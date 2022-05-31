 Skip to content
(Art News)   The FBI realized they were dealing with a forgery when they discovered that Campbell's never made a flavor called Basquiat   (artnews.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The cheapest Basquiat print you can buy is wrapped around the most expensive hip hop record you can buy.

Rammellzee vs. K-Rob - Beat Bop
Youtube gowc32WbIio
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It amazes me what people call "art". A dog shiatting on canvas is "art".
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
advancelocal-adapter-image-uploads.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There is no faster way to part a fool and his money.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnphantom: It amazes me what people call "art". A dog shiatting on canvas is "art".


My dog's is. Any other dog's shiat is just crap.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

buravirgil: [advancelocal-adapter-image-uploads.s3.amazonaws.com image 498x332]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: There is no faster way to part a fool and his money.


Cyber coin.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: Another Government Employee: There is no faster way to part a fool and his money.

Cyber coin.


*I put on my smock and painter's hat
 
