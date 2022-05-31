 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   "Buy Now, Pay Later" is a great way to buy guns when you are pretty sure that when you are done with doing what you bought the guns for, you really won't have to worry much about "later"   (ca.finance.yahoo.com) divider line
67
    More: Murica, Firearm, Request for Comments, Advertising, Daniel Defense, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Uvalde shooter, Newspaper, families of the victims  
•       •       •

1964 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 2:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He said Thoughts and Prayers TWICE.

This must really be serious.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally Financing domestic terrorists is not a good look
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bought the rifle used in the attack days after his 18th birthday

Kid can't even legally drink, yet he's able to buy a rifle. That makes sense.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: bought the rifle used in the attack days after his 18th birthday

Kid can't even legally drink, yet he's able to buy a rifle. That makes sense.


Yep, I've been assured that any attempts at regulation of firearm ownership is unconstitutional. Suggesting that someone prove they are capable of responsible use before being able to gain free access means it's a privilege, not a right, and that's bad.  For reasons.  Good reasons. Probably.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people are legal adults at 18 they should have all the rights and privileges of adults. If you feel 18 isn't an adult, raise the age of majority. But make it consistent.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if you end up in prison and have the wages from your $0.15 an hour slave labor "job" garnished by some gun company you won't be getting very many soup noodle packets, will you?
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to regulate gun ads they way we regulate cigarette ads.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.


Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the shooters gun was not completely paid off, maybe the other owner of the gun needs to be sued into oblivion.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moriel: We need to regulate gun ads they way we regulate cigarette ads.


I'm positive no one ever started smoking or shooting because of an ad. Then again there's a lot of really dumb people in the US. So who knows.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.


You don't think there's maturation between 18 and 21?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stereotype of videogame players being young is largely outdated. Call Of Duty came out in 2003. It's old enough to buy a gun. And it's player base is pretty old too.

31% of Call of Duty players are aged between 25 and 34. 25% are younger than 25. However, there's also a significant number of 'older' players. 23% are in the 35-44 age bracket, and 21% are older than 44.

The company either followed the law, or it didn't.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moriel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.

Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.


Don't you have an AR-15 because you have emotions for it?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moriel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.

Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.


There's a reason why car rental agencies don't rent Civics to 18yos, much less rent them supercars.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: If people are legal adults at 18 they should have all the rights and privileges of adults. If you feel 18 isn't an adult, raise the age of majority. But make it consistent.


Rights? Sure.

Privileges is a different story. I mean, it'd be *simpler* if we went with a consistent age for privileges... but I'm not sure it's a good idea -- on balance -- to, say, allow 18 yr olds to have the privilege of renting a car. (am not suggesting that 25 is good either .. that is overkill)
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots. The targeting of youth with a freaking FPS war game. Far surpasses the "HOW IS THIS LEGAL"  lay -a-way" gun purchasing scheme, If this does not set a precedent for a liability case I do not know what will. Thanks responsible gun seller.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Moriel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.

Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.

There's a reason why car rental agencies don't rent Civics to 18yos, much less rent them supercars.


*shakes tiny fists*
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Moriel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.

Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.

Don't you have an AR-15 because you have emotions for it?


I have an AR-15 because I'm a liberal trans woman living in rural Texas where if my neighbors knew anything about me they would probably want me dead.

Also because I was able to get a lower receiver with the Liberal Gun Club logo on it and that seemed as good a time to get one as any.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Private_Citizen: Moriel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.

Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.

There's a reason why car rental agencies don't rent Civics to 18yos, much less rent them supercars.

*shakes tiny fists*


All good! Glad to see others have the same thoughts.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: gameshowhost: Private_Citizen: Moriel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.

Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.

There's a reason why car rental agencies don't rent Civics to 18yos, much less rent them supercars.

*shakes tiny fists*

All good! Glad to see others have the same thoughts.


^5

Yarp. Rights and privileges are very different things for a very good reason.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moriel: Begoggle: Moriel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.

Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.

Don't you have an AR-15 because you have emotions for it?

I have an AR-15 because I'm a liberal trans woman living in rural Texas where if my neighbors knew anything about me they would probably want me dead.

Also because I was able to get a lower receiver with the Liberal Gun Club logo on it and that seemed as good a time to get one as any.


Don't you think if they want you dead, you would be dead?
You think you can win just because you have an AR-15?
If they want you dead, you will be dead, the end.
You sound delusional, and you have a weapon that will just be taken from you.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Moriel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.

Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.

There's a reason why car rental agencies don't rent Civics to 18yos, much less rent them supercars.


Yeah, because they are RENTALS. They expect that property to return.

People will sell you ANYTHING as long as it is a sell. Here is thing, give me money! Car, gun, boat, ATV, milk, bread, video game.

People (generally) who sell you things don't care if you screw up your own life. They care if you screw up THEIR life.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moriel: I'm a liberal trans woman living in rural Texas


Oh my god, why?
 
JokerMattly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least now I know the answer to the talking point of "How did an 18 year old afford 4000 dollars in guns."
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Moriel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.

Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.

There's a reason why car rental agencies don't rent Civics to 18yos, much less rent them supercars.


That's because unlike guns, cars are potentially a very dangerous weapon in the wrong hands.  For example, if you are behind a brick wall, you are generally safe from bullets.  However, if a car jumps the curb it can smash right through the brick wall and kill you in your home.

Similarly, a gun can only shoot so many rounds before needing to be reloaded.  A car generally has enough range for 2-400 miles without stopping, so just imagine how many thousands of people could be killed during the hours long rampage if a reckless car driver decided to take a run down crowded city sidewalks.

/The first fact I learned in a traffic safety course
//The second is taking things to the absurd conclusion in case that wasn't obvious
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Moriel: I'm a liberal trans woman living in rural Texas

Oh my god, why?


*sigh*

Grew up here.  Bought a house 3 1/2 years ago (before the current wave of anti-trans legislation) and now I'm tied down by my mortgage.  I'd really like to move to Washington state someday, but until I get my finances back in order to afford to move I'm stuck here.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Begoggle:

Don't you think if they want you dead, you would be dead?
You think you can win just because you have an AR-15?
If they want you dead, you will be dead, the end.
You sound delusional, and you have a weapon that will just be taken from you.

Do you think they are better shot than I am?  Not likely.  I train literally every day.

Also I don't own an AR-15 just for this reason.  In fact I collect guns - I have 11 at the moment.  Most of them are geared towards target shooting.  Bullseye pistol is what I am most interested in, but I have 4 rifles too.  The AR-15 is the most accurate medium range rifle I have.

Sorry you think that right wingers are the only ones allowed to own or be good with guns, but you are the one who is delusional here.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Literally Financing domestic terrorists is not a good look


It may seem like a bad business model to finance gun sales to terrorists who obviously will not be able to pay back the loan.  But look at the big picture: all the sympathizers and terrorists-adjacent who will flock to your business from the free publicity!

Plus you can always sue the dead terrorist's estate for the loan. All the right wing nut jobs are sure to send their hero go fund me donations that will add up to a few hundred thousand, so there's a deep pocket there even if the terrorist is dead.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daniel defense? The guys who put Bible verses and crosses on their lowers and run ad campaigns targeted specifically to right wing paranoia over pedophiles and black people? These guys are the ones you're shocked would have unethical business practices?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or as the NRA might call it,
"Only one former owner; Freshly-Cleaned"
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Moriel: Magnanimous_J: Moriel: I'm a liberal trans woman living in rural Texas

Oh my god, why?

*sigh*

Grew up here.  Bought a house 3 1/2 years ago (before the current wave of anti-trans legislation) and now I'm tied down by my mortgage.  I'd really like to move to Washington state someday, but until I get my finances back in order to afford to move I'm stuck here.


Is it really as LGBT hostile as people make it out to be on Fark? I'd always suspected there was quite a bit of hyperbole mixed in there.

/I've never actually been to Texas
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Moriel: Magnanimous_J: Moriel: I'm a liberal trans woman living in rural Texas

Oh my god, why?

*sigh*

Grew up here.  Bought a house 3 1/2 years ago (before the current wave of anti-trans legislation) and now I'm tied down by my mortgage.  I'd really like to move to Washington state someday, but until I get my finances back in order to afford to move I'm stuck here.

Is it really as LGBT hostile as people make it out to be on Fark? I'd always suspected there was quite a bit of hyperbole mixed in there.

/I've never actually been to Texas


Just like everything else in the Bible Belt, the treatment is quite different in Austin versus 75 miles into the rural country surrounding it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: These guys are the ones you're shocked would have unethical business practices?


They don't finance the guns themselves. Its just Affirm. They are all over e-commerce. They'll finance a pack of gym socks.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Moriel: Magnanimous_J: Moriel: I'm a liberal trans woman living in rural Texas

Oh my god, why?

*sigh*

Grew up here.  Bought a house 3 1/2 years ago (before the current wave of anti-trans legislation) and now I'm tied down by my mortgage.  I'd really like to move to Washington state someday, but until I get my finances back in order to afford to move I'm stuck here.


Consider selling at a loss and taking the financial hit.   You are clearly living in a state of growing dread in a State that is not likely to get any better in the next several years.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Moriel: Magnanimous_J: Moriel: I'm a liberal trans woman living in rural Texas

Oh my god, why?

*sigh*

Grew up here.  Bought a house 3 1/2 years ago (before the current wave of anti-trans legislation) and now I'm tied down by my mortgage.  I'd really like to move to Washington state someday, but until I get my finances back in order to afford to move I'm stuck here.

Consider selling at a loss and taking the financial hit.   You are clearly living in a state of growing dread in a State that is not likely to get any better in the next several years.


The thought has crossed my mind more than once.  But right now I need to get the deck in my backyard rebuilt because the wood is dry rotting.  If I don't take care of that first then the sale price will take a significant hit.  However, I just spent $9000 on a new fence, so my bank is feeling tight at the moment.  Going to be here at least another year I think.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

eKonk: tasteme: bought the rifle used in the attack days after his 18th birthday

Kid can't even legally drink, yet he's able to buy a rifle. That makes sense.

Yep, I've been assured that any attempts at regulation of firearm ownership is unconstitutional. Suggesting that someone prove they are capable of responsible use before being able to gain free access means it's a privilege, not a right, and that's bad.  For reasons.  Good reasons. Probably.


Legal reasons. The constitution doesn't allow for thought-crime, pre-crime and/or prevention of exercising enumerated rights before any crime was committed. This is a very simple observation and I'm not a lawyer. There is an actual can of worms that opens if we stop people from exercising enumerated rights based on a single mental health evaluation.

It's problematic and broken but that is the issue. Buying a gun is an enumerated right. Which really, it shouldn't be.

Since you won't like this explanation (nothing personal, it's Fark), I'll just follow it up with the need to expand handguns under NFA, raise the age to buy all guns to 21. Even those easy simple fixes would be welcomed by most gun owners. The NRA is still mega powerful in their lobbying capacity. Nothing will change. If something did ever happen to my kid because of this kind of thing, you will find me in the following Fark headline about some guy who crashed a plane full of kerosene into Abbots house. Please be kind to me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tasteme: bought the rifle used in the attack days after his 18th birthday

Kid can't even legally drink, yet he's able to buy a rifle. That makes sense.


The excuse is we're a rural people who still kill and eat raccoon and rats.
 
sid244
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One thought I had was starting now, there has to be a co-signer on a gun.  And that co-signer is also responsible for whatever that gun does.  Either killing deer or student. Both the owner and the co-signer would be charged.

Granted this would not be the case for the millions of existing guns circulating the country.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Moriel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.

Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.

There's a reason why car rental agencies don't rent Civics to 18yos, much less rent them supercars.


Two years ago MN raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21.
Good.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Why could Daniel Defense afford it? Because your tax dollars paid for the killer's deferred costs.

Even though they made 60% more guns in 2020 they got a sweet extra three million dollars of your tax money in 2021.

That's how they can afford to give away guns for free.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Moriel: We need to regulate gun ads they way we regulate cigarette ads.

I'm positive no one ever started smoking or shooting because of an ad. Then again there's a lot of really dumb people in the US. So who knows.


Actually the first cigarette pack i bought was 🐫 and that was in fact because of advertising.  I was 13. So please go walk on Legos and then go kneel on a hard wood floor covered in salt and thumb tacks.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Moriel: We need to regulate gun ads they way we regulate cigarette ads.

I'm positive no one ever started smoking or shooting because of an ad. Then again there's a lot of really dumb people in the US. So who knows.


Eh, it's more convoluted than that. Advertising doesn't play on your need for a product, it plays on your need for something else that you're "missing". For this kid, maybe it was "being badass". But the ad didn't make him buy a gun. It made him buy that gun.
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tasteme: bought the rifle used in the attack days after his 18th birthday

Kid can't even legally drink, yet he's able to buy a rifle. That makes sense.


Like being drafted and sent off to fight a war?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Moriel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.

Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.

Don't you have an AR-15 because you have emotions for it?


Yep.
One of 3:
Fear= omg someone is coming for my stuff or my family.
Pride = i look cool.
Nostalgia = I'm a hunter.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: The constitution doesn't allow for thought-crime, pre-crime and/or prevention of exercising enumerated rights before any crime was committed.


Theoretically, usually.
The constitution holds prior restraint to very strict scrutiny - but DOES allow it under swome circumstances.
When the nation is at risk, or when the speech or act might incite violence are two of the exceptions, and there are others.
The idea that all forms of prior restraint, no matter how reasonable or necessary, are forbidden is incorrect.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Moriel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.

Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.

Don't you have an AR-15 because you have emotions for it?


Eh, they're actually a well made rifle. I have one. But at the same time, if they made them illegal, I'd be fine with it. Though I'd appreciate a buyback, I'd be ok with just surrendering it.

The only gun I have an emotional attachment to is my grandfather's 1911, and that's about my grandfather, not the gun. As far as I know it hasn't been fired since Iwo Jima.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Moriel: Begoggle: Moriel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Age is not the problem. Raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 is a poor first step. It may be necessary, and it may be easier to pass than more stringent gun control laws, but it's a distraction that the Republicans and gun lobby are trial ballooning to see how far they can lead the public away from effective gun control.

Age *is* the problem.  The majority of gun homicides are committed by men under the age of 25.  I say raise the age to purchase a esei-automatic gun to 25.

And I am a gun owner and an AR-15 owner at that.  I just believe we need to take steps that are based on the actual facts rather than emotions.

Don't you have an AR-15 because you have emotions for it?

I have an AR-15 because I'm a liberal trans woman living in rural Texas where if my neighbors knew anything about me they would probably want me dead.

Also because I was able to get a lower receiver with the Liberal Gun Club logo on it and that seemed as good a time to get one as any.


I'd move from Texas.
And, I've lived here for 98.99 percent of my nearly 50 years.  This state is just awful.
The Klan owns East Texas. The Texas Rangers used to go  Mexican killing sprees.  [So to speak] we had the first active shooter. The watch tower sniper.  And the fiesta sniper.
I could write much more but that be a thread jack.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: eKonk: tasteme: bought the rifle used in the attack days after his 18th birthday

Kid can't even legally drink, yet he's able to buy a rifle. That makes sense.

Yep, I've been assured that any attempts at regulation of firearm ownership is unconstitutional. Suggesting that someone prove they are capable of responsible use before being able to gain free access means it's a privilege, not a right, and that's bad.  For reasons.  Good reasons. Probably.

Legal reasons. The constitution doesn't allow for thought-crime, pre-crime and/or prevention of exercising enumerated rights before any crime was committed. This is a very simple observation and I'm not a lawyer. There is an actual can of worms that opens if we stop people from exercising enumerated rights based on a single mental health evaluation.

It's problematic and broken but that is the issue. Buying a gun is an enumerated right. Which really, it shouldn't be.

Since you won't like this explanation (nothing personal, it's Fark), I'll just follow it up with the need to expand handguns under NFA, raise the age to buy all guns to 21. Even those easy simple fixes would be welcomed by most gun owners. The NRA is still mega powerful in their lobbying capacity. Nothing will change. If something did ever happen to my kid because of this kind of thing, you will find me in the following Fark headline about some guy who crashed a plane full of kerosene into Abbots house. Please be kind to me.


It's not an enumerated right. SCOTUS said it was but it isn't and could easily be changed. But this country is filled with morons and trash. And religious freaks, but I double repeat myself.  So not any time soon.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.