Florida Man Frisbee Gator The End
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The gator had not been caught as of about noon.
Investigators were still trying to determine what, if any role, it may have played in the man's death.

Might not have killed him.
Could have been an instigator, though.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

"Hey man, that weasel snagged the bee!"
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Key Largo organ solo incoming.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"frisbee gator"?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The frisbees were killed in the lake?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In doors are a thing for a reason.  I go outside for functional reasons. Other than that you might get killed by people or in this case gator 🐊 🐊 🐊
Hahahha.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is why you always get McKayla Maroney to retrieve your lost frisbees.

/my headline was funnier.
 
hammettman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now that's how to play Ultimate frisbee.
And lose.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sound life advice:  Do NOT molest alligators.

tampabay.comView Full Size
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No molesttt
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: Sound life advice:  Do NOT molest alligators.

[tampabay.com image 620x414]


No no, you misunderstand.  The sign is saying that you cannot feed OR molest the alligators.  Meaning, if you molest the alligator, you will also then be feeding it.  Probably in the fine print we can't read in the photo.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why would anyone in Florida go near or in any murky body of water?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.