywhere. We got out of Vietnam because people got sick of seeing the body bags.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: They tore down Sandy Hook and then built a new school right on top of it. What was the point of that, besides wasting money?


Didn't want to be haunted by ghosts


/kidding
//not kidding
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nah, just leave the bloody classroom the way it is. (I realize it's probably already been cleaned up, but maybe not.)

Leave it the way it is, empty forever, for anyone who wants to look inside at what Republicans have done and continue to do.

So of course, that isn't gonna happen.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It happen 15 or so years ago in Nickel Mines in Amish country with ONE addition.

The community helped take down the school house.


The community built a new school house at a different location.


They also disinvited the media, allowing privacy for all concerned.

Here's what it may have looked like
Time lapse: Amish barn raising
Youtube HFaZd0MnUms
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The hotel in Vegas turned the suite where the gunman was into a storage room IIRC.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's not talk about it!!
Hide it!!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: In all seriousness, I think "we" should be publishing full page spreads in major newspapers/magazines of police crime scene photos every time this happens. Dead kids full of holes and blood everywhere.


Obviously lots of grieving parents would not want theirs included. But showing dead kids would not be necessary.

Sow the crime scenes. Blood-spattered floors, up-ended desks, bullet holes in the art the kids proudly displayed on the walls.
 
alex10294
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone wants a new building and sees a way to get their voters to support it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: They tore down Sandy Hook and then built a new school right on top of it. What was the point of that, besides wasting money?


To remove a symbol for the shooters where one of their own was *martyred*.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now we need to build a new school.
How will we pay for that?
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Making Robb elementary into a memorial museum of school shootings from what republicans have done to the US would be better. Motto above the entrance of "Never forget who caused the murders".


AR-15 Macht Frei
 
Bread314
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know its a stating the obvious but destroying the place where something bad happened is not helpful. Burying the past does not help the healing. It only makes the forgetting easier.  We made Auschwitz and the Gettysburg battlegrounds memorials so we never forget.  The World Trade Center was rebuilt to complete the same function as the old buildings as a symbol that evil cannot triumph.  Near me is a grocery store called King Soopers where 10 people were shot and killed a year ago. It has reopened, not because the chain needed to, but because the community demanded they do so to prove that the terrorist who tried to change our community could not succeed.  The best revenge to someone using violence to gain fame is to show their actions were futile.  You keep it from happening again but you.

Secondly, its a school in a mainly minority town with no funding in a state that shows a disdain for both education and anything not white.  Closing a school would kill the future of all those children who did survive.  It needs to stay open so that evil man doesn't destroy more than the 20 lives.
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tear it down?

No.  SHOOT it down!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's a stupid point, but it's a point nonetheless.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.