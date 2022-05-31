 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Popular European tourist destinations face uncertain summer due to absence of loudly swearing, drunk track suit aficionados who steal everything not nailed down   (aljazeera.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 1:35 PM



Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BRO
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the lockdowns in China end they will have PLENTY of people looking for vacation destinations that aren't already booked solid for the entire summer.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Huh. And I thought this would be a Brexit story
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The English are drunken and swear loudly.  Two out of three ain't bad, is it?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Putin issued a travel advisory urging Russians not to travel to "dangerous" European countries. He suggested they instead go to India, Turkey, Sri Lanka and other countries that have refused to criticise Russia's invasion of Ukraine or to impose sanctions.

Any country that refuses to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine won't get my business.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"At our hotel, Russians have been replaced by customers mainly from the UK market," says Manolis Elpidis, general manager at the Atlantica Caldera Palace in Crete. "The season has started very well. If it continues at the same pace, and other obstacles don't crop up, business will easily reach 80 percent of 2019 levels," he says.


Great!  You've gone from track-suited slobs to drunken yobs kicked out of Ibiza.
 
cheezalot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But enough about the problems at Liverpool Airport.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The English are drunken and swear loudly.  Two out of three ain't bad, is it?


Also steal everything not nailed down - and sometimes even try to steal the nails.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phalamir: FrancoFile: The English are drunken and swear loudly.  Two out of three ain't bad, is it?

Also steal everything not nailed down - and sometimes even try to steal the nails.


They'd steal your family jewels but for the fact you carry them around in a bag.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So the people that live there can have a nice quiet summer for once?

Good for them.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, the holiday hookups are just a crapshoot with them anyway...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: phalamir: FrancoFile: The English are drunken and swear loudly.  Two out of three ain't bad, is it?

Also steal everything not nailed down - and sometimes even try to steal the nails.

They'd steal your family jewels but for the fact you carry them around in a bag.


Ain't ever stopped them before
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: "At our hotel, Russians have been replaced by customers mainly from the UK market," says Manolis Elpidis, general manager at the Atlantica Caldera Palace in Crete. "The season has started very well. If it continues at the same pace, and other obstacles don't crop up, business will easily reach 80 percent of 2019 levels," he says.


Great!  You've gone from track-suited slobs to drunken yobs kicked out of Ibiza.


Crete?  OK... But what we're all really worried about is the state of tourism on Corfu.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Every country in the world that relies on Russia for anything is beginning to regret its life choices.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The English are drunken and swear loudly.  Two out of three ain't bad, is it?


Oh, a number of them also wear tracksuits....
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: Putin issued a travel advisory urging Russians not to travel to "dangerous" European countries. He suggested they instead go to India, Turkey, Sri Lanka and other countries that have refused to criticise Russia's invasion of Ukraine or to impose sanctions.

Any country that refuses to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine won't get my business.


Isn't Sri Lanka on the verge of civil war right now because of economic mismanagement by the government?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
British Tourists?
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A dear friend of mine, an Iowan, is vacationing in Estonia this week with his lovely wife and their beautiful young daughters.  It's a bold move.  I hope it goes nicely for them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: British Tourists?


That was my first assumption.

I read that Odessa is the most popular destination for Russian tourists.  This year, Russia attacked the airport and cratered the runway so nobody could go there.  Russians won't be welcome in Odessa ever again.  Putin wanted to be remembered in history books.  He certainly will be.
 
