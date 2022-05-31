 Skip to content
(News-Medical)   A new study about the impact of an autism assistance dog for children & their parents revealed a surprising discovery. The dogs are giving families the confidence to venture further afield & to more locations. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (news-medical.net) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Wisdom Panel (DNA service) locates your dog's relatives, assuming they have also been tested.

Our mutt, Loki, has a "sister" (unrelated to him) at our house, named Mochi.  Apparently, whoever adopted his actual sister from that abandoned litter named her Mochi.

/I know, it's not that uncommon a name, but still a funny coincidence

Our Mochi

i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Wisdom Panel (DNA service) locates your dog's relatives, assuming they have also been tested.

Our mutt, Loki, has a "sister" (unrelated to him) at our house, named Mochi.  Apparently, whoever adopted his actual sister from that abandoned litter named her Mochi.

/I know, it's not that uncommon a name, but still a funny coincidence

Our Mochi

[i.ibb.co image 850x1225]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 720x712]


oh noes!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Juneau is really enjoying the new bébés.  They are guinea pigs my sister got last weekend from the SPCA.
Fark user imageView Full Size

She's like a little kid.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was me this morning. I had to force myself to get up because I knew I had stuff to do that couldn't be put off, but my body was all "I DON'T WANNA!".
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 800x1216]

This was me this morning. I had to force myself to get up because I knew I had stuff to do that couldn't be put off, but my body was all "I DON'T WANNA!".


I met my friend this morning for a walk in the woods, and when I got home I thought 'oh good it is still early enough, I can get some chores done'.  I have done zero chores and am still laying on the couch..........
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 425x239]
Juneau is really enjoying the new bébés.  They are guinea pigs my sister got last weekend from the SPCA.
[Fark user image 425x220]
She's like a little kid.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 800x1216]

This was me this morning. I had to force myself to get up because I knew I had stuff to do that couldn't be put off, but my body was all "I DON'T WANNA!".

I met my friend this morning for a walk in the woods, and when I got home I thought 'oh good it is still early enough, I can get some chores done'.  I have done zero chores and am still laying on the couch..........


Ha!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

STILL can't upload!!!  Had to procure the use of a completely unauthorized resource!

Anywho, welcome to Woofsday everyone.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 612x404]
STILL can't upload!!!  Had to procure the use of a completely unauthorized resource!

Anywho, welcome to Woofsday everyone.


images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 612x404]
STILL can't upload!!!  Had to procure the use of a completely unauthorized resource!

Anywho, welcome to Woofsday everyone.


Glad you are here
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Hey Woofdayers! Being dogless, I haven't participated too much in these threads. But I just scanned some old photos last time I was visiting my dad. Here's his first dog, Rex. Photo must be circa 1936-1940.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 612x404]
STILL can't upload!!!  Had to procure the use of a completely unauthorized resource!

Anywho, welcome to Woofsday everyone.

Glad you are here


Thanks!

BUT... I'm off to the Irish pub to lose at teem trivia again.  Wish me luck (I try not to come in laughs place).
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
And remember: there is no I in teem!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 612x404]
STILL can't upload!!!  Had to procure the use of a completely unauthorized resource!

Anywho, welcome to Woofsday everyone.

Glad you are here

Thanks!

BUT... I'm off to the Irish pub to lose at teem trivia again.  Wish me luck (I try not to come in laughs place).


oh, punny! Best of luck, have fun!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: And remember: there is no I in teem!


Fark user imageView Full Size

:-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hey Woofdayers! Being dogless, I haven't participated too much in these threads. But I just scanned some old photos last time I was visiting my dad. Here's his first dog, Rex. Photo must be circa 1936-1940.

[Fark user image 640x448]


♥♥
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Hey guys! Say hello to Daisy (the beagle) and Penny (the mutt terrier). They're my baby girls, even though they're both approaching 10 years old.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

clintster: Hey guys! Say hello to Daisy (the beagle) and Penny (the mutt terrier). They're my baby girls, even though they're both approaching 10 years old.[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x566]


sweet!!!!!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

clintster: Hey guys! Say hello to Daisy (the beagle) and Penny (the mutt terrier). They're my baby girls, even though they're both approaching 10 years old.[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x566]


Hi Daisy and Penny!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Well, nuts.

Teem trivia tonight called off due to equipment breaking.  I guess tonight we ALL came in last.  Or first, however that old lesson goes.

Ruff.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, nuts.

Teem trivia tonight called off due to equipment breaking.  I guess tonight we ALL came in last.  Or first, however that old lesson goes.

Ruff.


sorry about that, I guess my good luck I tried to send your way didn't work. Not surprising since I don't think I ever have any :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

clintster: Hey guys! Say hello to Daisy (the beagle) and Penny (the mutt terrier). They're my baby girls, even though they're both approaching 10 years old.[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x566]


Hi, Daisy and Penny! ♥♥
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Crap.  Got the hole night ahead of me.  Now what do I do?...
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Crap.  Got the hole night ahead of me.  Now what do I do?...
[media-amazon.com image 464x372]


I can't even figure out what I'm going to do, so I'm probably not much help
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dyson wanted his treats, dammit!!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Dyson wanted his treats, dammit!!!


♥ :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.