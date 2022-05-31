 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   After exposing the personal details of users, Facebook determines 'you' are only worth $397.00. Offer valid only in Illinois   (the-sun.com) divider line
19
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Still, that's $396.98 more than my personal assessment../.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
7 f*cking years... So, they probably put a few billion in escrow and made most of the settlement in interest just waiting it out. Our system is f*cked.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to a few weeks ago.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Settlement payable in digital coin only.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my check. I told my wife about the settlement several times and she never submitted her claim so when my check arrived she was a little miffed. I reminded her about how I kept telling her about air and she sheepishly agreed.

The check came in a plain brown envelope (no not like that) so it looked like junk mail. If I hadn't opened it up I would have just thrown it out. I think they're counting on a lot of uncashed checks.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I filed last year not thinking much of this. It was quite a surprise when I opened the mail last week and there was a $400 check from Zuck. That happens to be the most I've received from one of these class-actions and will definitely be going towards a nice fishing kayak.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOOO HOOOOOO! My father said I would never amount to anything.
In your face, dad.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are the product that they sell.  They know exactly what you're worth.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: I filed last year not thinking much of this. It was quite a surprise when I opened the mail last week and there was a $400 check from Zuck.


I just pictured Zucky sitting at a table writing all those out.
Me writing cheques
Youtube oHmXja12Vy4
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: 7 f*cking years... So, they probably put a few billion in escrow and made most of the settlement in interest just waiting it out. Our system is f*cked.


Sure, but just think of the 22 years the lawyers billed during those 7.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Still, that's $396.98 more than my personal assessment../.


Maybe you just need a daily affirmation

Fark user imageView Full Size


/It worked for Michael Jordan
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What personal details were exposed? NONE. It was peoples' photos that they willingly put on Facebook and then it was a facial recognition algorithm being used to suggest tagging people in photos. Nothing that people didn't already put on Facebook was exposed.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: What personal details were exposed? NONE. It was peoples' photos that they willingly put on Facebook and then it was a facial recognition algorithm being used to suggest tagging people in photos. Nothing that people didn't already put on Facebook was exposed.


Maybe you should RTFA.

Facebook had originally been sued in 2015, when users accused the California-based company of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by using facial recognition technology to collect biometric data.
Users said Facebook did this by obtaining data through its "Tag Suggestions" feature.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: NewportBarGuy: 7 f*cking years... So, they probably put a few billion in escrow and made most of the settlement in interest just waiting it out. Our system is f*cked.

Sure, but just think of the 22 years the lawyers billed during those 7.


You think they only had three lawyers working on this?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: collect biometric data


You do not own your biometric data and if you willingly give it up in a public space (by posting photos on social media, or even going out in public where your face can be photographed) you have no claim to that data. It's not yours, you don't own it, and you really can't keep it private.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If your state has a higher small claims limit. You don't have to sign off on this. Death by a thousand cuts.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: SolderGlob: collect biometric data

You do not own your biometric data and if you willingly give it up in a public space (by posting photos on social media, or even going out in public where your face can be photographed) you have no claim to that data. It's not yours, you don't own it, and you really can't keep it private.


Go tell the judge and prosecutor that. They might not have been aware of that obscure rule when they litigated this case. Maybe also tell the jury as it appears some vital information was withheld during the trial.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: mrmopar5287: SolderGlob: collect biometric data

You do not own your biometric data and if you willingly give it up in a public space (by posting photos on social media, or even going out in public where your face can be photographed) you have no claim to that data. It's not yours, you don't own it, and you really can't keep it private.

Go tell the judge and prosecutor that. They might not have been aware of that obscure rule when they litigated this case. Maybe also tell the jury as it appears some vital information was withheld during the trial.


Oh, and also, make sure you tell the court that heard the appeal. They might have been deprived of that information as well.
 
