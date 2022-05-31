 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Brave EU heroes vote to ban 90 percent of all Russian oil. With one tiny, tiny exception -- any oil that arrives by pipeline. Man, that'll show 'em   (npr.org) divider line
20
    More: Facepalm, European Union, EU Council President Charles Michel, Ursula Von der Leyen, European Union leaders, Russian oil imports, European Commission President Ursula, Hungarian Prime minister Viktor Orban, der Leyen  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 10:20 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Couldn't Ukraine solve that situation easily?  Kaboom?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there where other countries that could increase oil output to compensate. Damn, silly me, that wouldn't increase profits for big oil.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame Hungary, the Joe Manchin of the EU, which vetoed stronger bans.
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Blame Hungary, the Joe Manchin of the EU, which vetoed stronger bans.


This. Nothing would have happened otherwise
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You can see the sign right there: "No pocket oil, No greasy foreigners"
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Vlad's milkshake brings the EU to the yard
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Come on EU, Ukraines counting on you.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Luckily, there is a simple solution.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I get all my oil through carrier pigeon.
 
patrick767
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The EU requires unanimous agreement to do anything significant, and one of their members is run by a near dictator who wants to weaken the EU.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oldernell: Couldn't Ukraine solve that situation easily?  Kaboom?


That is the real reason that everyone is being very careful about the range of the weapons they sell Ukraine.  Don't want anything to happen to any of that precious precious oil.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Solution: kick the autocratic idiot out of the EU. This is like Wheeler at the EPA - just take out the trash already.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hungary was never a nice place.  Jews in Vienna, with diplomatic passports from the Brits, were safer traveling to freedom by going through Nazi Germany than through Hungary.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Merltech: If only there where other countries that could increase oil output to compensate. Damn, silly me, that wouldn't increase profits for big oil.


If one read the article, the problem isn't finding more oil, it is finding more natural gas.


Europe will have to replace the seas shipments of oil from other countries, which doesn't appear to be a complicated problem. A tougher task will be for Europe to wean itself off of Russian natural gas.
 
Fissile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So Putin is gonna stick just the tip of the pipe into Europe?
 
NotAYakk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: oldernell: Couldn't Ukraine solve that situation easily?  Kaboom?

That is the real reason that everyone is being very careful about the range of the weapons they sell Ukraine.  Don't want anything to happen to any of that precious precious oil.


No, a huge amount of Moscow's hydrocarbons goes THROUGH Ukraine.

Ukraine isn't blowing it up.  They could do it with an axe right now.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

patrick767: The EU requires unanimous agreement to do anything significant, and one of their members is run by a near dictator who wants to weaken the EU.


This is why requiring unanimous agreement is such a precarious thing. One person - sometimes corrupted, sometimes spiteful, sometimes with a legitimate gripe - can throw such a wrench into it all.

I came into an arts organization whose documents stated that "unanimous agreement" of the board of directors was required to offer the standard contracts to any of the people that are needed to run the operations of organization on a day to day basis. While that had never been an issue for years before, at one point someone with a personal gripe with another member of said board decided to just vote against every contract out of spite - something the bylaws clearly gave them the ability to do, and which gummed up the ability of the organization to operate for weeks on end. In the end, it was easier to change the bylaws - which only required a 3/4 vote - to state that contract approval required a 3/4 vote, and then move forward with the contracts (and of course after said change the person voted in favor of the contracts since they were only doing it because of a personal grudge against another member of the board and not because they opposed the contracts).

That said, changing anything about the EU also requires unanimity, so nothing will ever change there.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As long as they change their profile picture to a Ukrainian flag it's all good.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm assembling a team
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Only ~8% of Russia's oil is provided via pipeline, the rest via ship/land.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.