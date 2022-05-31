 Skip to content
(NPR)   Step One: Lure tenants to by advertising cheap rental rates that includes a hidden "discount" Step two: Let the discount "expire" at the end of the 1st year and jack the rent by $1,000+. Step Three: Prof- err... pay the attorney general $2 million   (npr.org)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a landlord on a house rental try to do something similar. He advertised a rate, but hidden in the lease was a fairly substantial discount which only applied if you did some major upkeep on the place on his behalf. Unfortunately for him, A) We sat there at the signing and actually read the whole lease, B) The temporary worker he hired to process the leases didn't have the same incentives he did. We objected to the lease at signing, and the worker agreed to remove the offending statements rather than have us back out (but kept the rate the same).

Starting pretty much the first month the landlord demanded we pay the non-discounted amount unless we got to work. We just laughed and told him to read the lease.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.


Well this landlord is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund.. so maybe some pruning shears?
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned that there is more than one Van Ness St./Ave. out there.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note, they profited $985,122 from these renters off this scheme. They only had to pay back their extra profit plus pay another million for attorney fees. Losing a million trying to scam a million seems like a decent risk rate on investment, only mistake they made was some connected people lived in those apartments. I'm sure they will be more "careful" next time.
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.


And then tossed in prison for life.  Next, we move to do the same with criminal CEO's
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vercengetorix: Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.

Well this landlord is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund.. so maybe some pruning shears?


What do you people have against the multi-billion dollar hedge funds?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my experience, it's been the monthly rent is high so they can charge more for section 8 housing, but if you sign a lease they give you a discount.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vercengetorix: Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.

Well this landlord is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund.. so maybe some pruning shears?


But first, they must pay the fine and that M needs to be changed to a B.  But then, yeah, toss him into the medieval nail salon.
 
Felix Tekat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought all apartments did this. That's why I move every year.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.


Dead Kennedys - Let's Lynch The Landlord
Youtube aCiYmCVikjo
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.


That would be a good start.

After that, use some (red-hot) tin snips and remove the fingertips at the first knuckle and so on in that manner until you decide he's suffered enough.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it hidden, or in the 3pt fine print on the contact. I know cable companies used to pull the fine print crap on initial offers. Heck, I saw agreements where you were signing a 2 year agreement but the discount only applied to the first year, so you couldn't even just leave once the price was raised.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.


I learned about a torture device that 'flips' your nails up when your hand is clamped down. The catch is that the torturee has to operate the mechanism to rip the nails off. Much more traumatic. Not traumatic enough, but a good start.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Vercengetorix: Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.

Well this landlord is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund.. so maybe some pruning shears?

What do you people have against the multi-billion dollar hedge funds?


Everything.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't have any rent control here in FL.  A landlord doesn't have to try any tricks to hide any rent increase.  He just does it.  Don't want to pay? Move.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park - Butters reads the iTunes Agreement.
Youtube FZ23kosLFec
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: Note, they profited $985,122 from these renters off this scheme. They only had to pay back their extra profit plus pay another million for attorney fees. Losing a million trying to scam a million seems like a decent risk rate on investment, only mistake they made was some connected people lived in those apartments. I'm sure they will be more "careful" next time.


THANK YOU. Yeah, the penalty for breaking the law if you're a rich company is............. just pay it back and we're squarzies. Apparently.

Seriously, this penalty is actually no penalty. They have to pay two things: the damages they caused, and the attorney's fees which they themselves necessitated by dragging it out for 5 years. That's just cleaning up the damage, there's no actual penalty involved.

I actually worked for that company, and looks like I was running one of their other buildings not too far from that one while they were running it. All together I worked for them for around... oh at least 15 years (they were one of my first jobs, then I returned to work for them a couple years ago). And no, I'm not really surprised. I probably would have been at least a little teeny bit slightly surprised if it had happened under the leadership they had when I worked for them the first time. After the second time? No surprise at all. I quit for unrelated reasons, but they folks who run their businesses the way they don't don't really surprise me they were pulling a stunt like that.

And after they essentially escaped penalty for it they WILL, absolutely, be trying some more bullshiat in the future. They just had it confirmed for them there's very little actual risk.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.


How long after you put the nails in the fingers and toes do you wait to pull them?
previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.

That would be a good start.

After that, use some (red-hot) tin snips and remove the fingertips at the first knuckle and so on in that manner until you decide he's suffered enough.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Look at that!  Farkers agreeing with Mr Trump!  What a strange year!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$2 million? That'll teach em

(Equity is a multi-billion dollar real estate company, and hired national law firm BakerHostetler to defend them before the city.)

When I signed up they (my management company not equity) had the same deal. But they told us upfront what the reason for it was. We didn't pay rent for a month and then full for the rest of the year. They usually give a similar rate next year. Depending on the market.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Was it hidden, or in the 3pt fine print on the contact. I know cable companies used to pull the fine print crap on initial offers. Heck, I saw agreements where you were signing a 2 year agreement but the discount only applied to the first year, so you couldn't even just leave once the price was raised.


practically speaking:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't a lease, but after leaving a company, I was paying off a loan against retirement funds.  It had a fixed payment, term and interest rate.  I had been making payments until I got a letter saying they had made some changes to the contract, including the interest rate and monthly payment amount.  Six edits altogether, five of them initialed, but the line item right in the middle of page was unchanged, "This contract cannot be changed without the consent of both parties."

I continued to make the original payment amount, but protesting about the the illegal changes to the contract.  No response other than notifying me my payment were less than what was specified in the (now altered) contract.  I sent in one last payment saying we no longer had a valid contract and I would cease any further payments until the contract issue was resolved.

A few months later, I received a demand for payment in full.  Not for the full balance amount, but for eight years of future interest too.  I hit the roof, but calmed down enough to get appointment with the (Fortune 500) company's Chief Legal Counsel.  I start my presentation, and after a couple of sentences, he stopped me and said he had reviewed the issue and would be to put things right.  He said he had a long and very direct  talk with their contracts people, and glanced at his secretary and said, "she was there".  She gave a big-eyed, scared-face slow nod.  Long story short: all the payments I had previously made would go fully against the principal, and the new loan would be interest free for eight years.  I paid it off without any problems.  A few years later, I was refinancing my house and the loan company wanted me to pay off that loan with cash out.  I told them no and got a little testy.  I then said, I'd pay it off if they could match they interest rate for the refinancing.  Of course the loan officer didn't believe it was zero percent until I showed him the contract.  He asked how I arranged it.  I told him that was compensation for trying to f*ck around with me on the contract.  The loan officer then promised to stay on my good side.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple years ago my landlord sent me a lease renewal for the same amount as my previous year. I signed it and sent it in. And then they found out that I had a parking spot and 'forgot' to charge me for it even though it had always been included in the prior lease agreements as part of the rent. So I'm on the phone with dumbass lady as she explains how much extra I'd have to pay and I'm laughing and telling her that it's already a done deal. We've both already agreed to the lease. She was in charge of this stuff for probably thousands of tenants and she didn't understand even the basics of contracts, lesson one being that all parties must agree to any contract changes unless one of them is a sith lord. So it takes only one person at a company to fark everything up enough to get sued like this.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bajtaur: I had a landlord on a house rental try to do something similar. He advertised a rate, but hidden in the lease was a fairly substantial discount which only applied if you did some major upkeep on the place on his behalf. Unfortunately for him, A) We sat there at the signing and actually read the whole lease, B) The temporary worker he hired to process the leases didn't have the same incentives he did. We objected to the lease at signing, and the worker agreed to remove the offending statements rather than have us back out (but kept the rate the same).

Starting pretty much the first month the landlord demanded we pay the non-discounted amount unless we got to work. We just laughed and told him to read the lease.


When my dad started work at his company, they had a stupidly strict non-compete they wanted him to sign. Basically said he couldn't even work the same field for a year if he left. So he retyped it saying competing was allowed, and he was even allowed  to retain the same client base.

When he left there, and we started our old company, his old boss threatened to sue, saying he wasn't allowed to start a competing company. Dad says he didn't remember signing anything like that.  His boss laughs and says he'll be right back. Comes back to the phone says he has the paper in hand and how screwed my dad is. Dad suggests he read him where it says he can't.
Old boss starts reading. "Third paragraph on the paper YOU SIGNED says, in the even the employee leaves the company he shall be allowed to....wait...he shall...be....allowed....MOTHER FARKER! *slams phone*"

That was the last we heard about that.
 
silverjets
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.


It's also a very good example of idiots that will sign anything put in front of them without actually reading it first.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

silverjets: Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.

It's also a very good example of idiots that will sign anything put in front of them without actually reading it first.


what is a 'time-gobbling transaction cost' that isn't even supposed to exist, according to efficient free market economics
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: wage0048: Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.

That would be a good start.

After that, use some (red-hot) tin snips and remove the fingertips at the first knuckle and so on in that manner until you decide he's suffered enough.

[Fark user image image 425x504]

Look at that!  Farkers agreeing with Mr Trump!  What a strange year!


Trump is talking about torture to get information, which isn't reliable. PN isn't trying to get information.
static0.srcdn.comView Full Size

"Listen kid, I'm not gonna bullshiat you, all right? I don't give a good fark what you know, or don't know, but I'm gonna torture you anyway, regardless. Not to get information. It's amusing, to me, to torture a landlord. You can say anything you want cause I've heard it all before. All you can do is pray for a quick death, which you ain't gonna get."
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

silverjets: Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.

It's also a very good example of idiots that will sign anything put in front of them without actually reading it first.


This is a good example of an idiot that will post anything without actually reading first.

It wasn't disclosed upon signing...

Equity would advertise a monthly rent price with a hidden discount that would not be disclosed upon signing. Then, when it came time to renew the lease, the company would inform tenants that their rent was going up concurrent with the price set in the lease, rather than based off the "discounted" rate that was advertised to tenants upon signing. This resulted in tenants seeing a sometimes thousand-dollar rent increase, even though they entered into a lease agreement expecting stable rent.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Vercengetorix: Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.

Well this landlord is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund.. so maybe some pruning shears?

What do you people have against the multi-billion dollar hedge funds?


That's way too much for a hedge.  I don't care how nice and green and flowery it may be.  Even if it was Picasso himself doing the pruning.  Why would you need a fund that big to pay for it?
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

robodog: Was it hidden, or in the 3pt fine print on the contact. I know cable companies used to pull the fine print crap on initial offers. Heck, I saw agreements where you were signing a 2 year agreement but the discount only applied to the first year, so you couldn't even just leave once the price was raised.


Cable companies still do that but they don't hide that aspect anymore. For instance, you'll frequently see "$60 a month for a year on a three year contract." But what they do keep hidden (or very hard to find) is the price for years two and three.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They used to pull that shiat here in Michigan back in the early 00s when I was renting. You'd go for a renewal and they'd want $300 a month more than what new renters were paying so you'd move to the complex next door. None of them were above 80% capacity so there was always a place to move. Finally got a place that would always match what new tenants make on renewal so I stayed there for a few years until I bought my first house.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

silverjets: Pocket Ninja: This is a really good example of a landlord who deserves to have his toe and finger nails individually pulled from his body with pliers.

It's also a very good example of idiots that will sign anything put in front of them without actually reading it first.


Yeah, everyone here is CONVINCED that you've read every EULA from beginning to end for every piece of software that you have ever used.
 
tobcc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My kid is in law school and got a job with with a law office.  Turns out it is 2 lawyers and real estate agent, and its really not a law office as much a a huge rental outfit.  Its owned by a lawyer, has another lawyer that does the contracts and the real estate agent handles the buying and selling of the properties (they have over 500 single family homes).   Kiddo said he breaks the law with almost everyone, on leases and evections and such.  His game is that he knows the law, you dont.   So if he evicts someone for some BS (mostly someone will pay more and the lease isnt up), if the try to fight, he just makes it expensive for them.  Kid said that in the 2 months she worked for them (before she quit) only one person got as far as getting a court date scheduled.   The owner (lawyer) just offered to clear the persons credit history and gave them like $2000, to drop the case.  Tenant took it.

I am sure he is not alone at this game.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm actually surprised how many posts it took for someone to start blaming the victims.
 
jumac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: In my experience, it's been the monthly rent is high so they can charge more for section 8 housing, but if you sign a lease they give you a discount.


I have know plenty of landlords who keep their rent at whatever the max section 8 was to get the most. Had a landlord if you where on sec 8 he was the best landlord you can have.  But once you started earning enough to lose it he would turn in a-hole.   After bout a year after we left.  Saw him and he said hi.  I ask why after section 8 was gone did he turn into one.  He said he only wanted sec 8 tenant cause he knew he get his rent on time from the city.  He didn't trust people to be able to pay if not tied into the city low income program.
 
