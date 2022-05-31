 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Britain's response to monkeypox: stop screwing around   (cnbc.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Health care, Epidemiology, World Health Organization, Pandemic, Public health, Influenza, AIDS, Medicine  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 12:20 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good luck with  that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet Boris is secretly spreading it with after hours monkey sex parties.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
memezila.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
UK Heath agency to those infected with Monkeypox:
"Please, for the love of everything, take a step back, and literally Fark yourself for a few weeks!!"
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whelp, we're boned.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Rightwingers have already found their HCQ for monkeypox: resveratrol. This ad is running on 4chan. I don't know why they've photoshopped a monkey-Putin hybrid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drank_the_40_water [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, I don't exactly have high standards (or rather single me didn't have super high standards) but who exactly is farking someone covered with monkey pox? Covered with fluid filled pustules is like, a pretty reasonable line to nope out. Isn't it?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Drank_the_40_water: I mean, I don't exactly have high standards (or rather single me didn't have super high standards) but who exactly is farking someone covered with monkey pox? Covered with fluid filled pustules is like, a pretty reasonable line to nope out. Isn't it?


From what I was reading the other week, it was bathhouses and raves in EU for a particular community.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Spanking the Monkey is still OK, right?
/ Asking for a friend.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least you might have some fun before contracting it, unlike COVID.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Monkey clap" would have been a better name for it
- but manners, think of the children, etc.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.