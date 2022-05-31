 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   What's that giant sphere being built in Las Vegas? Not a Dyson sphere, but still pretty cool
    New York City, Madison Square Garden, president of MSG Entertainment, new high-tech entertainment venue, Las Vegas skyline, giant orb-like structure, MSG Sphere, stage area  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wig storage?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of money for a place that'll just end up hosting BackStreet Boys cover bands.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's called the MSG Sphere,"

I think the Dyson vacuum cleaner corporation should try to throw enough money in to get a sponsorship deal, so it could legitimately be called the Dyson Sphere.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you build a giant nipple in Vegas and not make it a strip club?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death Star before launch?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The MSG Sphere? Sounds like it'll be the shiat.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "It's called the MSG Sphere,"

I think the Dyson vacuum cleaner corporation should try to throw enough money in to get a sponsorship deal, so it could legitimately be called the Dyson Sphere.


Madison Sphere Gardens?
Mono Sodium Glutamate?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MSG sphere? Great, explosive diarrhea just getting near it.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in , a great way to spend some time and have a buzz. I wish I saw more outstanding things in life
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: Martian_Astronomer: "It's called the MSG Sphere,"

I think the Dyson vacuum cleaner corporation should try to throw enough money in to get a sponsorship deal, so it could legitimately be called the Dyson Sphere.

Madison Sphere Gardens?
Mono Sodium Glutamate?


It's that first one.

I have to say that after not going to, or even in the direction of the strip for over two years during COVID, it looked like it came out of nowhere to me, but as an AV geek, I am excited to see how the shows that will be there use it.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's being built by the same folks that own Madison Square Garden

Everyone saying Madison Sphere Garden is probably right.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MSG is perfectly safe. People that claim it causes them to get sick are full of shiat, just like those peanut allergy people. Well, except maybe that one kid.

RIP Billy.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Las Vegas?  The city that is running out of water?

I think that maybe I've been too pessimistic about how farking stupid humans are, but then I see stuff like this and think, Naw.  We're going to get exactly what we deserve.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"MSG tells me each seat that has the tech will sound like your own personal studio. "

The way that is phrased makes it sound like those seats will cost extra.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that thing when I was out there a couple months ago. Nobody I was with could answer what it supposed to be. Someone said they thought it was a parking garage, to which I got a good chuckle.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It really sucks when you go to Vegas to party until 3 in the morning and the construction jackhammers start promptly at 0:Dark:30.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Inside, you're surrounded by 775 tons of steel. It will hold a giant 16k LED screen that starts from behind your seat and goes from side to side. The idea is that you're completely immersed in the media playing on it.

So, like an IMAX on steroids? They'll need some damn good ventilation to get the overwhelming stench of vomit out of the sphere.
 
sassyfrancis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I saw that thing when I was out there a couple months ago. Nobody I was with could answer what it supposed to be. Someone said they thought it was a parking garage, to which I got a good chuckle.


Been watching YT vids about the build of this thing for a couple of years - looking forward to attending something in it when I have an opportunity.  The construction vids on it are pretty neat to watch.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sassyfrancis: Nick Nostril: I saw that thing when I was out there a couple months ago. Nobody I was with could answer what it supposed to be. Someone said they thought it was a parking garage, to which I got a good chuckle.

Been watching YT vids about the build of this thing for a couple of years - looking forward to attending something in it when I have an opportunity.  The construction vids on it are pretty neat to watch.


Story got at least one thing right: It's farking enormous. We drove right next to me and like mentioned upthread, my thought was "Death Star".
 
debug
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about the Moon resort that's supposedly being built.

https://www.travelandleisure.com/hotels-resorts/moon-resorts-coming-to-las-vegas
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jbc: Why would you build a giant nipple in Vegas and not make it a strip club?


I don't see why it can't be used for adult entertainment in between Disney and KPop gigs.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

buravirgil: [i.pinimg.com image 571x384]


Expelliarmus!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skyotter: it's being built by the same folks that own Madison Square Garden

Everyone saying Madison Sphere Garden is probably right.


Wrong geometry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's massive - over 500 feet wide and 300 feet tall, making it the world's tallest spherical structure. ...The exterior is going to be wrapped in one giant screen that you can see from space.

A pro-football or pro-soccer stadium is about 700 feet wide (like the structure, not the field).  Either astronauts can regularly see the ground littered with pro sports stadiums, or they're being generous with their "visible from space" claim.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sassyfrancis: Nick Nostril: I saw that thing when I was out there a couple months ago. Nobody I was with could answer what it supposed to be. Someone said they thought it was a parking garage, to which I got a good chuckle.

Been watching YT vids about the build of this thing for a couple of years - looking forward to attending something in it when I have an opportunity.  The construction vids on it are pretty neat to watch.


They intend to play the entire 'Not Another _____ Movie' franchise opening week. Enjoy!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: It's massive - over 500 feet wide and 300 feet tall, making it the world's tallest spherical structure. ...The exterior is going to be wrapped in one giant screen that you can see from space.

A pro-football or pro-soccer stadium is about 700 feet wide (like the structure, not the field).  Either astronauts can regularly see the ground littered with pro sports stadiums, or they're being generous with their "visible from space" claim.


Visible from space is such a BS term anyways. Remember how the Great Wall of China was the go to 'visible from space' cliché, but no one every seemed to question it or even think about that for more than half a second to realize you're not going to see a ten foot wide wall from any appreciable distance.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: New Rising Sun: It's massive - over 500 feet wide and 300 feet tall, making it the world's tallest spherical structure. ...The exterior is going to be wrapped in one giant screen that you can see from space.

A pro-football or pro-soccer stadium is about 700 feet wide (like the structure, not the field).  Either astronauts can regularly see the ground littered with pro sports stadiums, or they're being generous with their "visible from space" claim.

Visible from space is such a BS term anyways. Remember how the Great Wall of China was the go to 'visible from space' cliché, but no one every seemed to question it or even think about that for more than half a second to realize you're not going to see a ten foot wide wall from any appreciable distance.


Astronaut 1: Wow, would you look at that...
Astronaut 2: Geez, it's huge!
Astronaut 3: What is it?
Astronaut 4: That's subby's mom
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: New Rising Sun: It's massive - over 500 feet wide and 300 feet tall, making it the world's tallest spherical structure. ...The exterior is going to be wrapped in one giant screen that you can see from space.

A pro-football or pro-soccer stadium is about 700 feet wide (like the structure, not the field).  Either astronauts can regularly see the ground littered with pro sports stadiums, or they're being generous with their "visible from space" claim.

Visible from space is such a BS term anyways. Remember how the Great Wall of China was the go to 'visible from space' cliché, but no one every seemed to question it or even think about that for more than half a second to realize you're not going to see a ten foot wide wall from any appreciable distance.


Yup.  Although, one "visible from space" claim that seems to stack up is Spains 'sea of plastic' agricultural area:

almeriaisdifferent.comView Full Size


/the white blob on that middle cape on the southern coast.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: It's massive - over 500 feet wide and 300 feet tall, making it the world's tallest spherical structure. ...The exterior is going to be wrapped in one giant screen that you can see from space.

A pro-football or pro-soccer stadium is about 700 feet wide (like the structure, not the field).  Either astronauts can regularly see the ground littered with pro sports stadiums, or they're being generous with their "visible from space" claim.


On google earth I can see our truck and I'm pretty sure that's our big white ice chest on the deck.   I guess if they meant by actual astronauts, then I agree.

As was said above, why are people so short-sighted to think that building this in Las Vegas is a good idea.   The ruins of Ur would like a word.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Mini Death Star?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
looks like a new laserium to me...
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
treksphere.comView Full Size

Last seen in the area.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Their studio's kitty Corner from that closed Fry's by Bob Hope Airport.   https://www.fark.com/comments/2398425/Star-Trek-episode-shot-in-a-Frys-Electronics-store-all-went-well-until-filmmakers-got-fried-by-security#new
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
