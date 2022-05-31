 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   While the US gets to see 'Wandavision', Mexico gets stuck with 'All About Agatha'   (nbcnews.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Tropical cyclone, tropical cyclone, strongest hurricanes, Hurricane Agatha, sustained winds, North America, tropical storm warnings, heavy winds  
•       •       •

552 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 6:05 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't a hurricane from the Pacific be called a Typhoon?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah... I'd watch that show
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Winking Agatha gif goes here
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mexico should negotiate with disney to get better weather.

How often is disney world wiped off the map?  How often does floriduhh have hurricanes?

Disney has weather control or at least influence tech.
 
krafty420
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We only have weather data on hurricanes going back to 1949?  I've seen accurate weather data, including on hurricanes, going back as far as 1880, pretty sure - and we have anecdotal info even further back.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aunt Hagatha will watch their children.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Wouldn't a hurricane from the Pacific be called a Typhoon?


International Date Line is the transition
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Mexico should negotiate with disney to get better weather.

How often is disney world wiped off the map?  How often does floriduhh have hurricanes?

Disney has weather control or at least influence tech.


If disney does not have weather control tech, their self governance gave them abilities to build structures capable of weathering hurricanes.

Mexico should allow disney to take over their country.  Disney has to keep the world heritage sites and the culture etc ... But disney gets to keep all the gross profits.  As long as they keep up the country to a better than now standard.

Let disney have the drug profits.  But it has to preserve the world heritage sites.  Let Disney take over mexico city.  But health care and air quality has to go up.  Have Disney employ all the economic refugees crossing mexico.  Have disney eliminate the cartels.

Bring peace and prosperity to Mexico.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Como Agatha No Hay Dos (Agatha All Along) - Canción WandaVision
Youtube XJieVXgOL8Q
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: AmbassadorBooze: Mexico should negotiate with disney to get better weather.

How often is disney world wiped off the map?  How often does floriduhh have hurricanes?

Disney has weather control or at least influence tech.

If disney does not have weather control tech, their self governance gave them abilities to build structures capable of weathering hurricanes.

Mexico should allow disney to take over their country.  Disney has to keep the world heritage sites and the culture etc ... But disney gets to keep all the gross profits.  As long as they keep up the country to a better than now standard.

Let disney have the drug profits.  But it has to preserve the world heritage sites.  Let Disney take over mexico city.  But health care and air quality has to go up.  Have Disney employ all the economic refugees crossing mexico.  Have disney eliminate the cartels.

Bring peace and prosperity to Mexico.


Chewing gum in now a capital offense
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Mexico should negotiate with disney to get better weather.

How often is disney world wiped off the map?  How often does floriduhh have hurricanes?

Disney has weather control or at least influence tech.


It's location.  Disney located far enough from the coast that it really does not have to worry about storm surge and Orlando itself is located at a point where storms from the Atlantic do not have enough space to bend back into the coast and Caribbean formed storms tend to want to hit in other places too because of how the currents work or something.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Thoreny: Wouldn't a hurricane from the Pacific be called a Typhoon?

International Date Line is the transition


Not just that. Indian Ocean storms and storms south of the equator are called Tropical Cyclones.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: AmbassadorBooze: Mexico should negotiate with disney to get better weather.

How often is disney world wiped off the map?  How often does floriduhh have hurricanes?

Disney has weather control or at least influence tech.

If disney does not have weather control tech, their self governance gave them abilities to build structures capable of weathering hurricanes.

Mexico should allow disney to take over their country.  Disney has to keep the world heritage sites and the culture etc ... But disney gets to keep all the gross profits.  As long as they keep up the country to a better than now standard.

Let disney have the drug profits.  But it has to preserve the world heritage sites.  Let Disney take over mexico city.  But health care and air quality has to go up.  Have Disney employ all the economic refugees crossing mexico.  Have disney eliminate the cartels.

Bring peace and prosperity to Mexico.


Have them start with something easier, Like Detroit or Alabama. Or the Republican Party.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.