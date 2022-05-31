 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(14 News Evansville)   Ever been so drunk you tried to sell a car? Probably not this drunk   (14news.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Evansville, Indiana, Copyright, All rights reserved, son of the manager, Automobile, Truck, English-language films, Miami Marlins  
•       •       •

697 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 3:08 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say inside his SUV, they found Four Loko cans and a can of White Claw.

Kids in the Hall - Girl Drink Drunk
Youtube 8C4TGGtPzBU
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have to be drunk to be a car salesman.  I am just not that outgoing and quick on my feet with a response otherwise.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Police say inside his SUV, they found Four Loko cans and a can of White Claw.

[YouTube video: Kids in the Hall - Girl Drink Drunk]


I can splain
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, he was the most Florida thing on the eastern seaboard yesterday.  And I'm including Florida in this competition.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA

He is the son of the manager for the Miami Marlins and former professional baseball player, Don Mattingly.

Kinda tacked that on at the end there, hoping people wouldn't notice?
 
camarugala
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Police say inside his SUV, they found Four Loko cans and a can of White Claw.

[YouTube video: Kids in the Hall - Girl Drink Drunk]


You read my damn mind and that's disturbing! Now I've got a binge watch KITH...
 
Dodo David
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AxL sANe: FTA

He is the son of the manager for the Miami Marlins and former professional baseball player, Don Mattingly.

Kinda tacked that on at the end there, hoping people wouldn't notice?


Why mention who his father is?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He is the son of the manager for the Miami Marlins and former professional baseball player, Don Mattingly.

Age 30, drunk on gas station booze and wrecking the car his dad's money bought him. America has a real failson problem.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is is just me or is one collar bone really low on his chest...

He might want to get that looked at.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dodo David: AxL sANe: FTA

He is the son of the manager for the Miami Marlins and former professional baseball player, Don Mattingly.

Kinda tacked that on at the end there, hoping people wouldn't notice?

Why mention who his father is?


The Trivial Pursuit lobby demands it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I'd have to be drunk to be a car salesman.  I am just not that outgoing and quick on my feet with a response otherwise.


I'd need heroin. Alcohol doesn't steady my nerves nearly enough.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AxL sANe: FTA

He is the son of the manager for the Miami Marlins and former professional baseball player, Don Mattingly.

Kinda tacked that on at the end there, hoping people wouldn't notice?


Right because if there's one thing some podunk station doesn't want it's national attention
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Police say inside his SUV, they found Four Loko cans and a can of White Claw.

[YouTube video: Kids in the Hall - Girl Drink Drunk]


If you haven't seen it check out the reboot on Amazon. Episode 3 is haunting, and incredible
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: He is the son of the manager for the Miami Marlins and former professional baseball player, Don Mattingly.

Age 30, drunk on gas station booze and wrecking the car his dad's money bought him. America has a real failson problem.


Is gas station beer different than supermarket beer?  Is beer from the distributor even more high class?

Where does it mention daddy got him the car?  Are we assuming if daddy has money the kids are incapable of holding a job?

By that logic all kids with poor parents should end up rich
 
Oneiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dodo David: AxL sANe: FTA

He is the son of the manager for the Miami Marlins and former professional baseball player, Don Mattingly.

Kinda tacked that on at the end there, hoping people wouldn't notice?

Why mention who his father is?


So no one's surprised when he gets the charges dismissed due to affluenza?
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AxL sANe: FTA

He is the son of the manager for the Miami Marlins and former professional baseball player, Don Mattingly.

Kinda tacked that on at the end there, hoping people wouldn't notice?


We need to introduce this kid to Wade Boggs' kid!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
.291?  That's VodkaSamm territory
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.