(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Necrotizing Fasciitis Awareness Day, so let's all celebrate something that we're absolutely not going to do an image search for   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, don't do that image search. Miss tontine's sister battled that last year. The pics are not safe for lunch. She just scratched her leg on a bush, then went swimming in a local reservoir.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Paging Gorgor
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
RIP Jeff Hanneman.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Blue waffles: It's what's for breakfast.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And the decorations are up in the town square!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Paging Gorgor


https://tinyurl.com/mvdpxvjk
(copy and paste)
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Paging rotten.com to the courtesy telephone.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark is already well aware of the existence of Donald Trump. Oh sorry, read that as necrotizing fascists, my bad.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pours one out for Jeff:
Slayer - Cult HD
Youtube 6TeatAPaF1o
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm fairly sure most patients are going to be aware of it....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I know a guy who got necrotising fasciitis from a spider bite.  He lost a chunk of his thigh, but he's OK now.

My cousin developed necrotising fasciitis from an injury at his job putting up billboards.  He lost a leg and developed an addiction to opiates which led to his overdose from fentanyl in an abandoned trailer last year.  It took a few weeks before they found his body.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I saw Necrotizing Fasciitis when they were on tour with Napalm Death and Carcass. The mix of black and death metal made my skin crawl.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
not sure this needs an awareness campaign.  if you have it you are aware.
 
