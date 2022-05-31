 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Good Omens got it right: Kenya is battling both hunger and obesity   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Obesity, children of Bees Haven kindergarten, six-year-olds, number of people, parts of the rural north, younger people, Stephen Ogweno, Kenya's towns  
•       •       •

618 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 2:49 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reminds me of this south park episode.
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size

https://southpark.cc.com/video-clips/2eyv4b/south-park-sports-watch
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not at all unusual in places that have food insecurity.  Fattening foods with high caloric content but low nutritional value, tend to be both cheap and the most readily available in places that are having food problems.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So is the United States.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cheap, low-quality food tends to be high in empty calories, which leads to obesity. It's the same reason so many poor people are fat in the US - if it's all you can afford, you have to eat what's going to keep you alive.
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Come and see.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: This is not at all unusual in places that have food insecurity.  Fattening foods with high caloric content but low nutritional value, tend to be both cheap and the most readily available in places that are having food problems.


Not to mention the fear, even if it's unfounded, that you may not have food in the future causing people to eat more to feel safe.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dude, the kids with big stomachs aren't obese.  It's a condition from severe lack of protein.  Not cool.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Dude, the kids with big stomachs aren't obese.  It's a condition from severe lack of protein.  Not cool.


I came in to make a joke about their distended stomachs, damn you!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: So is the United States.


shhh we not shiathole, they shiathole!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: So is the United States.


No shiat. I travel through and spend time in lots of rural areas and in many of those areas, the only grocery store within an hours drive is a Dollar Store. No produce, no meat, the only "food" they have is in cans, boxes or bags and most all of it absolute farking trash. As the American economy continues to go to shiat, I can only foresee these Dollar Stores becoming ever more prevalent and "real" grocery stores disappearing
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cf Fraa Orolo and Artisan Flec
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Rapmaster2000: So is the United States.

No shiat. I travel through and spend time in lots of rural areas and in many of those areas, the only grocery store within an hours drive is a Dollar Store. No produce, no meat, the only "food" they have is in cans, boxes or bags and most all of it absolute farking trash. As the American economy continues to go to shiat, I can only foresee these Dollar Stores becoming ever more prevalent and "real" grocery stores disappearing


You're full of shiat
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA:  In low-income areas, cheap food and snacks are loaded with carbohydrates and fats - healthier options are more expensive. Photograph: Brian Otieno/The Guardian

Coming next: The Guardian explores the depths of deepest darkest Britain and the famous food deserts of the world.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The Exit Stencilist: Rapmaster2000: So is the United States.

No shiat. I travel through and spend time in lots of rural areas and in many of those areas, the only grocery store within an hours drive is a Dollar Store. No produce, no meat, the only "food" they have is in cans, boxes or bags and most all of it absolute farking trash. As the American economy continues to go to shiat, I can only foresee these Dollar Stores becoming ever more prevalent and "real" grocery stores disappearing

You're full of shiat


Sick burn!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I can only foresee these Dollar Stores becoming ever more prevalent and "real" grocery stores disappearing


You only see them in working class and poverty stricken areas. No fruit or fresh veggies, no real whole wheat breads or pastas, like those sold in stores located in wealthier, whiter sections of town.

But they have plenty of junk food, beer, hard liquor and drug head shop items.
The powers that be know how to create more patients for big pharma and hospitals.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The Exit Stencilist: Rapmaster2000: So is the United States.

No shiat. I travel through and spend time in lots of rural areas and in many of those areas, the only grocery store within an hours drive is a Dollar Store. No produce, no meat, the only "food" they have is in cans, boxes or bags and most all of it absolute farking trash. As the American economy continues to go to shiat, I can only foresee these Dollar Stores becoming ever more prevalent and "real" grocery stores disappearing

You're full of shiat


There are places in the US that don't have access to grocery stores, most famously poor areas in cities, but the middle of nowhere, which is a large portion of the US, is also a prime spot. Economically, it doesn't make much sense to truck produce to an out of the way poor community (that won't be able to afford the prices) in the ass end of the state. These are generally referred to as "food deserts", but can also be real deserts as well, if they're in the southwest or other arid regions. Ironic then, that the biggest producer of lettuce is Arizona.

That said, dollar stores do sell food, but most of it is canned or dried staples, like beans and rice, or if they have "fresh" food, it's going to be bacon or processed/preserved to extend shelf life.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"And there remains a lingering association in society between excess fat and material success."

How much of that is true and how much of that is lazy journalists regurgitating something "everyone" knows? (I don't know).
Poor people in the US tend to be more obese too, but I don't think it's because obesity is viewed favorably in the US.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.