(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Looney Tunes reboot of Bugs Bunny's adversary goes poorly after Snohomish Sam prompts 'large police response'   (kiro7.com) divider line
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Great hornytoads!!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Homer markets bowling (S6Ep13)
Youtube 6lKuugZCD6A
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Look! If you know of a better way to prevent varmints from getting footy prints all over my desert then I'd love to hear it.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
2A all the way! 2A all the way!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shooting a firearm into the air is a random act of violence
 
GodComplex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake it's Darrington.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I live in Snohomish County, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like how the font makes the sheriff's car look like it's going faster.
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shooting bullets in the air better bring a response.

If only to ensure they can match the gun to the bullet that hits the random person several blocks over.

Maybe.... don't do that, oh responsible gun owners? Reign your people in.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Forget it Jake it's Darrington.


The birthplace of Bob Barker...no joke.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
