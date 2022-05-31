 Skip to content
CNN's crack reporters take a stab at uncovering why there are so many plane crashes in a country that is built out of mountains, bad weather, and fog
18
    More: Followup, International Civil Aviation Organization, Air safety, fickle weather patterns, Meteorology, Bad weather, poor weather, small aircraft, mountainous terrain  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doors. You ever been on an airliner? They got too many doors.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Obligatory Far Side...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would imagine that altitude also plays a significant factor there, though they don't mention it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Obligatory Far Side...

[Fark user image 432x551]



Real answer: They just haven't upgraded their planes to meet modern aviation safety standards.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is it because the pilots are all employed by Lao Che?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: Doors. You ever been on an airliner? They got too many doors.



I'm gonna say too many windows. If you can't see it it's not there.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Think of mountains to Nepal what guns are to America.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Is it because the pilots are all employed by Lao Che?


Close.  Just look at who they have as crew on their flights.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

They are trying to prove they can fly a windowless plane with nothing more then a map and stop watch?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's all because of the freedom hating socialist hippy  free love liberals voting for business crushing laws. All we need is more freedom capitalism, that'll fix all the problems!

/obligatory dnrtfa
 
atomic-age
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They moved United's ticketing personnel to the cockpit with zero retraining?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Planes are crashing because the future Earth needs people to repopulate it.  They send time travellers back to kidnap people on planes and crash the planes as a cover-up." - Wolf Blitzer
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mountains, weather, high altitude all the time which means you have less lift. Denver has 12,000' and 16,000' runways because they're "hot and high" - high temps and high altitude, both of which decrease lift.

Basically, most of the approaches are "fly between these mountains and these mountains along this valley/river until you see the runway, then turn and land." The normal thing to do in an approach gone wrong is simply to turn away and try again or fly the missed approach and try again. But when the airport is surrounded on three sides by mountains AND you're landing at 10,000 feet so you don't have much lift, mistakes become remarkably hard to recover from, because you're trying to land, anything going wrong with that means you have to climb, and you're in a situation where it's hard to climb because you're low on lift.

This also makes landing aids difficult. It's hard to have an ILS when the ILS beam would point into a mounted, visual aids aren't as useful when you can only see the runway in the last minute of the approach on a clear day.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Turns out it's hard to make an emergency landing on the side of a mountain when shiat goes sideways.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
to say nothing of lack of parts, an air fleet that is aged, fairly lax oversight and regulations, etc. etc.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't they also have relatively antiquated ATC equipment because they can't afford it?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can't afford more modern stuff, that is.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes, let's discount all manner of human interaction with the aircraft, and lay the blame on things unable to be controlled.

"We can't stop the crashes, it's just a dangerous area!"
 
