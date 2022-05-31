 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Today in 'nonsensical super villain plots' we have A) write name on moon with giant laser B) blow up the Van Allen radiation belt C) kidnap the NATO defense minister   (aol.com) divider line
3
    More: Facepalm, Russia, Vladimir Putin, United States, United Russia, member of the dominant United Russia party, Ukrainian President Volodymyr, supply of Western arms, war minister of some NATO country  
•       •       •

53 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 6:35 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These Rooskies really, really want to get their asses kicked.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
THIS IS OUR SECRET PLAN! DON'T TELL ANYONE, OR ELSE SECURITY WILL BE TOO TIGHT TO EVER PULL IT OFF!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is posturing for the dementia and fetal-alcohol cases who constitute Putin's base. Ditto the continual nuke threats. If they were serious about either they'd have already carried them out.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.