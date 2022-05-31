 Skip to content
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we have a lot of shootings in this country. We get it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That owes to our high productivity here in America. We create new Memorials faster than anyone on the planet.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
14 in one weekend.  Is that some kind of record?

I think the US needs to change its national anthem.


O say, can you see
By the gun's muzzle light
When the bullets fair hail'd
While the children fell screaming?Whose broad stripes and bright stars
While the cops hid from sight
O'er their fat rumps they watch'd
Were so gallantly streaming?And blood pool's red glare
Bullets fly through air
Gave proof to the right
That the NRA still caresO say, does that blood-speckled banner yet wave
O'er the land of big greed
And the home of the slave?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Fark Formatting.  *thumbs up*
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, it's very inconsiderate of you (and NBC News, and the Gun Violence Archive) to bring up a topic as unpleasant as mass shootings right on the heels of such a sacred holiday as Memorial Day. Show some respect.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hard way appears to be the only way.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pew pew lol
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but like 12 of them were gang related so not actually "mass shootings" just more liebrul propaganda to ban guns we need to protect our children
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


I'm sure we will :-(
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm feeling such freedom now that I read that article. What a free society we have! Those countries where people aren't shot dead every day are commies! Every time and Americans does from fun violence, Last Liberty cries tears of joy.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "A preliminary count found that gun violence - not just mass shootings - left at least 156 people dead and 412 injured from 5 p.m. ET Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the archive said."

Considering all the weapons and ammo in the US, those are piss-poor numbers.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry.  America's biggest corporate and political leaders are working as hard as they can to blame this on liberals.
 
skyotter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We just gotta stop reporting mass shootings.

Then the numbers will go down.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Perhaps those so inclined could consider limiting mass shootings to gun shows and GOP conventions?

Just imagine, someone opens up centre floor at a gun show. Oooo de laly
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm glad we have a well-regulated militia because if it were poorly regulated we'd have lead in our daily weather reports.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah well, it was a three day weekend.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The only way we are ever going to end this national disgrace is to raise the required number of victims to be considered a "Mass Shooting".  Four is way too low for our country's standards.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cautionflag: The only way we are ever going to end this national disgrace is to raise the required number of victims to be considered a "Mass Shooting".  Four is way too low for our country's standards.


How about, it's only a mass shooting if the shooter takes out the equivalent of a church congregation?
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cautionflag: The only way we are ever going to end this national disgrace is to raise the required number of victims to be considered a "Mass Shooting".  Four is way too low for our country's standards.


OR only make it applicable to shootings during Catholic church services.

Blood for the blood God, after all.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Subby, it's very inconsiderate of you (and NBC News, and the Gun Violence Archive) to bring up a topic as unpleasant as mass shootings right on the heels of such a sacred holiday as Memorial Day. Show some respect.


No, not really.
-veteran
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seems a good enough way to memorialize war dead, keep in mind they fought for our freedom to supply weapons to people to massacre children with.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Enough is enough. We need to ban any form of reporting about these so called "mass shootings" with a mandatory sentence of execution by firing squad!!!
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: cautionflag: The only way we are ever going to end this national disgrace is to raise the required number of victims to be considered a "Mass Shooting".  Four is way too low for our country's standards.

How about, it's only a mass shooting if the shooter takes out the equivalent of a church congregation?


Better than the 'it's not a mass shooting unless white people did it' method we've been employing
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cautionflag: The only way we are ever going to end this national disgrace is to raise the required number of victims to be considered a "Mass Shooting".  Four is way too low for our country's standards.


Maybe make it 7? The shooter has to reload a revolver or tube fed shotgun at least once, or switch weapons.

But then the ammosexuals will claim it has to be at least 10 to account for a standard handgun clip* being swapped.

Honestly I think it should be 3. If you are shooting more than 2 you have an issue. It's like obesity, now that everybody's fat nobody even recognizes a normal human BMI. We shouldn't normalize minimal murders.

* yeah I said clip ... let's see who's triggered
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alathea: Pocket Ninja: Subby, it's very inconsiderate of you (and NBC News, and the Gun Violence Archive) to bring up a topic as unpleasant as mass shootings right on the heels of such a sacred holiday as Memorial Day. Show some respect.

No, not really.
-veteran


You might want to head down to the VA and get your sense of sarcasm checked out
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: cautionflag: The only way we are ever going to end this national disgrace is to raise the required number of victims to be considered a "Mass Shooting".  Four is way too low for our country's standards.

How about, it's only a mass shooting if the shooter takes out the equivalent of a church congregation?


That only works with Catholic Church. MASS shootings, right?

/geese and bedsheets
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skyotter: We just gotta stop reporting mass shootings.

Then the numbers will go down.


Certainly worked for COVID.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Address the actual issue.   Remove the shooter from society.  Permanently and immediately.  Triggers don't pull themselves...    won't happen, though, and the shootings will continue.   Would say that history proves that, but dems rewrote it so it doesn't..
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Were they really mass shootings though? Street violence and gang drive bys isn't mass shooting.
Save the mass shooter label for when it's liberal commie nutjobs doing it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: 14 in one weekend.  Is that some kind of record?


Probably. I don't remember the last time we had a holiday with so few shootings.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Address the actual issue.   Remove the shooter from society.  Permanently and immediately.  Triggers don't pull themselves...    won't happen, though, and the shootings will continue.   Would say that history proves that, but dems rewrote it so it doesn't..


What's it like living in that rancid little brain of yours?

So much bullshiat, so much hate, hanging onto reality by a slippery little thread
 
Damn, now I really want Jack Black to sing that.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: FTA: "A preliminary count found that gun violence - not just mass shootings - left at least 156 people dead and 412 injured from 5 p.m. ET Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the archive said."

Considering all the weapons and ammo in the US, those are piss-poor numbers.


Regarding the 14 mass shootings:

"At least nine people were killed in the shootings, with more than 60 injured,"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Address the actual issue.   Remove the shooter from society.  Permanently and immediately.  Triggers don't pull themselves...    won't happen, though, and the shootings will continue.   Would say that history proves that, but dems rewrote it so it doesn't..


1. That's a post-hoc solution. Does nothing to prevent the killing.

2. Most of these guys are suicidal, so giving them what they want might only encourage more.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Mr_Vimes: FTA: "A preliminary count found that gun violence - not just mass shootings - left at least 156 people dead and 412 injured from 5 p.m. ET Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the archive said."

Considering all the weapons and ammo in the US, those are piss-poor numbers.

Regarding the 14 mass shootings:

"At least nine people were killed in the shootings, with more than 60 injured,"


14 mass shootings and only 9 killed? Those mass shooters really need to get some time in down at the range!
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gun manufacturers must doing their happy dance.  Nothing drives up sales like another mass shooting.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Mr_Vimes: FTA: "A preliminary count found that gun violence - not just mass shootings - left at least 156 people dead and 412 injured from 5 p.m. ET Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the archive said."

Considering all the weapons and ammo in the US, those are piss-poor numbers.

Regarding the 14 mass shootings:

"At least nine people were killed in the shootings, with more than 60 injured,"

14 mass shootings and only 9 killed? Those mass shooters really need to get some time in down at the range!


Just more evidence that the militia is poorly regulated
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: FTA: "A preliminary count found that gun violence - not just mass shootings - left at least 156 people dead and 412 injured from 5 p.m. ET Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the archive said."

Considering all the weapons and ammo in the US, those are piss-poor numbers.


Would have been more, but the shooters were drunk or stoned.   people kill, not inert pieces of metal.  Give me just one example of a gun escaping it's safe and going on a killing rampage...   oh, you can't..
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: The Exit Stencilist: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Mr_Vimes: FTA: "A preliminary count found that gun violence - not just mass shootings - left at least 156 people dead and 412 injured from 5 p.m. ET Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the archive said."

Considering all the weapons and ammo in the US, those are piss-poor numbers.

Regarding the 14 mass shootings:

"At least nine people were killed in the shootings, with more than 60 injured,"

14 mass shootings and only 9 killed? Those mass shooters really need to get some time in down at the range!

Just more evidence that the militia is poorly regulated


Well said!
 
Thingster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Address the actual issue.   Remove the shooter from society.  Permanently and immediately.  Triggers don't pull themselves...    won't happen, though, and the shootings will continue.   Would say that history proves that, but dems rewrote it so it doesn't..


Most violent crime in the US is by a small group of recidivists that we can't bring ourselves to cull from society for some reason.

Local mayor and PD was on the radio this morning saying exactly as much, that after a weekend of violence they need to figure out how to "reach the small group of offenders" responsible for a majority of the acts and recent increase in crime.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GlenndanZig: [Fark user image 425x265]


I hereby declare that all future depictions of and American Freedom Eagle are required to display Terry Crews' Guns.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Mr_Vimes: FTA: "A preliminary count found that gun violence - not just mass shootings - left at least 156 people dead and 412 injured from 5 p.m. ET Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the archive said."

Considering all the weapons and ammo in the US, those are piss-poor numbers.

Regarding the 14 mass shootings:

"At least nine people were killed in the shootings, with more than 60 injured,"

14 mass shootings and only 9 killed? Those mass shooters really need to get some time in down at the range!


Illegal gun users almost always have a poor death/injured ratio.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Alathea: Pocket Ninja: Subby, it's very inconsiderate of you (and NBC News, and the Gun Violence Archive) to bring up a topic as unpleasant as mass shootings right on the heels of such a sacred holiday as Memorial Day. Show some respect.

No, not really.
-veteran

You might want to head down to the VA and get your sense of sarcasm checked out


Sitting there right now, actually
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thingster: OlderGuy: Address the actual issue.   Remove the shooter from society.  Permanently and immediately.  Triggers don't pull themselves...    won't happen, though, and the shootings will continue.   Would say that history proves that, but dems rewrote it so it doesn't..

Most violent crime in the US is by a small group of recidivists that we can't bring ourselves to cull from society for some reason.

Local mayor and PD was on the radio this morning saying exactly as much, that after a weekend of violence they need to figure out how to "reach the small group of offenders" responsible for a majority of the acts and recent increase in crime.


It's pretty impressive that you can type with your tongue so far up a cop's butthole.

"Cull people from society" like you're some farking class act.

"PD was on the radio" shifting the blame about the next violent crime they'll run away from

FFS
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: OlderGuy: Address the actual issue.   Remove the shooter from society.  Permanently and immediately.  Triggers don't pull themselves...    won't happen, though, and the shootings will continue.   Would say that history proves that, but dems rewrote it so it doesn't..

1. That's a post-hoc solution. Does nothing to prevent the killing.

2. Most of these guys are suicidal, so giving them what they want might only encourage more.


I like that idea... less suicidal people to kill others..  up the voltage, warden..
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thingster: OlderGuy: Address the actual issue.   Remove the shooter from society.  Permanently and immediately.  Triggers don't pull themselves...    won't happen, though, and the shootings will continue.   Would say that history proves that, but dems rewrote it so it doesn't..

Most violent crime in the US is by a small group of recidivists that we can't bring ourselves to cull from society for some reason.

Local mayor and PD was on the radio this morning saying exactly as much, that after a weekend of violence they need to figure out how to "reach the small group of offenders" responsible for a majority of the acts and recent increase in crime.


I'm not sure who had the brilliant idea that we should drop charges for people arrested for illegally carrying a gun or letting people out on electronic monitoring after being charged with attempted murder, but that's where we are right now.  But hey, the media gets to report on all of these "mass shootings", so at least they win.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: thealgorerhythm: OlderGuy: Address the actual issue.   Remove the shooter from society.  Permanently and immediately.  Triggers don't pull themselves...    won't happen, though, and the shootings will continue.   Would say that history proves that, but dems rewrote it so it doesn't..

1. That's a post-hoc solution. Does nothing to prevent the killing.

2. Most of these guys are suicidal, so giving them what they want might only encourage more.

I like that idea... less suicidal people to kill others..  up the voltage, warden..


See #1 and then delete your account
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: OlderGuy: Address the actual issue.   Remove the shooter from society.  Permanently and immediately.  Triggers don't pull themselves...    won't happen, though, and the shootings will continue.   Would say that history proves that, but dems rewrote it so it doesn't..

What's it like living in that rancid little brain of yours?

So much bullshiat, so much hate, hanging onto reality by a slippery little thread


Show me a gun that went out on a killing spree by itself.....
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Judging by the lack of sensational press, I'm going to guess that these were all handgun incidents.
 
