 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   If you love airplanes so much why don't you marry one   (nypost.com) divider line
44
    More: Stupid, Sexuality, Sarah Rodo, Wing, Love, Aircraft, Black-and-white films, American films, Dortmund resident  
•       •       •

1074 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's even named "Dicki"
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So shes's PanAmsexual?

/ sorry
//ticket to hell please
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is a dildo if you try hard enough?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's going to join the Mile High Club if (and when) it's the last thing she does!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how Cronenburg's "Crash" starts off.

Not the schlocky "Crash" where Sandra Bullock falls down the stairs.  That was hilarious.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I... uh...

(backs out of thread slowly)
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't afford the ring...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can just ask your parents for more hugs, you don't have to seek attention like this.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some people don't understand my love but my friends took my coming-out very well and encouraged me."

"Guys, I have an idea. Let's see how absurd a story we can get The Sun to publish."  "Sarah, that is an awesome idea. I am encouraging you to do this."
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "Some people don't understand my love but my friends took my coming-out very well and encouraged me."

"Guys, I have an idea. Let's see how absurd a story we can get The Sun to publish."  "Sarah, that is an awesome idea. I am encouraging you to do this."


Worse, I think it's fodder to rile up the anti-LGBTQ 'rons. Prove me wrong.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "Some people don't understand my love but my friends took my coming-out very well and encouraged me."

"Guys, I have an idea. Let's see how absurd a story we can get The Sun to publish."  "Sarah, that is an awesome idea. I am encouraging you to do this."


This is Fark, I'm sure we could come up with better. We just need someone to marry an NFT to fundraise for beating cancer in Ukraine with the Orange One. Actual beating, like Hulk/Loki.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see how a relationship like that could take off much less land anywhere satisfying. Probably take a nose dive somewhere when a fast bad boy fighter plane makes a pass and she'll crash out on a friends sofa or something.
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She says she's ready to take their relationship to the next level and have a Cessna together.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamnit, this is the last straw. I'm coming down there.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fly United indeed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I sick for wondering how much of that plane she can... ok... I'm gonna go find another story.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's German, so I assume the vacuum toilet is in play?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please return your seat back and tray table to the fully upright and locked position

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Goddamnit, this is the last straw. I'm coming down there.


Damnit,
Where were you during the trump election?
And it wasn't even a hard target to find - there were cameras on the podium and everything!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: I don't see how a relationship like that could take off much less land anywhere satisfying. Probably take a nose dive somewhere when a fast bad boy fighter plane makes a pass and she'll crash out on a friends sofa or something.


Oh, it will probably flame out and stall.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Am I sick for wondering how much of that plane she can... ok... I'm gonna go find another story.


Judging by some internet research done in advance, there's a possibility, well, all the way to the front of the wings let's just say.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: I don't see how a relationship like that could take off much less land anywhere satisfying. Probably take a nose dive somewhere when a fast bad boy fighter plane makes a pass and she'll crash out on a friends sofa or something.


No, I'm just not understanding your banter at all. Give us it slower.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's Boeing, I'm not cumming.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: So shes's PanAmsexual?

/ sorry
//ticket to hell please

Kinda reminds me of this chick
Pansexual Polyamorous Nonbinary Vegan Magic spell meme
Youtube 9yxNJ9R0kIc
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I heard her last boyfriend was a Ford Probe.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [media-amazon.com image 313x500] [media-amazon.com image 313x500]


I wanna see her dildo collection.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean, maybe start with an MD-80 and work your way up.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: Anything is a dildo if you try hard enough?


SCRUFFY NO
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She calls her lady parts the cock-pit
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [media-amazon.com image 313x500] [media-amazon.com image 313x500]

I wanna see her dildo collection.


itsthesamepicture.GIF
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [media-amazon.com image 313x500] [media-amazon.com image 313x500]

I wanna see her dildo collection.


It's right there in the article.
 
tcaptain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll take things that never happened for 500$ Alex.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Paige No!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bet she cries when she sees a dead bug
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Makes this guy seem rather sensible in comparison.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is what the Stupid tag was created for.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Mile Oh-God-No Club"
 
tagkc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [media-amazon.com image 313x500] [media-amazon.com image 313x500]

I wanna see her dildo collection.


I'm thinking they're just plain dildos.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.