(NPR)   Hey everybody don't forget that it's the last day of MerMay today. So if you didn't get your Mer on earlier, then for Mer's sake get out your MerPaints and start MerPainting. No Ariel porn, please   (npr.org) divider line
    Mermaid, first year of MerMay, The Little Mermaid, Little Mermaid, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Tom Bancroft, worldwide art challenge beloved  
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Mermaid (Lyrics) - Great Big Sea
Youtube UDhCgAoggX8
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Catfish Merlady? Noice, but it needs MOAR CATFISH.

/and a very smelly litter box
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Merzbow - Pulse Demon (full album)
Youtube ukZYP5Dy43E
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: Then Came the Last Days of May
Youtube jyLMgIR69G4
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dethklok-Murmaider (HQ)
Youtube INnygZnJ80A
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dunmer? Altmer? Bosmer?
 
MaestroJ
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Mermen, longtime favorite band.

Costo Knowone
Youtube bZ8f6hFspO4
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Spego
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No Ariel porn, please

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Naughtibits

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had a buddy who used to like to email me pictures of explicit, gay, merman art. I wish I had held onto it. It would be appropriate in this thread.

Also, is it only hentai if its Japanese, or does that cover all cartoons for perverts?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No.  Ariel porn please!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not sure if this post will survive, but I have this shower curtain. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
