 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Tow truck industry in the GTA looks like tow truck industry in GTA   (cbc.ca) divider line
6
    More: Weird, Crime, Greater Toronto Area, Crown prosecutors, months-long police investigation, Criminal Investigation Department, Criminal lawyer Jag Virk, Organized crime, Lawyer  
•       •       •

474 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 4:46 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a nice way of saying "The lead prosecutor doesn't want his family torched", isn't it?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"....Dubbed Project Platinum"

Platinum?  Damn near convicted 'em!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Toronto the Good.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sooo... broken like the Slamtruck? Can't actually use it to move cars or do supercool motorcycle stunt jumps off it?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've been told that the tow truck drivers in my city are associated with the Outlaws MC and act as drug couriers.  This was 20 years ago, but I doubt things have changed much.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.