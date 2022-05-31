 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 97 of WW3: EU leaders agree to ban most Russian oil imports. Russian forces "focused on establishing control over...Severodonetsk..." Luhansk regional military denies Russians have captured Severodonetsk. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion (cnn.com)
    News, Russia, European Union, Vladimir Putin, European Commission, Russian forces, Turkey, European Council  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never been in this early, so I'll say it quick.

Fark the orcs, I hope Putin dies as his hero Stalin did.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Slava Ukraine!
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just spent four days at a convention.  I mentioned it as a joke, but people seem to like the idea of an original character, The Photosniper.  I'll have to figure out how to make a bandolier for a dozen film canisters.  I'm thinking a Ukrainian photojournalist collecting hard evidence with equipment recovered from the Russian side, or maybe during the Soviet period.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I was given a prize for being "the guy with the most cameras", so I figure I could learn some character building, do some research into life behind the Iron Curtain, and have a good excuse to buy another camera.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just spent far too long trying to come up with something witty enough to make this comment not an obvious bookmark. I failed. F*CK PUTIN. Slava Ukraine!
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oldie but goodie

/ anyone heard from Gerasimov?
// His first meeting with his generals in Ukraine ended in a bang
/// Heard he was injured, but nothing since
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like they know me.


"Military campaigns cannot be binge-watched on Netflix." @MarkGaleotti discussed with @sgutterman the day-to-day changes on the battlefield in Ukraine, and the meaning given to these developments in Moscow, Kyiv, and the West. pic.twitter.com/umf7YGiSPu
- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) May 31, 2022
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
#Russians filed a class action lawsuit against #Sony for 280 million rubles for shutting down #PlayStation Store, reports http://Gazeta.ru.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: Never been in this early, so I'll say it quick.

Fark the orcs, I hope Putin dies as his hero Stalin did.


Lying paralyzed by a stroke in a puddle of his own urine overnight? I wouldn't shed any tears if that came to pass.

Fitting as well, Putin is a big fan of the dacha Stalin died in:

Upon becoming President of the Russian Federation in 2000, Vladimir Putin summoned the most powerful business oligarchs of Russia to Kuntsevo in what Sergei Pugachev (a participant in that meeting) described as a "very symbolic" move; another participant, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, said that by summoning them to Kuntsevo and by sitting in Stalin's office, Putin "wanted us to understand that we, as big businessmen, may have some power, but it is nothing compared to his power as the head of state."
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: [Fark user image 424x377]

oldie but goodie

/ anyone heard from Gerasimov?
// His first meeting with his generals in Ukraine ended in a bang
/// Heard he was injured, but nothing since


since getting injured by artillery ice seen everything from him being dead and his corpse recovered by Ukraine to him attending meetings and talks.
Here's one from yahoo news a week or so ago with him attending a meeting with putin

https://www.google.com/amp/s/news.yahoo.com/amphtml/putin-convenes-online-security-council-134435979.html
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: Sword and Shield: Never been in this early, so I'll say it quick.

Fark the orcs, I hope Putin dies as his hero Stalin did.

Lying paralyzed by a stroke in a puddle of his own urine overnight? I wouldn't shed any tears if that came to pass.

Fitting as well, Putin is a big fan of the dacha Stalin died in:

Upon becoming President of the Russian Federation in 2000, Vladimir Putin summoned the most powerful business oligarchs of Russia to Kuntsevo in what Sergei Pugachev (a participant in that meeting) described as a "very symbolic" move; another participant, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, said that by summoning them to Kuntsevo and by sitting in Stalin's office, Putin "wanted us to understand that we, as big businessmen, may have some power, but it is nothing compared to his power as the head of state."


Lol. It's literally got "kunt" [sic] in its name.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Top Gun's the #1 movie at the box office.
Russia and the US are at odds
I'm having a good time at the beach.
It's like 1986 all over again.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, so i took the best part of a week off from these threads due to needing a bit off, also pretty busy with the house thing. What have i missed?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what is the over/under on some 19 year old guard becoming a hero by hosing putin off this mortal coil with his AK and saving thousands of ukrainian lives?

/I know it's unlikely, but a man can dream.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Just spent four days at a convention.  I mentioned it as a joke, but people seem to like the idea of an original character, The Photosniper.  I'll have to figure out how to make a bandolier for a dozen film canisters.  I'm thinking a Ukrainian photojournalist collecting hard evidence with equipment recovered from the Russian side, or maybe during the Soviet period.

[Fark user image 850x481]

I was given a prize for being "the guy with the most cameras", so I figure I could learn some character building, do some research into life behind the Iron Curtain, and have a good excuse to buy another camera.


Speed Grapher?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: So, what is the over/under on some 19 year old guard becoming a hero by hosing putin off this mortal coil with his AK and saving thousands of ukrainian lives?

/I know it's unlikely, but a man can dream.


They don't let anyone with an AK in range of Putin for exactly that reason
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: notmyjab: [Fark user image 424x377]

oldie but goodie

/ anyone heard from Gerasimov?
// His first meeting with his generals in Ukraine ended in a bang
/// Heard he was injured, but nothing since

since getting injured by artillery ice seen everything from him being dead and his corpse recovered by Ukraine to him attending meetings and talks.
Here's one from yahoo news a week or so ago with him attending a meeting with putin

https://www.google.com/amp/s/news.yahoo.com/amphtml/putin-convenes-online-security-council-134435979.html


So the new sequel "Wartime at Bernies"?
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Polish Hussar: Sword and Shield: Never been in this early, so I'll say it quick.

Fark the orcs, I hope Putin dies as his hero Stalin did.

Lying paralyzed by a stroke in a puddle of his own urine overnight? I wouldn't shed any tears if that came to pass.

Fitting as well, Putin is a big fan of the dacha Stalin died in:

Upon becoming President of the Russian Federation in 2000, Vladimir Putin summoned the most powerful business oligarchs of Russia to Kuntsevo in what Sergei Pugachev (a participant in that meeting) described as a "very symbolic" move; another participant, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, said that by summoning them to Kuntsevo and by sitting in Stalin's office, Putin "wanted us to understand that we, as big businessmen, may have some power, but it is nothing compared to his power as the head of state."

Lol. It's literally got "kunt" [sic] in its name.


For many more lols involving that place, I highly recommend "Death of Stalin."

The Death Of Stalin Red Band Theatrical Trailer
Youtube LiJ-0cjMD60
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Just spent four days at a convention.  I mentioned it as a joke, but people seem to like the idea of an original character, The Photosniper.  I'll have to figure out how to make a bandolier for a dozen film canisters.  I'm thinking a Ukrainian photojournalist collecting hard evidence with equipment recovered from the Russian side, or maybe during the Soviet period.

[Fark user image 850x481]

I was given a prize for being "the guy with the most cameras", so I figure I could learn some character building, do some research into life behind the Iron Curtain, and have a good excuse to buy another camera.


nice.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: [Fark user image image 424x377]

oldie but goodie

/ anyone heard from Gerasimov?
// His first meeting with his generals in Ukraine ended in a bang
/// Heard he was injured, but nothing since


Been wondering that too.  News reports from mid-May speculated that he was relieved of duty for the massive miscalculation of this war but I suspect that he died in that Ukrainian strike on his position and Russia was too embarrassed to admit how stupid it was to send their top uniformed man to the front to be immediately blown to bits.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image 425x239]Top Gun's the #1 movie at the box office.
Russia and the US are at odds
I'm having a good time at the beach.
It's like 1986 all over again.


Have you participated in any homoerotic beach volleyball?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I just spent far too long trying to come up with something witty enough to make this comment not an obvious bookmark. I failed. F*CK PUTIN. Slava Ukraine!


You really need to get better bookmark game.

/bookmark
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: Never been in this early, so I'll say it quick.

Fark the orcs, I hope Putin dies as his hero Stalin did.


I hope he dies of painful a** cancer
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: It's like they know me.

"Military campaigns cannot be binge-watched on Netflix." @MarkGaleotti discussed with @sgutterman the day-to-day changes on the battlefield in Ukraine, and the meaning given to these developments in Moscow, Kyiv, and the West. pic.twitter.com/umf7YGiSPu
- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) May 31, 2022


Of course not. The Ukraine War refuses to drop the whole thing at once, and instead we have to wait for our daily installment.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I could use dat camera.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: kittyhas1000legs: Just spent four days at a convention.  I mentioned it as a joke, but people seem to like the idea of an original character, The Photosniper.  I'll have to figure out how to make a bandolier for a dozen film canisters.  I'm thinking a Ukrainian photojournalist collecting hard evidence with equipment recovered from the Russian side, or maybe during the Soviet period.

[Fark user image 850x481]

I was given a prize for being "the guy with the most cameras", so I figure I could learn some character building, do some research into life behind the Iron Curtain, and have a good excuse to buy another camera.

Speed Grapher?


I was thinking collecting evidence of Kremlin corruption to show that some resistance group is on the right side of a power struggle.

*googles*
Speed Grapher is adapted from a Charles Bronson show, "Man with a Camera"? Looks like I have a show to watch.
 
tuxq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Muta: tuxq: [Fark user image 425x239]Top Gun's the #1 movie at the box office.
Russia and the US are at odds
I'm having a good time at the beach.
It's like 1986 all over again.

Have you participated in any homoerotic beach volleyball?


Definitely in the works, but it's 2022 so it's going to be an entirely female volleyball game.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The deal, however, isn't flawless. The ban contains an exemption for oil delivered from Russia via pipelines, accounting for a third of Russian imports to Europe.

render.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: OK, so i took the best part of a week off from these threads due to needing a bit off, also pretty busy with the house thing. What have i missed?


A lot of Ukrainians and Russians have needlessly died.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: namegoeshere: I just spent far too long trying to come up with something witty enough to make this comment not an obvious bookmark. I failed. F*CK PUTIN. Slava Ukraine!

You really need to get better bookmark game.

/bookmark


Book
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mark
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Juc: notmyjab: [Fark user image 424x377]

oldie but goodie

/ anyone heard from Gerasimov?
// His first meeting with his generals in Ukraine ended in a bang
/// Heard he was injured, but nothing since

since getting injured by artillery ice seen everything from him being dead and his corpse recovered by Ukraine to him attending meetings and talks.
Here's one from yahoo news a week or so ago with him attending a meeting with putin

https://www.google.com/amp/s/news.yahoo.com/amphtml/putin-convenes-online-security-council-134435979.html


Unless the images of Valery Gerasimov are part of something that can only be done at a specific date and time, like the May Day parade (that he missed) then I take those images with a grain of salt.

There are rumors that Putin footage isn't from when it's claimed, therefore the other people present in that footage would likewise not necessarily be alive now.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tuxq: Muta: tuxq: [Fark user image 425x239]Top Gun's the #1 movie at the box office.
Russia and the US are at odds
I'm having a good time at the beach.
It's like 1986 all over again.

Have you participated in any homoerotic beach volleyball?

Definitely in the works, but it's 2022 so it's going to be an entirely female volleyball game.


Go on...
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Russian Politician 'Fantasizes' About Kidnapping Western Officials Visiting Kyiv
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: So, what is the over/under on some 19 year old guard becoming a hero by hosing putin off this mortal coil with his AK and saving thousands of ukrainian lives?

/I know it's unlikely, but a man can dream.


More likely an old general.  Failure to complete the orders of the military genius Vlad the (self)Destroyer is ... retirement.  Either by gulag, or 'self inflicted' injuries.

One of them is going to snap first.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Just spent four days at a convention.  I mentioned it as a joke, but people seem to like the idea of an original character, The Photosniper.  I'll have to figure out how to make a bandolier for a dozen film canisters.  I'm thinking a Ukrainian photojournalist collecting hard evidence with equipment recovered from the Russian side, or maybe during the Soviet period.

[Fark user image image 850x481]

I was given a prize for being "the guy with the most cameras", so I figure I could learn some character building, do some research into life behind the Iron Curtain, and have a good excuse to buy another camera.


Definitely made by Mosin-Nagant
Or an obscure Finnish variant (Suomi KP/-32)
Can it manually advance film with a bolt action?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Just spent four days at a convention.  I mentioned it as a joke, but people seem to like the idea of an original character, The Photosniper.  I'll have to figure out how to make a bandolier for a dozen film canisters.  I'm thinking a Ukrainian photojournalist collecting hard evidence with equipment recovered from the Russian side, or maybe during the Soviet period.

[Fark user image 850x481]

I was given a prize for being "the guy with the most cameras", so I figure I could learn some character building, do some research into life behind the Iron Curtain, and have a good excuse to buy another camera.


You will be immediately shot by somebody if you use this in public.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tuxq: Muta: tuxq: [Fark user image 425x239]Top Gun's the #1 movie at the box office.
Russia and the US are at odds
I'm having a good time at the beach.
It's like 1986 all over again.

Have you participated in any homoerotic beach volleyball?

Definitely in the works, but it's 2022 so it's going to be an entirely female volleyball game.


If they're dressed the same I'm all for it.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: kittyhas1000legs: Just spent four days at a convention.  I mentioned it as a joke, but people seem to like the idea of an original character, The Photosniper.  I'll have to figure out how to make a bandolier for a dozen film canisters.  I'm thinking a Ukrainian photojournalist collecting hard evidence with equipment recovered from the Russian side, or maybe during the Soviet period.

[Fark user image 850x481]

I was given a prize for being "the guy with the most cameras", so I figure I could learn some character building, do some research into life behind the Iron Curtain, and have a good excuse to buy another camera.

You will be immediately shot by somebody if you use this in public.


Don't listen to him!

And use it to take pictures at a school, or federal building!

*beep* Popcorn's done. Dammit, burned again!
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: OK, so i took the best part of a week off from these threads due to needing a bit off, also pretty busy with the house thing. What have i missed?


During the week Russie made some advances near Izyum and have been concentrating efforts around Severdonetsk, but have been denied the latter.  Ukraine is making good progress towards Kherson.  More advanced weapons from Poland, Lithuania crowdsourced 5-million euros for a bayraktar for Ukraine, Germany still muddling along, US promises more toys but withholds those that could attack at great distances.  Putin continues his toddler tantrum.

Nothing much.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, as we couldn't go over to help directly.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?):  https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Just spent four days at a convention.  I mentioned it as a joke, but people seem to like the idea of an original character, The Photosniper.  I'll have to figure out how to make a bandolier for a dozen film canisters.  I'm thinking a Ukrainian photojournalist collecting hard evidence with equipment recovered from the Russian side, or maybe during the Soviet period.

[Fark user image 850x481]

I was given a prize for being "the guy with the most cameras", so I figure I could learn some character building, do some research into life behind the Iron Curtain, and have a good excuse to buy another camera.


bonus points if you use equipment from the Kyiv line (which is still produced in the Arsenal Factory!) - I've had a decent collection of bits for their 88-sixmount series. the lenses are unbelievably great (farking Carl Zeiss Jena level great, even!) the bodies... lol, are based on a failed Hasselblad design stolen from the Nazis (who'd not exactly stolen it themselves, it was more like Sweden did not even want it ha ha ha!)

prominent features:
- cloth shutter can catch on fire if you allow direct sunlight focus thru' the lens for too long
- monkey with any of the settings (aperture, speed, etc.) before winding film will 100% permanently brick the camera
- smells wonderfully of fish-glue!!!

this 500mm Rubinar catadioptric is a LOT of fun, ah tellyu whut.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not sure of the exact situation of Severodonetsk.

But it is pretty pathetic that the Russians have concentrated their forces in this region, at the expense of other fronts, and are only gaining ground at a painfully slow rate with high casualties.

Look at the war maps online, and compare May 15th to May 31st.  That's two weeks, and the "best" Russian offensive probably didn't manage a kilometer a day of ground gained.  Most of the front lines in the "cauldron" are static at worse, or moved just a couple kilometers, despite being an area of heavy fighting.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: kittyhas1000legs: Just spent four days at a convention.  I mentioned it as a joke, but people seem to like the idea of an original character, The Photosniper.  I'll have to figure out how to make a bandolier for a dozen film canisters.  I'm thinking a Ukrainian photojournalist collecting hard evidence with equipment recovered from the Russian side, or maybe during the Soviet period.

[Fark user image image 850x481]

I was given a prize for being "the guy with the most cameras", so I figure I could learn some character building, do some research into life behind the Iron Curtain, and have a good excuse to buy another camera.

Definitely made by Mosin-Nagant
Or an obscure Finnish variant (Suomi KP/-32)
Can it manually advance film with a bolt action?


I'm willing to send my 91/30 bolt for reference/use. Not sure if legal to mail.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 680x680]
[Fark user image 850x230]


As I look at this chart, I can't help but wonder if we have developed cheap, dummy cruise missiles that don't cost $2 million a pop, that can absorb expensive anti-air ordinance and reveal AA sites.  They could be made of paper and foil, like disposable wing fuel tanks, with a simple turbofan engine, GPS guidance, and no warhead.  Send in some Buffs with rotary launchers, launch them, wait for the response, and then target their AA with a second wave of Wild Weasels carrying HARM missiles.  Even if you can't follow through with taking out the AA sites, it would still use up what are likely to be limited stores of AA missiles.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 680x680]
[Fark user image 850x230]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/cлава кіткраїнi
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Harlee: [Fark user image 680x680]
[Fark user image 850x230]

As I look at this chart, I can't help but wonder if we have developed cheap, dummy cruise missiles that don't cost $2 million a pop, that can absorb expensive anti-air ordinance and reveal AA sites.  They could be made of paper and foil, like disposable wing fuel tanks, with a simple turbofan engine, GPS guidance, and no warhead.  Send in some Buffs with rotary launchers, launch them, wait for the response, and then target their AA with a second wave of Wild Weasels carrying HARM missiles.  Even if you can't follow through with taking out the AA sites, it would still use up what are likely to be limited stores of AA missiles.


I have the feeling that the turbofan engine and GPS guidance are the expensive parts.

More generally I don't think the Ukrainians are having many problems locating Russian defensive positions.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Footage of Ukrainian helicopters flying to the blocked Mariupol to the defenders of Azovstal.

ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
2h
Replying to 
@TpyxaNews
The crews of Ukrainian helicopters, for the most part, flew 2 planes each, once 4 planes flew to Mariupol at once.
The Mi-8 provided Azovstal with weapons, ammunition, medicine, food and 72 additional fighters.

ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
2h
"All deliveries were successful," said Kirill Budanov, head of the Ministry of Defense.
But two helicopters were shot down on the 5th and 7th sorties. According to Budanov, the third helicopter that came to the rescue on one of them was also destroyed. There were seven flights.

ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
2h
The most difficult operation was carried out by specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Azov regiment.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Harlee: [Fark user image 680x680]
[Fark user image 850x230]

As I look at this chart, I can't help but wonder if we have developed cheap, dummy cruise missiles that don't cost $2 million a pop, that can absorb expensive anti-air ordinance and reveal AA sites.  They could be made of paper and foil, like disposable wing fuel tanks, with a simple turbofan engine, GPS guidance, and no warhead.  Send in some Buffs with rotary launchers, launch them, wait for the response, and then target their AA with a second wave of Wild Weasels carrying HARM missiles.  Even if you can't follow through with taking out the AA sites, it would still use up what are likely to be limited stores of AA missiles.


your newsletter, how do I.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Sword and Shield: Never been in this early, so I'll say it quick.

Fark the orcs, I hope Putin dies as his hero Stalin did.
...edit...
Fitting as well, Putin is a big fan of the dacha Stalin died in:


*If you ever feel I changed the meaning of your statement by only quoting part of it, I'll happily issue a correction*
The Death of Stalin Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers
Youtube E9eAshaPvYw
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
2m
The K2 group has published a full video of the destruction of a Russian tank, which was first blown up by two mines, and then received a hit from an anti-tank system.

Boom
 
