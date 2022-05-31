 Skip to content
(The US Sun) Boobies I've never been able to tell the difference between a stripper and a financial advisor either
    Boobies, Striptease, Strip club, Lap dance, Entertainment, strip clubs, series of earlier Twitter posts, Economics, Enron Corp scandal  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One makes money honestly.
The other one wears a suit.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no out performing the S&P 500 in the champagne room.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Gentlemen!  Put your hands together for the lovely Ira Leibowicz, CFA."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To be fair, she can track earnings pretty unequivocally, and in real time. If the market's spooked, she knows about it that evening. And who is celebrating even if they're being mum about it to the press.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can't pay the stripper with out of the money GME options.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean, maybe it's just her small boobies.
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You may scoff but I'll bet she has an excellent record getting people out of the hole.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm long in strip club ETFs right now.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, she can track earnings pretty unequivocally, and in real time. If the market's spooked, she knows about it that evening. And who is celebrating even if they're being mum about it to the press.


Agreed.  I view this like the food delivery people who knew Desert Storm was about to happen, because the number of after hours food deliveries skyrocketed to the pentagon and other satellite offices in the area.

A single pizza delivery might not be a big deal, but when you're in the position to see that there's a major change in behavior, it can tell you that something is happening.

If a stripper, bartender, barber, or whomever else works at a place that sees a high number of bankers, stock brokers, or other financial folks from multiple companies, they'd be able to see signs that something weird is going on.  (Are they tipping better or worse?  Are more people coming in?  Are they happy and chatty or just want to get plastered?)

I bet whoever shines shoes near Wall Street has a better feel for what's going on than your average salaryman, even if they don't know any specifics
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Having never been to a strip club or worked with a financial advisor, I say with all the confidence of a graduate of the Dunning-Kruger Academy that both take your money without a happy ending.
Seems like a very easy mistake to make.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm going to need a second opinion. What are the coke dealers saying?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a former neighbor who worked in management with a  well known club in Atlanta and she told me the same thing. When the clients became tight with the tips, it usually indicated something bad was coming down the pike.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One user responded with her own story from 2007 in which she told a pal that "the club was way too dead for way too long" and to pull her money out of stocks.
"I thought she was crazy. But she did it, and she ended up almost doubling her money," she said.

There is a whole lot of information missing there.
Like, how did she almost double her money after she pulled out of the stock market?

Cocaine futures?
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: One user responded with her own story from 2007 in which she told a pal that "the club was way too dead for way too long" and to pull her money out of stocks.
"I thought she was crazy. But she did it, and she ended up almost doubling her money," she said.

There is a whole lot of information missing there.
Like, how did she almost double her money after she pulled out of the stock market?

Cocaine futures?


Would converting your investments to short sales be considered getting your money out of stocks?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: "Gentlemen!  Put your hands together for the lovely Ira Leibowicz, CFA."


He's got it set up so that his OnlyFans membership is a tax write-off.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: One user responded with her own story from 2007 in which she told a pal that "the club was way too dead for way too long" and to pull her money out of stocks.
"I thought she was crazy. But she did it, and she ended up almost doubling her money," she said.

There is a whole lot of information missing there.
Like, how did she almost double her money after she pulled out of the stock market?

Cocaine futures?


She invested in implants?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Big Short Trailer (2015) ‐ Paramount Pictures
Youtube vgqG3ITMv1Q
 
Cheron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Didn't we have a few movies about this. Woman with large assets and an MBA finds she can make more in the adult entertainment industry than on wall street. Bet she is going to help corner the orange juice market.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Strippers, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
if she was that good at reading the market she wouldn't be a stripper, attention whoring in the Sun.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"[As strippers] we always have to be aware of fluctuations in the market and how upper-class white men are behaving and spending their money," she said.

"Ask ANY stripper we have to be aware of how rich people are going to spend their money, stripping is betting on how the rich spend their money."

All strippers are hanging around rich people?  Because I don't think the clientele of the shiatty Bud Light biker roadhouse I drive by have a half-million net between 30 of them?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who cares what a stripper thinks? Get back to painting those lines on the road and parking lots.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're both fake boobs who overpromise and underdeliver?
 
munko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: One user responded with her own story from 2007 in which she told a pal that "the club was way too dead for way too long" and to pull her money out of stocks.
"I thought she was crazy. But she did it, and she ended up almost doubling her money," she said.

There is a whole lot of information missing there.
Like, how did she almost double her money after she pulled out of the stock market?

Cocaine futures?


she bet on black.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I'm long in strip club ETFs right now.


Mrs. Mad Scientist:  not that long
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: One user responded with her own story from 2007 in which she told a pal that "the club was way too dead for way too long" and to pull her money out of stocks.
"I thought she was crazy. But she did it, and she ended up almost doubling her money," she said.

There is a whole lot of information missing there.
Like, how did she almost double her money after she pulled out of the stock market?

Cocaine futures?


I suppose she probably cashed out before the drop, and bought back in when shares were much cheaper (or when more customers started coming in again).
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have completely different reactions to a stripper and my financial advisor crying.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vgqG3ITMv1Q?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


In 2002 we were buying our first house and the amount that we were per-approved for was absolutely bonkers compared to our incomes.  Like doomed to fail, no way that ever works, you've obviously made a mistake level bonkers.  I made them change the paperwork to limit to what we could afford so there would be no misunderstandings with the realtor and to eliminate the temptation to overstretch the budget.

when i mentioned the nutzo numbers to a friend of mine who worked at a bank he said "just wait, they want the sales up 10% year over year so are talking about not requiring W2, proof of employment nor credit check during the application."   Around the same time a new hire who i knew was making less than me, had no money saved, no retirement set up and next to no down payment  but still spent 120% more than i did on a house.

i immediately tried to find some way to short the housing market and there was nothing.  i didn't understand how that could be until i read The Big Short.  if only i was rich and connected i could have been far richer and far more connected.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are things call leading economic indicators.  When those move, they tend to tell what may happen next.  Not all the time, but they are telling, especially if taken with more indicators.

And if you listen to one stripper in one town, it is less accurate.  Downturn might be regional
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
strippers reading the market you say?   I saw that documentary
BEST of THE BIG SHORT #9 - FrontPoint Partners' investigation in Florida & first trade
Youtube YfV46ShoQrw
 
spleef420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Makes sense...take your average male, pump him full of booze, shove a pair of tits in his face and he'll tell you all manner of things.

Two things strippers are excellent at...listening and extracting information.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Tyrone Slothrop: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vgqG3ITMv1Q?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

In 2002 we were buying our first house and the amount that we were per-approved for was absolutely bonkers compared to our incomes.  Like doomed to fail, no way that ever works, you've obviously made a mistake level bonkers.  I made them change the paperwork to limit to what we could afford so there would be no misunderstandings with the realtor and to eliminate the temptation to overstretch the budget.

when i mentioned the nutzo numbers to a friend of mine who worked at a bank he said "just wait, they want the sales up 10% year over year so are talking about not requiring W2, proof of employment nor credit check during the application."   Around the same time a new hire who i knew was making less than me, had no money saved, no retirement set up and next to no down payment  but still spent 120% more than i did on a house.

i immediately tried to find some way to short the housing market and there was nothing.  i didn't understand how that could be until i read The Big Short.  if only i was rich and connected i could have been far richer and far more connected.


Housing has gone bonkers again, you've got another shot at it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I trust the Goth Guidelines myself.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Stocking up on black eyeliner right now.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bartenders and cops can tell you as well.  When the economy tanks every just gets a case if beer and drives home to drink so no bar revenue or DUIs.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lap dances are paid with gas cards.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: One user responded with her own story from 2007 in which she told a pal that "the club was way too dead for way too long" and to pull her money out of stocks.
"I thought she was crazy. But she did it, and she ended up almost doubling her money," she said.

There is a whole lot of information missing there.
Like, how did she almost double her money after she pulled out of the stock market?

Cocaine futures?



I think the unsaid part is that she took it out, then the market went way down, and like a year or two later she used her cash to buy back in when really the only long term path left for the stock market was to go back up (unless we just completely collapsed, in which case she'd have bigger problems).
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheSubjunctive: "[As strippers] we always have to be aware of fluctuations in the market and how upper-class white men are behaving and spending their money," she said.

"Ask ANY stripper we have to be aware of how rich people are going to spend their money, stripping is betting on how the rich spend their money."

All strippers are hanging around rich people?  Because I don't think the clientele of the shiatty Bud Light biker roadhouse I drive by have a half-million net between 30 of them?


You haven't been going to gentlemen's clubs then, have you?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.