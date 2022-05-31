 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for May 31 is ephemeral, as in, I wasn't sure if the radio was just AM ephemeral   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
14
    More: Silly, Life, Insect wing, Nymph, Metamorphosis, Insects, ephemeral nature, Mayfly, Time  
•       •       •

148 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 11:50 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That attempted pun was a reach so big that fifty Dutchmen thank you and light a cigarette.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"After decades of experimentation, the famed celebrity chef and television personality had finally determined the spice blend that would make him invisible, but sadly he was forced to change his name to 'Ephemeral Lagasse'"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ಠ_ಠ
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Puns are one thing.  Taffy pulls are quite another.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: That attempted pun was a reach so big that fifty Dutchmen thank you and light a cigarette.


That's a rudder apropos comment.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
General Elektriks - 11. "La Nuit des Ephémères" [Good City For Dreamers]
Youtube IiYbJUXD1wc
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't get it.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't get it. And I'm smrt
 
casper75
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Am I alone in thinking OP's a genius??
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nah, subby... Ephemeral is one of the major arteries in your body,
kenhub.comView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't usually get these "word of the day" headlines, but I get this one even less. Or don't get it more.

AM ephemeral = AM FM-eral?

It's like when people try to write a character speaking some regional dialect and try to capture the accent. Don't do that. Just say the character has so-and-so accent, and readers who know that accent will understand. Readers who don't know that accent won't know how that character sounds in the author's head, but at least they'll understand what the character is saying.

Try writing out some strange accent phonetically, and no one will know what they're saying.
 
nce
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
AM, FM, or all?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Come on people, let's not blame subby, it's not their fault this craptastic attempt was approved.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When my sister-in-law was in giving birth, they gave her a an ephemeral.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.