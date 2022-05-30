 Skip to content
Snipers vs crocs. Ready. Release the bait divers
    More: Scary, Florida, elderly woman, Orlando, Florida, Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, English-language films, Doral, Florida  
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I always questioned the sanity of people that wore those shoes but taking them out with snipers seems a bit extreme.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question: why not put two snipers at every school?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: I always questioned the sanity of people that wore those shoes but taking them out with snipers seems a bit extreme.


What use would Crocs be if you shoot 'em full of holes?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water rescue? If it's an alligator filled pond, wouldn't it be water recovery?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not both?

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sesame Street: Ernie Has a Banana in His Ear | #ThrowbackThursday
Youtube zwsmqZLCKPE
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: I always questioned the sanity of people that wore those shoes but taking them out with snipers seems a bit extreme.


I know it can be hard to see some of those you once knew and loved get gunned down. But, I think we can all agree the KFC Crocs were a declaration of Total War

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's us or them, man. Us. Or. Them.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alligators and crocodiles are different animals.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Alligators and crocodiles are different animals.


True.  Crocs have a weakness against ranged weapons.  For alligators you get a melee bonus.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Serious question: why not put two snipers at every school?


People frown upon the police shooting holes in their kid's footwear.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Serious question: why not put two snipers at every school?


Assuming you're not just trolling, or maybe being sarcastic:

Because it would just lead to a false sense of security. Just like every other "school safety" thing we've tried.

Logistically, it's impossible:

There are just under 131,000 K-12 schools in the U.S. Source. So we would need 262,000 snipers at 2 per school. That's 33% of the current U.S. police numbers (800,000). Source. And the number would have to be higher to allow for days off, training, requalification, etc.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Alligators, not crocodiles.

And the alligators probably stayed as far away from that chaos as they could.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Warthog: waxbeans: Serious question: why not put two snipers at every school?

People frown upon the police shooting holes in their kid's footwear.


I like your answer bettet
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Warthog: waxbeans: Serious question: why not put two snipers at every school?

People frown upon the police shooting holes in their kid's footwear.

I like your answer bettet


Meh, better, too.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: waxbeans: Serious question: why not put two snipers at every school?

Assuming you're not just trolling, or maybe being sarcastic:

Because it would just lead to a false sense of security. Just like every other "school safety" thing we've tried.

Logistically, it's impossible:

There are just under 131,000 K-12 schools in the U.S. Source. So we would need 262,000 snipers at 2 per school. That's 33% of the current U.S. police numbers (800,000). Source. And the number would have to be higher to allow for days off, training, requalification, etc.


training?
qualification?
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Serious question: why not put two snipers at every school?


Would need more than that to handle all the gators in the upper Midwest.
 
lycanth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I always questioned the sanity of people that wore those shoes but taking them out with snipers seems a bit extreme.


The more you think about it, the more it makes sense.
 
