 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   Yes   (lifehacker.com) divider line
61
    More: Obvious, Soap, Sodium hydroxide, bars of soap, shower gels, body washes, traditional solid bars of soap, personal care products, PH  
•       •       •

2212 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For me it's daily as well.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F*ck man, how could I get through life without LifeHacker?

Thanks, hacks! You've saved my life.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All-One!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Started using bar shampoo couple months ago. Works great and no plastic bottles to throw in the landfill
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bar soap is better for planet but at this point who cares.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use scented sandpaper.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad all that is sorted now.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wash all 4 key areas.  armpits, asshole, crotch, and teeth.

/thanks, carlin
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. Don't need it, so one less thing to put on my skin that will cause issues, dry it out, have allergic reactions, smell weird with my body chemistry, etc.

I shower daily, but I only need soap after a day of serious sweating. I can be sparing with deodorant, too. I once tested. It was 6 weeks before I started smelling myself at all, and my wife, Wonder Nose still said she didn't really notice it yet.

Of course, along with all of the other shiat that comes along with old age (plus chemo and a mild case of Covid in January), my farking body chemistry will probably change, and I suddenly will need two showers a day, complete with a scrub down.... Getting old really does suck.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Next I suppose they'll tell me I should use deodorant too.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maturin: Started using bar shampoo couple months ago. Works great and no plastic bottles to throw in the landfill


 Pssst, recycling is a thing
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed we were a "rag on a stick" crowd.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: For me it's daily as well.


A disturbing number of people are openly okay with "yeah I don't always bathe every day".  I also wonder about the thoroughness of some people's showering process, however often it may occur.

GATTACA-level cleanliness is a good starting point, and then improve from there.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I buy a case of Ivory for a handful of wooden nickels and it lasts me years.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x993]


That's the follow up to Wipe Your Ass isn't it?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

My secret to baby soft skin
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: I assumed we were a "rag on a stick" crowd.


tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maturin: Started using bar shampoo couple months ago. Works great and no plastic bottles to throw in the landfill


Me too, a year ago.
Never going back to bottles.

I use Ethique. The shampoo bar lasts about 6 months, the conditioner bar has lasted a full year. Takes the sting out of the price.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember seeing this commercial for Ivory soap when I was much younger, and the part where the group of firefighters are all showering together and toss the bar of soap from one to another, made me think how disgusting bar soap can be, especially if others are using the same bar of soap. Liquid body wash, all the way.

Ivory Soap (Firefighters) - Retro Commercial
Youtube j310DcSpklI



/ something something something remembering firefighters showering together.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 281x750]
[Fark user image 425x247]
My secret to baby soft skin


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always pick bars over washes. Less plastic to use and recycle.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I briefly tried to imagine being the kind of person that needs this article to exist and was nearly overcome with anxiety.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a man, so I use a combination body wash, shampoo, pot degreaser, gun cleaner, and calcium-deposit remover to clean my skin.  It's also important, as a man, that my cleaner of choice isn't afraid to use words like "ass" but IS prudent enough to print "f*ck" and "poop."
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Maturin: Started using bar shampoo couple months ago. Works great and no plastic bottles to throw in the landfill

 Pssst, recycling is a thing


Production, packing, shipment of said bottles should be considered in the equation as well.

Less plastic produced is a great goal.

And recycling isn't the panacea we were promised in the 80s and 90s.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Body wash seems to cause less soap scum to clean up. I didn't ever use body wash until I moved in with my wife, and to be fair I didn't clean my tub a lot when I was living alone. But it sure seems easier to clean now.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife bought liquid soaps by the farking gallon.  I am only now getting down to the last of it.

I like my soap droppable, thank you!
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: All-One!

[Fark user image 425x610]


You know, for all the batshiat crazy on the outside of those bottles, the stuff on the inside (I use the peppermint version) feels amazing when you're showering after a hot summer day.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: firefighters showering together.


Particularly dangerous after chili night

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Nope. Don't need it, so one less thing to put on my skin that will cause issues, dry it out, have allergic reactions, smell weird with my body chemistry, etc.

I shower daily, but I only need soap after a day of serious sweating. I can be sparing with deodorant, too. I once tested. It was 6 weeks before I started smelling myself at all, and my wife, Wonder Nose still said she didn't really notice it yet.

Of course, along with all of the other shiat that comes along with old age (plus chemo and a mild case of Covid in January), my farking body chemistry will probably change, and I suddenly will need two showers a day, complete with a scrub down.... Getting old really does suck.


This is why old people smell
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just take a farking shower, you dirty hippie.  Geez, I could write column!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twice a month I just roll around in the dirt to dislodge the larger particulate accumulation. It's quite hygienic, I assure you. If it's good enough for the dog, it's good enough for me.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: I remember seeing this commercial for Ivory soap when I was much younger, and the part where the group of firefighters are all showering together and toss the bar of soap from one to another, made me think how disgusting bar soap can be, especially if others are using the same bar of soap. Liquid body wash, all the way.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/j310DcSpklI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

/ something something something remembering firefighters showering together.


bing.comView Full Size

               ....nah.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GameSprocket: Body wash seems to cause less soap scum to clean up. I didn't ever use body wash until I moved in with my wife, and to be fair I didn't clean my tub a lot when I was living alone. But it sure seems easier to clean now.


as an adherent of either coast, or irish spring bar soap, the best method to get the scum off your bathtub is the blue-can "fume free" easy off oven cleaner.  After not dating for a couple years and thus. not exactly caring the state of my shower and tub... well, when it does come time you need whatever it takes.

spray it all, let it sit for a few minutes, and wipe it off. Didn't mar or do anything to the fiberglass, either.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwilightZone: Just take a farking shower, you dirty hippie.  Geez, I could write column!


Yes. You write column more gooder!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bighairyguy:

Shouldn't your username be bigsmoothguy then?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: I briefly tried to imagine being the kind of person that needs this article to exist and was nearly overcome with anxiety.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivory soap and a wash cloth and/or scrub brush.

With gels and body washes, you're mostly paying for bottled water, which is silly since you're in the shower where there is plenty of water.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Maturin: Started using bar shampoo couple months ago. Works great and no plastic bottles to throw in the landfill

 Pssst, recycling is a thing


Reduce, reuse, recycle.

There is a reason recycle is last on the list.  Reducing waste is by far the best choice as you use less!!  Reusing is ok and recycle is by far in last place.  Recycling 1 1liter water bottle requires 2 liters of water.  Add to that the oil used shipping all that to China, energy for all the sorting and melting machines as well as the machines themselves and the electricity used which in China is mostly coal power plants.
So yea, paper wrapped bar soap and shampoo x 7 billion people is FAR better than plastic bottles getting recycled.
Last thought.... colored plastic is only recycled into dark colors for building materials like fake wood so your laundry detergent bottles and shampoo bottles are never going to be used as the same thing again.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just roll around in the mud.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Nope. Don't need it,


Gross.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: I remember seeing this commercial for Ivory soap when I was much younger, and the part where the group of firefighters are all showering together and toss the bar of soap from one to another, made me think how disgusting bar soap can be, especially if others are using the same bar of soap. Liquid body wash, all the way.

[YouTube video: Ivory Soap (Firefighters) - Retro Commercial]


/ something something something remembering firefighters showering together.


Remember to use your significant others loofah for your bung hole.

It's funny how bar soap is gross and you use it with a wash cloth that gets washed after every shower but gel is clean and mostly used on a loofah that you keep using over and over for 6 months to a year with only a rinse and shake when your done.
Usually last thing you wash are feet and butthole, rinse and hang to dry (and grow mold) until the next day where you start on your face.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Maturin: Started using bar shampoo couple months ago. Works great and no plastic bottles to throw in the landfill

 Pssst, recycling is a thing


Our recycler only takes bottles that contained beverages, no matter what the symbol on the bottom says

For instance they do not accept old cooking oil jugs

Soaps and detergent  containers are right out
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wage0048: educated: All-One!

[Fark user image 425x610]

You know, for all the batshiat crazy on the outside of those bottles, the stuff on the inside (I use the peppermint version) feels amazing when you're showering after a hot summer day.


That batshiat-crazy stuff seems quaint and wholesome these days.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Just take a farking shower, you dirty hippie.  Geez, I could write column!


You seem to be having trouble with sentence, so I doubt it
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kozlo: bighairyguy:

Shouldn't your username be bigsmoothguy then?


Only the ladies get to call me that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

educated: chitownmike: Maturin: Started using bar shampoo couple months ago. Works great and no plastic bottles to throw in the landfill

 Pssst, recycling is a thing

Production, packing, shipment of said bottles should be considered in the equation as well.

Less plastic produced is a great goal.

And recycling isn't the panacea we were promised in the 80s and 90s.


I was responding to it ending up in the landfills, I didn't say it was a silver bullet
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.