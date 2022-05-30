 Skip to content
(USA Today)   On second thought, let's not give the Uvalde police chief a public swearing-in for the city council seat he was elected to in early May   (usatoday.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely this won't draw more attention to a very bad PR move.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arredondo was elected to the City Council on May 7 and was slated to take the oath of office during a special called City Council meeting on Tuesday, according to a meeting agenda posted online. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said Monday that will not happen.
"Our focus on Tuesday is on our families who lost loved ones," McLaughlin said in a statement provided to USA TODAY. "We begin burying our children tomorrow, the innocent victims of last week's murders at Robb Elementary School."

elected not promoted

oh and Mayor McLaughlin? You're a sick SOB to politicize this matter. And you'll swear him in next week when the cameras aren't there
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Pete Arredondo was duly elected to the City Council," McLaughlin said, "There is nothing in the City Charter, Election Code, or Texas Constitution that prohibits him from taking the oath of office. To our knowledge, we are currently not aware of any investigation of Mr. Arredondo."

Good judgement? Honor? Any semblance of personal integrity?

Nope, nothing there either.

Jesus Christ... You had a Congresswoman resign because her ex leaked pictures of her three-way sexual relationship and this guy still wants to take office? Not fair to her, but she did the right thing.

Man, f*ck you.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, at least he won't be a cop then ...
 
lizyrd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Well, at least he won't be a cop then ...


How's that?
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Well, at least he won't be a cop then ...


LOL!
 
chasd00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i wonder how many seconds will elapse between swearing in and impeachment/removal
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know how it works in Texas, but council members get paid next to nothing here. Pretty much a volunteer position. Why the hell would he want to fill on a very visible board position with all the shiat swirling around him? He won't be able to fart without it being headline news over there. If it were me I'd crawl into a bottle and not come out for a very long time.
 
chasd00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
btw, mayor should be gone too as well as district superintendent and school principal. If there was actual justice they'd be arrested, tried as accomplices, jailed, then brutally murdered in said jail.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I don't know how it works in Texas, but council members get paid next to nothing here. Pretty much a volunteer position. Why the hell would he want to fill on a very visible board position with all the shiat swirling around him? He won't be able to fart without it being headline news over there. If it were me I'd crawl into a bottle and not come out for a very long time.


Stepping stone to higher office... or to finally become Mayor of Pawnee.
 
PressTowChainJoeYo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't understand why he keeps being referred to as "School District Police Chief" is the a city of valse police chief also or are they just referring to the city as the "School District"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He may be too chickenshiat to show up anyway, considering recent actions.
 
PressTowChainJoeYo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PressTowChainJoeYo: I don't understand why he keeps being referred to as "School District Police Chief" is the a city of valse police chief also or are they just referring to the city as the "School District"


Is there a City of Uvalde police chief also? That is supposed to say
 
spottymax
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: He may be too chickenshiat to show up anyway, considering recent actions.


If everyone is unarmed, he'll show up.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Arredondo was elected to the City Council on May 7 and was slated to take the oath of office during a special called City Council meeting on Tuesday, according to a meeting agenda posted online. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said Monday that will not happen.
"Our focus on Tuesday is on our families who lost loved ones," McLaughlin said in a statement provided to USA TODAY. "We begin burying our children tomorrow, the innocent victims of last week's murders at Robb Elementary School."

elected not promoted

oh and Mayor McLaughlin? You're a sick SOB to politicize this matter. And you'll swear him in next week when the cameras aren't there


McLaughlin, mayor of a town that's 3/4th Hispanic, has been on white supremacist Tucker Carlson's show several times to complain about immigrants
 
