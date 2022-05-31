 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Clark Griswold wanted for questioning   (cleveland.com) divider line
21
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is not enough punishment in the world for these asshats.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Degloved" is tonight's nightmare fuel word of the evening.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they catch the family Truckster? You might find the driver heading to Wally World.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OREO, NOOOOOO :-(
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: There is not enough punishment in the world for these asshats.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mitt Romney wanted for questioning.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shut your mouth, sir! You know, if I weren't in uniform, I'd split your skull with the butt of this revolver faster than you can say, "police brutality!"
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Woofday Wednesday a day early.

/Michael Vick wanted for questioning
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The dog was then adopted by a loving family who re-named him "Skip".
 
the_rhino
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mitt Romney hiding in the corner right about now
 
Wild pack of family dogs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: RaceDTruck: There is not enough punishment in the world for these asshats.

[Fark user image image 433x355]


woodchipper is a great start.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: "Degloved" is tonight's nightmare fuel word of the evening.


I would like to deglove the owner Bolton style.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Luckily, animal abuse laws are so pitiful in most states, the owner could be looking at nearly a $50 fine.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: RaceDTruck: There is not enough punishment in the world for these asshats.

[Fark user image 433x355]


feet first
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
By the way, this person should be given the same treatment.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now look, in defense of the pet owner, maybe the dog misbehaved.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just kidding. HANG THE BASTARDS!!!!
 
atomic-age
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah, Welcome to Fark, but that's not funny.

/not the first Oreo pit mix I know of that was severely abused
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Did they catch the family Truckster? You might find the driver heading to Wally World.


Ohio is a hell of a detour for a Chicago to California trip
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: RaceDTruck: There is not enough punishment in the world for these asshats.

[Fark user image 433x355]


Too quick.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
