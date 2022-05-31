 Skip to content
(WHEC Rochester)   Juuusst a little to the right.. watch your mirrors.. defy Newton, and... perfect   (whec.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nice catch.
What did you use for bait?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, those cables are stronger than I thought.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you are forgetting to account for the orthogonal force provided by the driver shiatting his pants.
 
Blackstone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw that happen around 34 years ago in Auburn
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video shows the car's back bumper on the grass between the sidewalk and the road.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Damn, those cables are stronger than I thought.


I literally in person saw a semi truck go through some sagging cables and rip them out of the pole sparking the entire time as they got entangled in-between the cab and the rig a few days ago. Immediately called 911 as they were still sparking.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend from high school managed to do this before we had cell phones.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Don't know how it became tangled?

JFC, should we call out a half-dozen investigators to crack the case?  Or with the following clues, can the cops rub 2 brain cells together and figure it out:

* Speeding
* Exits Roadway
* Literally Jumps Curb
* High-Tension Utility Pole Supports
* Demonstrated Effect of Mechanical Advantage Provided by Inclined Plane
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Power lines. Methinks those are the supporting guy wires.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not in the power lines.  It's the guy wires holding the pole. Easier to see in the video, but you can see the plastic guard that goes over the top one (that the car slid up from the ground) and the tensioner screw they use to make them taught.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: It's not in the power lines.  It's the guy wires holding the pole. Easier to see in the video, but you can see the plastic guard that goes over the top one (that the car slid up from the ground) and the tensioner screw they use to make them taught.


damnit, 'taut'
 
toetag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: It's not in the power lines.  It's the guy wires holding the pole. Easier to see in the video, but you can see the plastic guard that goes over the top one (that the car slid up from the ground) and the tensioner screw they use to make them taught.


damn you.  I was going to post the same. power lines and guy wires aren't the same thing. Guy wires have a breaking point between 11K and 20K lbs, depending on diameter.
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
that happened right around the corner here. it's a guy wire that helps keep the pole upright...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm shocked.  SHOCKED, I tell you.
Well, not that shocked.
 
IDisME
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Car suspended in air by power lines"

B.S.  It's steel strand that goes between poles and is under tension and anchored deep in the ground.   Power cables, and telecom, are attached to the strand in various ways. The way that stuff is installed, it could carry a LOT more than one car.  There better bloody well not be any power in those.
 
