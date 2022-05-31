 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   In Everett, Washington, Denny's customers give YOU the Grand Slam   (kiro7.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not that far away, and given that neighborhood, I am not that surprised.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Suspect arrested after employee shot at Denny's near Everett

Isn't there a word missing? The employee shot at Denny's what? It doesn't say what part of Denny he shot at.
:)

/Got nuthin
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I live in everett and heard a call on the police scanner today about a naked guy hanging his ass out the window of an apartment and throwing shiat out the window at people. He was taken to a hospital.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Suspect arrested after employee shot at Denny's near Everett

Isn't there a word missing? The employee shot at Denny's what? It doesn't say what part of Denny he shot at.
:)

/Got nuthin


At least he wasn't shot in the Jimmy John's
 
GodComplex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I'm not that far away, and given that neighborhood, I am not that surprised.


Everett, where the largest building is the jail. But at least it's a change up from happening on Casino.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Suspect ; "My Moon of My Hammy was under cooked!"

Judge; " Case Dismissed!"
 
