(Al Jazeera)   French diplomats go on strike for the first time in twenty years. No word if scabs are planning to cross the picket lines in order to waffle on buying gas from Russia   (aljazeera.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least there are no major crises going on...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, they'll surrender.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody's got to wear those striped trousers, park wherever the hell thy want, and gorge on giant prawns.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gaufres, hon hon hon!
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mmmm... you said waffle.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA: "It's like having a sports journalist analysing weather patterns," the diplomat said

I did not know surrendering was a sport, they must be the world champs
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FTFA: "It's like having a sports journalist analysing weather patterns," the diplomat said

I did not know surrendering was a sport, they must be the world champs


You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We don't have a lot of room to talk about really any sort of principled stand on any issue.

Any of them. At all. We don't have the high ground on anything, including Russian petroleum.

Especially when the best selling vehicle here is the F-series truck. And we've killed a shiatload of people (and spoiled land for generations) to ensure a constant supply of any source of energy we can get our hands on.

I'm sure some useless assholes will dispute that, but they're not convincing anyone, including themselves.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: We don't have a lot of room to talk about really any sort of principled stand on any issue.

Any of them. At all. We don't have the high ground on anything, including Russian petroleum.

Especially when the best selling vehicle here is the F-series truck. And we've killed a shiatload of people (and spoiled land for generations) to ensure a constant supply of any source of energy we can get our hands on.

I'm sure some useless assholes will dispute that, but they're not convincing anyone, including themselves.


plz no scare murika firsters NO SCARE
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

plz no scare murika firsters NO SCARE

Any of them. At all. We don't have the high ground on anything, including Russian petroleum.

Especially when the best selling vehicle here is the F-series truck. And we've killed a shiatload of people (and spoiled land for generations) to ensure a constant supply of any source of energy we can get our hands on.

I'm sure some useless assholes will dispute that, but they're not convincing anyone, including themselves.

plz no scare murika firsters NO SCARE


They're already scared, nothing I could write would make them more pathetically, hysterically frightened of anything that isn't white.
 
