 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Speak in Complete Sentences Day. Like, duh   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, Debut albums, Want, National Speak, Instant messaging, Complete Sentences Day, Subject, Psychology, Thought  
•       •       •

153 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 12:07 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
survivingorthrivingnow.comView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wat
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You first.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As if
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why?
 
aperson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Go.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: As if


Beat me to it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Totally
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: As if


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Phht.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When is national Be A Good Listener day?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zulius
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
static1.moviewebimages.comView Full Size

"CLASSIC HULK FEEL TARGETED!"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
fark that!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: When is national Be A Good Listener day?

[Fark user image image 425x566]


That's not a thing, good listening isn't a thing
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Um, it's like, you know?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nah. Nope. Can't make me.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's perfectly cromulent.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chitownmike: fragMasterFlash: When is national Be A Good Listener day?

[Fark user image image 425x566]

That's not a thing, good listening isn't a thing


Well.

Few.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
F*ckingly f*ck that f*cking f*ck.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A complete sentence is "I just got released from prison."
 
Firm Tautology
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If I had a nickel for every incomplete sentence
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No u.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: fragMasterFlash: When is national Be A Good Listener day?

[Fark user image image 425x566]

That's not a thing, good listening isn't a thing


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.