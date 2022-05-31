 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Let's combine a terrible healthcare system with child labor   (apnews.com) divider line
34
    More: Murica, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Ronan Kotiya leans, freckle-faced boy, Ronan's 9-year-old brother, Siobhan Pandya, Family, training session, 11-year-old  
•       •       •

1664 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 11:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Take two of these and call me in the morning."
*takes pills*  "Um ... these are Pez candies."
"I'm only 9, they won't let me handle opioids!"
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does any health system provide for 24x7 home care?   Family care givers seem to be pretty universal.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Does any health system provide for 24x7 home care?   Family care givers seem to be pretty universal.


In all  first world countries providing universal health care coverage homes services are provided and covered.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On another note, ALS terrifies me. I will definitely take my own life if I ever get diagnosed with that.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a heartbreaking story.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My aunt is having a terrible time getting insurance to cover home health care visits. I don't understand the problems totally. But the insurance company will only pay for certain HHC outfits. The nearest one she could get is 25 miles away. But they will only service a 20 mile area.

I should tell her just to get the paperboy to help out.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Does any health system provide for 24x7 home care?   Family care givers seem to be pretty universal.


Common enough outside Murica.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, this has been going on forever.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok mom, now teach the kid how to bill the hospital like a real doctor.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theresnothinglft: Ok mom, now teach the kid how to bill the hospital insurance company like a real doctor.


FTFY
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: My aunt is having a terrible time getting insurance to cover home health care visits. I don't understand the problems totally. But the insurance company will only pay for certain HHC outfits. The nearest one she could get is 25 miles away. But they will only service a 20 mile area.

I should tell her just to get the paperboy to help out.


She's not the only one.  My FIL needed wound care and the nearest place was a 30 minute drive which is difficult with his health problems.  He paid out of pocket for home visits and quickly ran up a $5000 bill.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Kavanaugh lined up several specialists to teach as part of a program called YCare that she has taken to several cities. A dietitian showed the kids how to make food the right consistency so patients don't choke. A respiratory therapist explained the important parts of a device that helps people cough to clear mucus.

YCare, indeed.

This country sucks.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: On another note, ALS terrifies me. I will definitely take my own life if I ever get diagnosed with that.


Please don't. =\
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: DoBeDoBeDo: Does any health system provide for 24x7 home care?   Family care givers seem to be pretty universal.

In all  first world countries providing universal health care coverage homes services are provided and covered.


Albeit, limp-dickishly & at a snail's pace (in Ontario's case).

Fark user imageView Full Size

'Well, there's nothing better than being re-elected. Except oldsters falling off mobility-scooters, maybe.
F**k, I could watch oldsters fall off mobility-scooters all day, I don't give a sh*t about your nanny.'
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Does any health system provide for 24x7 home care?   Family care givers seem to be pretty universal.


Be nice if a rich first world country like America did. I certainly would have more of a life if I could get 24/7 affordable care for my mother. However that would be communist, socialist, etc so privatize healthcare is all that's around and good luck if the doctor thinks your to old and/or messed up to be treated properly. Off to the family care plan it is where you and any family members left alive provide the care. If it's just one person left alive like me to care for an elderly parent/family member then oh boy are you in for a good time physically, mentally, and of course.. financially.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: My aunt is having a terrible time getting insurance to cover home health care visits. I don't understand the problems totally. But the insurance company will only pay for certain HHC outfits. The nearest one she could get is 25 miles away. But they will only service a 20 mile area.

I should tell her just to get the paperboy to help out.


My husband is a longterm care claims examiner. Laws vary state to state; most states license the home health companies, who in turn have qualifications for the individual who does the actual work. The insurance company he works for sees a LOT of people who want to get his company to pay their family farkups to take care of meemaw. It does not work that way.
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Does any health system provide for 24x7 home care?   Family care givers seem to be pretty universal.


You sound American.
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's be real, the Victorians appreciated kids for their best quality: tiny hands.

Do you want adult Dr. Hamfist rooting around in your guts?  Obviously not!
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cthulhu Theory: The Dog Ate My Homework: On another note, ALS terrifies me. I will definitely take my own life if I ever get diagnosed with that.

Please don't. =\


That's a lot to ask of someone whose phobia is ALS.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to make clear how evil and despicable republicans and man/sin are. Dems in the House passed and was supported by 48 Dems in the Senate to pay for home health care including some payments to family members in the BBB bill. Republicans with support from man/sin also threw millions of children back into poverty because they are just evil.
https://caringacross.org/news/family-caregivers-react-to-bbb-vote/
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say subby is the kind of people that allow this to happen.
If you can't identify when something is intrinsically part of a system or not, then you probably do confuse what a "health care system" would be with what a "free market" is.


If it was a "healthcare system" then the system would be systematically working on the heath of the people.
But healthcare in Murica is actually a FOR PROFIT free market venture, that is intrinsically focused on making profits, if anyone happen to have their health improved in the process, cool to be them i guess.

If the hospital is profitable then it is and it carries on. If it is not earning enough profits for someone  then it can be shuttered and those people can just go without, it is not a duty of anyone to provide healthcare to anyone.

You can have as much healthcare as you can afford and if you ain't profitable enough to provide it to then you don't get any.


You can only really hope to accomplish what you set out to do.
If you set out to make  a profit then then is what you will be sure to do.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candy Stripers?
 
Ethertap
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My grandfather moved in with my parents to die. It was a practical decision, since he burned up most of his retirement savings a few years prior when my grandmother got sick and died. He finally hit a point where he was unable to properly care for himself on his own, so he moved in with my parents. By the time his diagnosis came in, he was out of options beyond hospice (a very treatable (in otherwise healthy people) bladder cancer, that due to his age and general declining heath, he would not have survived the treatment for), so my parents took care of him until he died a few weeks post diagnosis.

In the end, pretty much all he could leave his kids, were the proceeds from selling his condo.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PvtStash: I'd say subby is the kind of people that allow this to happen.
If you can't identify when something is intrinsically part of a system or not, then you probably do confuse what a "health care system" would be with what a "free market" is.


If it was a "healthcare system" then the system would be systematically working on the heath of the people.
But healthcare in Murica is actually a FOR PROFIT free market venture, that is intrinsically focused on making profits, if anyone happen to have their health improved in the process, cool to be them i guess.

If the hospital is profitable then it is and it carries on. If it is not earning enough profits for someone  then it can be shuttered and those people can just go without, it is not a duty of anyone to provide healthcare to anyone.

You can have as much healthcare as you can afford and if you ain't profitable enough to provide it to then you don't get any.


You can only really hope to accomplish what you set out to do.
If you set out to make  a profit then then is what you will be sure to do.


More importantly, it sucks up and centralizes assets that would not otherwise be available to the rich.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: eurotrader: DoBeDoBeDo: Does any health system provide for 24x7 home care?   Family care givers seem to be pretty universal.

In all  first world countries providing universal health care coverage homes services are provided and covered.

Albeit, limp-dickishly & at a snail's pace (in Ontario's case).

[Fark user image 377x211]
'Well, there's nothing better than being re-elected. Except oldsters falling off mobility-scooters, maybe.
F**k, I could watch oldsters fall off mobility-scooters all day, I don't give a sh*t about your nanny.'


Funny how people think they'll never get old and then suddenly.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

theresnothinglft: Ok mom, now teach the kid how to bill the hospital like a real doctor.


Real Doctors don't know how to bill, they have an office full of people to do that.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: On another note, ALS terrifies me. I will definitely take my own life if I ever get diagnosed with that.


I was just thinking about my exit plan to Oregon in that eventuality, as I have some kind of nervous system issue but doctors can't figure out if it's a tic or the prodromal symptoms of something else.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

haknudsen: theresnothinglft: Ok mom, now teach the kid how to bill the hospital like a real doctor.

Real Doctors don't know how to bill, they have an office full of people to do that.


A few years ago I was looking at opening a free clinic in a rural location and talked to a few Docs about working for a salary that required no billing or their paying medical malpractice insurance. More than a few Docs were willing and loved the idea of their job being just providing care. Couldn't find an insurance company that would charge a flat rate for medical malpractice insurance for a general services health care clinic.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: On another note, ALS terrifies me. I will definitely take my own life if I ever get diagnosed with that.


I had an elderly relative develop ALS....he calmly and plainly asked me to please get a baseball bat and please beat him to death. I was 17.
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: To be fair, this has been going on forever.


c.tenor.comView Full Size

"I know, Ma. But he's MY Pa."
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Funny, in a sad and pathetic way, how the pro-life party is the fend for yourself party when it comes to healthcare.
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sasquach: The Dog Ate My Homework: On another note, ALS terrifies me. I will definitely take my own life if I ever get diagnosed with that.

I had an elderly relative develop ALS....he calmly and plainly asked me to please get a baseball bat and please beat him to death. I was 17.


Lou Gehrig would approve.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.