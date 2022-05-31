 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Local woman complains her $320 Kylie Jenner swimsuit does not fit her as well as it fits Kylie Jenner (possible NSFW in page)   (the-sun.com) divider line
68
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because she's got an extra layer of fabric stuffed underneath it. You don't see Kylie wearing a body suit under the swimsuit, do you? Come on. Either commit 100 percent to your attention whoring or leave it those who will.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the sun links are all just onlyfans / social media clicks advertisements
Got it
GIS is easier and better
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me get this straight.
You paid additional money to purchase a AW outfit from an AW designer who made an AW swimsuit for a professional AW, and you feel like it shows off a bit much?

You might want to try the Amish second hand Shoppe
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's just no coverage at all down here. I tried to wear this without the bodysuit - I was flossed"

Yeah, but it helps prevent gingivitis.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang on a tick! She's quite attractive!
This isn't in keeping with Fark protocols.
 
JerkfaceMcGee [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Celebrity brands are the cheapest shiat on the planet for the largest mark up?! Color me shocked.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she really expect to go swimming in those suits? Looks like they were made solely for the AW reactions.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Hang on a tick! She's quite attractive!
This isn't in keeping with Fark protocols.


News Flash: Swimsuits aren't easy to fit right. The less fabric, the fewer people they're going to work for.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She forgot to include the $20.99/month cost for Photoshop CC. Rookie error.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's because she's got an extra layer of fabric stuffed underneath it. You don't see Kylie wearing a body suit under the swimsuit, do you? Come on. Either commit 100 percent to your attention whoring or leave it those who will.


Done in one.  No need to carry on.  Came here to say the exact same thing.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need this to really help it fit

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AndoCommando: Pocket Ninja: That's because she's got an extra layer of fabric stuffed underneath it. You don't see Kylie wearing a body suit under the swimsuit, do you? Come on. Either commit 100 percent to your attention whoring or leave it those who will.

Done in one.  No need to carry on.  Came here to say the exact same thing.


she writes in the article that she had to wear something underneath or tiktok will disinherit her. Or something
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheap, fake & overpriced? From a Kardashian?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The clothes fit better if you never actually wear them and just pay assistants to photoshoop you into them. You just have to pay paparazzi for the source images to give it a thin veneer of credibility.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: oldfarthenry: Hang on a tick! She's quite attractive!
This isn't in keeping with Fark protocols.

News Flash: Swimsuits aren't easy to fit right. The less fabric, the fewer people they're going to work for.


Birthday suits, on the other hand...
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: So the sun links are all just onlyfans / social media clicks advertisements
Got it
GIS is easier and better


GIS???

C'mon gramps, everyone knows you use Bing for porn.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: oldfarthenry: Hang on a tick! She's quite attractive!
This isn't in keeping with Fark protocols.

News Flash: Swimsuits aren't easy to fit right. The less fabric, the fewer people they're going to work for.


Username...
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna go to my local craft store, rip up strips of fabric, and sell them for $300 too
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's because she's got an extra layer of fabric stuffed underneath it. You don't see Kylie wearing a body suit under the swimsuit, do you? Come on. Either commit 100 percent to your attention whoring or leave it those who will.


Well, there's that but, she also has no hips or tits...
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all, lady, you have an excellent figure and you will look good in anything. but all those bathing suits just SCREAM "I'm an insecure attention whore!"   Which explains why you're wasting your life watching all those other insecure attention whores with the names like Kardashian and Jenner.  Stop it.  Stop it now.  Go buy a regular bathing suit; you'll look fantastic and you lessen the areas for your future unsightly skin cancer.  If you must look to a Jenner for fashion advice, Caitlyn at least has some dignity.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 185x273]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Have to make that safe for Fark.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a shirt on Amazon that didn't fit so I returned it.  I didn't know I was supposed to post a video of me wearing it on social media.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: "There's just no coverage at all down here. I tried to wear this without the bodysuit - I was flossed"

Yeah, but it helps prevent gingivitis.


And plaque buildup
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I bought this right when it launched so I didn't know it was bad," she admitted.

That it's from a Kardashian should have been a big clue.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There is a significant difference:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Honestly, the yellow over the green tech suit didn't look half bad.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: First of all, lady, you have an excellent figure and you will look good in anything.


Yeah, so hot
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: MythDragon: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 185x273]

[Fark user image 185x273]

Have to make that safe for Fark.


You just HAD to make it white.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If someone expects me to spend 320 on a swimsuit, that suit better have magical enchantments on it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: MythDragon: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 185x273]

[Fark user image 185x273]

Have to make that safe for Fark.


Still has the "w" word. Will probably get accused of MUH SOGGY KNEE.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abox: I bought a shirt on Amazon that didn't fit so I returned it.  I didn't know I was supposed to post a video of me wearing it on social media.


Virtue signaling!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: MythDragon: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 185x273]

[Fark user image image 185x273]

Have to make that safe for Fark.


Now I want to watch Leftovers again
 
The5thElement
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So the moral of the story is, don't buy a Kardashian swimsuit unless you have a Kardashian body and a complete lack of modesty.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abox: I bought a shirt on Amazon that didn't fit so I returned it.  I didn't know I was supposed to post a video of me wearing it on social media.


That's probably also why I only have 20 followers on Instagram...or because I don't do enough  duck face pictures looking straight down at my cleavage with a caption saying "love your body, love yourself." Or because I'm a guy.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The5thElement: So the moral of the story is, don't buy a Kardashian swimsuit unless you have a Kardashian body and a complete lack of modesty.


You wouldn't that would need to be said, but...
 
groppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: Celebrity brands are the cheapest shiat on the planet for the largest mark up?! Color me shocked.


Years ago I took a friend shopping, we were at Kohls and at the discount rack pretty much all of it was celebrity branded garbage that was all cheaply made. Some of it was so thin one good wash would probably make it disintegrate. And I am surprised it took her this long to realize Kardashians peddle in cheap crap made by kids. The only version of which looks good on them because it was made to fit them for the advertising.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
First, you spent $320 on a swimsuit.  That's just stupid on a number of levels.

Second, you're better looking than Kylie Jenner.

Third, never emulate a celebrity in anything.  Unless you are actually them in the flesh, nothing that they do will look the same on you.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

groppet: JerkfaceMcGee: Celebrity brands are the cheapest shiat on the planet for the largest mark up?! Color me shocked.

Years ago I took a friend shopping, we were at Kohls and at the discount rack pretty much all of it was celebrity branded garbage that was all cheaply made. Some of it was so thin one good wash would probably make it disintegrate. And I am surprised it took her this long to realize Kardashians peddle in cheap crap made by kids. The only version of which looks good on them because it was made to fit them for the advertising.


Did you think the discount rack at Kohl's (really anything at Kohl's) would be where they kept the quality garment?
 
gbv23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

I find her more attractive than Kylie, but Kendell still rules
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

groppet: JerkfaceMcGee: Celebrity brands are the cheapest shiat on the planet for the largest mark up?! Color me shocked.

Years ago I took a friend shopping, we were at Kohls and at the discount rack pretty much all of it was celebrity branded garbage that was all cheaply made. Some of it was so thin one good wash would probably make it disintegrate. And I am surprised it took her this long to realize Kardashians peddle in cheap crap made by kids. The only version of which looks good on them because it was made to fit them for the advertising.


During the final year that Sears had a store in town, I noticed that they had a lot of celebrity clothing lines.  And they were almost all shiat.

When books are written about the downfall of Sears, I hope they include a chapter on the perils of celebrity branded merchandise.
 
Cheron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The woman who owned the first place I bought would have loved this suit. I got a ton of catalogs addressed to her featuring swim suits that became translucent when wet and all sorts of impractical but interesting undies.

There used to be a thrill before the internet of to go to the mall box and find the latest Victoria Secret or Leather Nun. These are all lost like tears in the rain.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Sorry, lady. Says right here in the paper that you flossed with the suit and we cannot accept a return of these items."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Woo, nice lungs baby!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: TwilightZone: First of all, lady, you have an excellent figure and you will look good in anything.

Yeah, so hot
[Fark user image image 425x411]


Ugh, heartwood. That is going to cup and warp like no tomorrow... Tomorrow.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: First, you spent $320 on a swimsuit.  That's just stupid on a number of levels.

Second, you're better looking than Kylie Jenner.

Third, never emulate a celebrity in anything.  Unless you are actually them in the flesh, nothing that they do will look the same on you.


To be fair it was three suits and a cover-up.

The rest of your points stand.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 634x520]


Talk about "leaving nothing to the imagination"
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chitownmike: TwilightZone: First of all, lady, you have an excellent figure and you will look good in anything.

Yeah, so hot
[Fark user image image 425x411]


As a member of the IBTC I'm fine with it. So long as either A) She has something in her mouth and I don't have to hear her talk or B) her thighs are pressed up against my ears and I don't have to hear her talk. Either way.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 634x520]

Talk about "leaving nothing to the imagination"


You imagine women's guts? Sicko.
 
