(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Man who owed $4.80 for book gets high school diploma 6 decades later. Better late than never   (local21news.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 7:30 AM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he can go out and do something with his life.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But $4.80 back in 1962 would be like $12,800 in today's money so the punishment fit the crime.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Peepee's and weewee's
 
MindStalker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: But $4.80 back in 1962 would be like $12,800 in today's money so the punishment fit the crime.


$45.95. Though academic book prices being what they are, $500 minimum.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have an unpopular opinion on this: if you're graduating, you get a diploma and to walk at the graduation ceremony. Any fines or disciplinary action should not touch that. (If you aren't able to attend the ceremony due to being in prison or something, different matter).

This is going to be an important memory for lots of people graduating. Pulling the authority card on kids one last time before they go out in the world and destroying what's supposed to be a good memory for making it that far is the height of dickishness.

While I'm at it, if the time school board members spend giving speeches about how great the members of the school board are is over the amount of time allotted to students to give final speeches and share media of their time in school before saying goodbye to each other and moving on, that's also a dick move.

/watched the graduation ceremony of a family member a few years back
//the focus was on how great the school board and military was, having everyone applaud each school board member and all the military people in the crowd that stood up, but scolding the crowd for cheering on individual students instead of waiting for the end
///this ceremony is not about you, it's about the graduating students, you bunch of grumble, grumble
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now that he has his high school diploma, he can now get that one dream job to support his family, and then he can retire on his pension.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One bright note, the graduating seniors have somebody who can buy them beer and wine coolers for the big party down at the quarry.
 
