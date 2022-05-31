 Skip to content
In this day in history, in 1902, the Boer War ended in South Africa, after observers called the three-and-a-half-year uninteresting, tiring, tedious, unable to hold their attention
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the Boer War was the one where the British used fully automatic weapons to defeat feral hogs.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read a couple of books written from the Boer perspective for a history class in college. It was fascinating; they had mastered hit and run tactics and in the opening days of the conflict gave the British Army a hell of a time. Kommando Law was engrained in their civic institutions and every man and teenage boy knew how to shoot a rifle and ride a horse.
The accounts speak romantically of riding across the "open veldt" under a canopy of stars. Nights spent with neighbors, turned comrade in arms, and daring raids and close escapes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: I thought the Boer War was the one where the British used fully automatic weapons to defeat feral hogs.


That's not a very nice thing to call Winston Churchill.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: BigMax: I thought the Boer War was the one where the British used fully automatic weapons to defeat feral hogs.

That's not a very nice thing to call Winston Churchill.


He wasn't the one who introduced the concentration camps, so maybe I meant Kitchener.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: NewportBarGuy: BigMax: I thought the Boer War was the one where the British used fully automatic weapons to defeat feral hogs.

That's not a very nice thing to call Winston Churchill.

He wasn't the one who introduced the concentration camps, so maybe I meant Kitchener.


LOL... A tip of my hat to you, good sir.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: BigMax: I thought the Boer War was the one where the British used fully automatic weapons to defeat feral hogs.

That's not a very nice thing to call Winston Churchill.


Yes, but in the morning he'll be sober, while you're still.... wait, how'd that go?
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... then the British invented something to help with the Boer's concentration.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The Boers knocked us silly at a mile", as Kipling put it.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigMax: I thought the Boer War was the one where the British used fully automatic weapons to defeat feral hogs.


Dammit. Beat me to this joke!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

RIP
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It could have been wurs
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Service in South Africa is how a Canadian cavalry unit got itself a fancy Sprinkbok as a regimental badge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigMax: I thought the Boer War was the one where the British used fully automatic weapons to defeat feral hogs.


Javalinas, maybe?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I read a couple of books written from the Boer perspective for a history class in college. It was fascinating; they had mastered hit and run tactics and in the opening days of the conflict gave the British Army a hell of a time. Kommando Law was engrained in their civic institutions and every man and teenage boy knew how to shoot a rifle and ride a horse.
The accounts speak romantically of riding across the "open veldt" under a canopy of stars. Nights spent with neighbors, turned comrade in arms, and daring raids and close escapes.


You might like this if you haven't already seen it.

1899-1902 British Emergency Ration Field Service
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wouldn't fight these people.  I'd run away.
dolcevitaonline.itView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There once was a man from Australia
Who painted his arse like a dahlia
The colour was fine, likewise the design
But the aroma, well that was a failure
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BigMax: I thought the Boer War was the one where the British used fully automatic weapons to defeat feral hogs.


Careful there, mate
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I read a couple of books written from the Boer perspective for a history class in college. It was fascinating; they had mastered hit and run tactics and in the opening days of the conflict gave the British Army a hell of a time. Kommando Law was engrained in their civic institutions and every man and teenage boy knew how to shoot a rifle and ride a horse.
The accounts speak romantically of riding across the "open veldt" under a canopy of stars. Nights spent with neighbors, turned comrade in arms, and daring raids and close escapes.


That's one war where its morally a mess. The Boer Republics were totally being screwed over by the English. OTOH, the Boers were also incredibly racist. So racist that they make late-Victorian Great Britain look positively enlightened, which is impressive.
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I read a couple of books written from the Boer perspective for a history class in college. It was fascinating; they had mastered hit and run tactics and in the opening days of the conflict gave the British Army a hell of a time. Kommando Law was engrained in their civic institutions and every man and teenage boy knew how to shoot a rifle and ride a horse.
The accounts speak romantically of riding across the "open veldt" under a canopy of stars. Nights spent with neighbors, turned comrade in arms, and daring raids and close escapes.


Where I'm from quite a few people and businesses got rich from it.

The local population also chipped in to help fund the war effort.

My great grandfathe got sick and sent back to Australia, before some of his colleagues ended up doing some "unpleasantness"
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JammerJim: giantmeteor: I read a couple of books written from the Boer perspective for a history class in college. It was fascinating; they had mastered hit and run tactics and in the opening days of the conflict gave the British Army a hell of a time. Kommando Law was engrained in their civic institutions and every man and teenage boy knew how to shoot a rifle and ride a horse.
The accounts speak romantically of riding across the "open veldt" under a canopy of stars. Nights spent with neighbors, turned comrade in arms, and daring raids and close escapes.

That's one war where its morally a mess. The Boer Republics were totally being screwed over by the English. OTOH, the Boers were also incredibly racist. So racist that they make late-Victorian Great Britain look positively enlightened, which is impressive.


I read a book that said whoever won or lost the Boer War, the blacks lost.  Kind of like the American Revolution.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe I'll have a little chocolate from my stash to celebrate...

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Service in South Africa is how a Canadian cavalry unit got itself a fancy Sprinkbok as a regimental badge.

[Fark user image image 245x205]


If you ever had to guard a dragoon you'll know how tough it can be
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I read a couple of books written from the Boer perspective for a history class in college. It was fascinating; they had mastered hit and run tactics and in the opening days of the conflict gave the British Army a hell of a time. Kommando Law was engrained in their civic institutions and every man and teenage boy knew how to shoot a rifle and ride a horse.
The accounts speak romantically of riding across the "open veldt" under a canopy of stars. Nights spent with neighbors, turned comrade in arms, and daring raids and close escapes.


Did they mention that the principal reason the Boers decamped to found their own states after the UK seized the Dutch Cape Colony was that the UK had already abolished slavery and they wouldn't be able to continue to use slave labor in a British colony? Or that one of the principal reasons for Kommando Law was very similar to the reasons for strong militias in the states of the Confederacy?

We really shouldn't over romanticize those assholes. Although they "lost" the war, much of their attitude would go on to create the national psyche of South Africa when it was formed.
 
batlock666
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Did they mention that the principal reason the Boers decamped to found their own states after the UK seized the Dutch Cape Colony was that the UK had already abolished slavery and they wouldn't be able to continue to use slave labor in a British colony?


The UK abolished slavery? Did they forget to tell Cecil Rhodes?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: giantmeteor: I read a couple of books written from the Boer perspective for a history class in college. It was fascinating; they had mastered hit and run tactics and in the opening days of the conflict gave the British Army a hell of a time. Kommando Law was engrained in their civic institutions and every man and teenage boy knew how to shoot a rifle and ride a horse.
The accounts speak romantically of riding across the "open veldt" under a canopy of stars. Nights spent with neighbors, turned comrade in arms, and daring raids and close escapes.

Did they mention that the principal reason the Boers decamped to found their own states after the UK seized the Dutch Cape Colony was that the UK had already abolished slavery and they wouldn't be able to continue to use slave labor in a British colony? Or that one of the principal reasons for Kommando Law was very similar to the reasons for strong militias in the states of the Confederacy?

We really shouldn't over romanticize those assholes. Although they "lost" the war, much of their attitude would go on to create the national psyche of South Africa when it was formed.


Once the British Army won, the behavior of South Africa and its government became the responsibility of the British Government.  Since apartheid was an established part of South African culture during the Commonwealth period, that would make the UK, at minimum, complicit in South African racism.  At worst, it would make the British Government responsible for crimes against humanity.

Seems like, for the US Government in the Civil War, and the UK Government in the Boer War, they won the war but lost the peace.
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Breaker Morant - Dinner Table Guest Recital.
Youtube uEEUwYM1R6w
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Breaker Morant end title- Soldiers of the Queen
Youtube wx7M91XGuFY
 
