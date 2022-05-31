 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   First white shark sighting of season off Nantucket. They are probably going to ignore this problem until it swims up and bites them in the ass   (boston.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Shark, Fish, Sharks, Cape Cod, National Park Service, Great white shark, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Massachusetts  
26 Comments     (+0 »)
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tell that to Alex Kintner.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a shark off Nantucket
The mayor was one to say shuck it
The shark swam around
Came right into town
And told the mayor to suck it
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my God!  There are bloated white bodies washed up on all the beaches!
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shark doing shark things is "a problem".

Lol
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Martin Brody still around?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Oh my God!  There are bloated white bodies washed up on all the beaches!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this an albino or is Subby just an idiot?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
store.gocomics.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's some bad hat, Harry.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ oblig
 
McFarkus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: [store.gocomics.com image 600x635]


Dude on the left .... either his hands or his feet are on backwards
 
gbv23
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nantucket was always more about whales than sharks.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Jaws was filmed on Martha's Vineyard I think.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Is this an albino or is Subby just an idiot?


No, that'd be you.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gbv23: Nantucket was always more about whales than sharks.

[i.imgur.com image 340x209]

Jaws was filmed on Martha's Vineyard I think.


dia.orgView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
John Singleton Copley's dramatic rendering of a shark attacking 14-year-old Brook Watson caused a sensation when it was exhibited at London's Royal Academy in 1778. The pictured attack had occurred some 30 years earlier. Watson, an orphan, had unwisely decided to take a dip from a skiff while the ship on which he was crewing docked in Havana Harbor. A shark attacked him, biting his right leg and pulling him under. The boy surfaced briefly before the shark dragged him under a second time, severing his right foot. By the time Watson surfaced again, his mates had nearly reached him. Copley depicts the boy's climactic rescue: just as the shark zeroed in for its third strike, a determined crewmate armed with a boat hook drove it away.
 
ar393
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

McFarkus: Bennie Crabtree: [store.gocomics.com image 600x635]

Dude on the left .... either his hands or his feet are on backwards


you are looking at the tops of the feet. the heels are above the surface of the water....or at least that's how it makes sense to me. seems there are some Teva tan lines on the feet....that otherwise wouldn't be seen on the bottom of the feet.
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why is it a problem?
 
Reverborama
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Saw Jaws as a teenager in the movie theater on the boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ.  You can not imagine people's reaction to it.  More than a few refused to go in the water that summer despite the fact that a shark attack hadn't been recorded on the Jersey shore for, what, decades?
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That does seem a bit too close to shore for comfort, so, I'd avoid cosplaying as a seal while in the water.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least it will inspire bespoke crib artisans

cnet.comView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
JFC - the comments in TFA went right to hell.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
sharecopia.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I knew a guy from Nantucket. Well hung if recall correctly.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

King of Monkeys: A shark doing shark things is "a problem".

Lol


Jaws - "Until it swims up & bites you you in the ASS!"
Youtube EitNm396-2w
 
