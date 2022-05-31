 Skip to content
(WRBL Columbus)   It has been 17 years since Natalee Holloway disappeared and the world learned what a Van der Sloot was   (wrbl.com) divider line
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Waits - Dead And Lovely
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands of people, world wide, go missing every day. They just happen not to be blonde white girls.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time heals all wounds - by now she'd be way too old

/yes, I too am disgusted by my sense of humor
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've sworn that was 25 years ago. Late 90's at least.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the family of some 56 year old bald fat guy that disappeared somewhere 10 years ago is still waiting for answers as the case file gathers dust. But yeah, the attractive young blonde makes for a better story.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
did they find her over the weekend?

No?

Then why is this a story?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.


I knew kids who did that in the 70s (grew up poor-ish in a rich neighborhood). I'm sure if something horrible like this happened, their AW mothers would have been all over the news.
 
kindms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.


Went to Cancun in HS with two buddies. still not sure why our parents let us go unsupervised. seems crazy thinking about it now and amazing we didnt get arrested many times
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Thousands of people, world wide, go missing every day. They just happen not to be blonde white girls.


Show us on the doll where the pretty blond girl touched you.

Oh wait, you can't.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: did they find her over the weekend?

No?

Then why is this a story?


The same reason that Jon-Benet and Casey Anthony pop up from time to time. A distraction.
 
kindms
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: did they find her over the weekend?

No?

Then why is this a story?


because someone needed to file a story before they took off for the holiday and X happened Y years ago was easy
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.

I knew kids who did that in the 70s (grew up poor-ish in a rich neighborhood). I'm sure if something horrible like this happened, their AW mothers would have been all over the news.


It's a Southern thing.  I know of this living in Atlanta, but it would have been insane to my Midwestern family.  It was completely unheard of.  My wife went to PC Beach for Spring Break, which sounds more manageable, but still ridiculous to me.
 
Bslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: did they find her over the weekend?

No?

Then why is this a story?


Because  BLONDE WHITE GIRL!!!
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Slow news day in Bama.
Don't forget your pretty young white women are under attack from foreigners!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Thousands of people, world wide, go missing every day. They just happen not to be blonde white girls.


Actually, some of them are blond white girls also.
/sorry
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
tshirthell.comView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.

I knew kids who did that in the 70s (grew up poor-ish in a rich neighborhood). I'm sure if something horrible like this happened, their AW mothers would have been all over the news.

It's a Southern thing.  I know of this living in Atlanta, but it would have been insane to my Midwestern family.  It was completely unheard of.  My wife went to PC Beach for Spring Break, which sounds more manageable, but still ridiculous to me.


It's basically Rumspringa for fundies.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.

I knew kids who did that in the 70s (grew up poor-ish in a rich neighborhood). I'm sure if something horrible like this happened, their AW mothers would have been all over the news.

It's a Southern thing.  I know of this living in Atlanta, but it would have been insane to my Midwestern family.  It was completely unheard of.  My wife went to PC Beach for Spring Break, which sounds more manageable, but still ridiculous to me.


Did you catch the latest Matlock marathon this weekend?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.


Goodness knows nothing could happen domestically.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.

I knew kids who did that in the 70s (grew up poor-ish in a rich neighborhood). I'm sure if something horrible like this happened, their AW mothers would have been all over the news.

It's a Southern thing.  I know of this living in Atlanta, but it would have been insane to my Midwestern family.  It was completely unheard of.  My wife went to PC Beach for Spring Break, which sounds more manageable, but still ridiculous to me.


I think it was a chaperoned trip, if I remember right. But still, my parents never would have let me do this, or sprung for that much money for me for graduation. They would have taken the trip themselves, my dad was pretty selfish that way.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.

I knew kids who did that in the 70s (grew up poor-ish in a rich neighborhood). I'm sure if something horrible like this happened, their AW mothers would have been all over the news.

It's a Southern thing.  I know of this living in Atlanta, but it would have been insane to my Midwestern family.  It was completely unheard of.  My wife went to PC Beach for Spring Break, which sounds more manageable, but still ridiculous to me.


Pretty much. PC, Daytona, Tybee, and HHI are easily reached from Atlanta. So, that's where we mortals went. The rich kids would manage a cruise or Jamaica.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Thousands of people, world wide, go missing every day. They just happen not to be blonde white girls.


It'll be 85 years on July 2.  GIVE IT A REST, LAMESTREAM MEDIA!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Rapmaster2000: Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.

I knew kids who did that in the 70s (grew up poor-ish in a rich neighborhood). I'm sure if something horrible like this happened, their AW mothers would have been all over the news.

It's a Southern thing.  I know of this living in Atlanta, but it would have been insane to my Midwestern family.  It was completely unheard of.  My wife went to PC Beach for Spring Break, which sounds more manageable, but still ridiculous to me.

Did you catch the latest Matlock marathon this weekend?


You're older than me.

The crypto fad will not save you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.

Goodness knows nothing could happen domestically.


I went on a camping trip at Turkey Run State Park.  I suppose I could have been murdered in the woods by a drifter.

"Ways that Poor People Die" would be a much less lucrative news lead than "Sexy Girl Dies in Exotic Locale."
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: AsparagusFTW: Rapmaster2000: Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.

I knew kids who did that in the 70s (grew up poor-ish in a rich neighborhood). I'm sure if something horrible like this happened, their AW mothers would have been all over the news.

It's a Southern thing.  I know of this living in Atlanta, but it would have been insane to my Midwestern family.  It was completely unheard of.  My wife went to PC Beach for Spring Break, which sounds more manageable, but still ridiculous to me.

Did you catch the latest Matlock marathon this weekend?

You're older than me.

The crypto fad will not save you.


Your family must have been impressed with your commemorative Lucille Ball dinner plates this holiday weekend. Did you serve up your world famous fruit cake?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It would be real interesting to try to recreate all of Van Der Sloot's movements, and see how they correlated to missing persons.  I have a strong feeling that he is a serial killer, whose family's money and influence kept him from getting caught.   This would probably be impossible to do, because his family probably uses their money and influence to keep anyone from doing it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Rapmaster2000: AsparagusFTW: Rapmaster2000: Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.

I knew kids who did that in the 70s (grew up poor-ish in a rich neighborhood). I'm sure if something horrible like this happened, their AW mothers would have been all over the news.

It's a Southern thing.  I know of this living in Atlanta, but it would have been insane to my Midwestern family.  It was completely unheard of.  My wife went to PC Beach for Spring Break, which sounds more manageable, but still ridiculous to me.

Did you catch the latest Matlock marathon this weekend?

You're older than me.

The crypto fad will not save you.

Your family must have been impressed with your commemorative Lucille Ball dinner plates this holiday weekend. Did you serve up your world famous fruit cake?


That would be totally awesome.  I sincerely wish I had Lucille Ball dinner plates.  People would love them.  I would serve jello salad on them - preferably lime jello with carrots.

Is your "joke" still working?
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Thousands of people, world wide, go missing every day. They just happen not to be blonde white girls.


Thousands of blonde white girls go missing every day, they just happen to not have a compelling villain.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: iheartscotch: Thousands of people, world wide, go missing every day. They just happen not to be blonde white girls.

It'll be 85 years on July 2.  GIVE IT A REST, LAMESTREAM MEDIA!

[Fark user image 488x612]


Leave that poor deaf and blind girl out of it.   She got enough grief from the Nazis.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: AsparagusFTW: Rapmaster2000: AsparagusFTW: Rapmaster2000: Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.

I knew kids who did that in the 70s (grew up poor-ish in a rich neighborhood). I'm sure if something horrible like this happened, their AW mothers would have been all over the news.

It's a Southern thing.  I know of this living in Atlanta, but it would have been insane to my Midwestern family.  It was completely unheard of.  My wife went to PC Beach for Spring Break, which sounds more manageable, but still ridiculous to me.

Did you catch the latest Matlock marathon this weekend?

You're older than me.

The crypto fad will not save you.

Your family must have been impressed with your commemorative Lucille Ball dinner plates this holiday weekend. Did you serve up your world famous fruit cake?

That would be totally awesome.  I sincerely wish I had Lucille Ball dinner plates.  People would love them.  I would serve jello salad on them - preferably lime jello with carrots.

Is your "joke" still working?


Depends.
 
Geralt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The prison Van Der Sloot is incarcerated at has an incredibly high elevation. It's called Piedras Gordas, and it has an elevation of 15,737 feet. As a white Dutch person who grew up at sea level it must be wreaking hell on his body to live like that for years.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: AsparagusFTW: Rapmaster2000: AsparagusFTW: Rapmaster2000: Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.

I knew kids who did that in the 70s (grew up poor-ish in a rich neighborhood). I'm sure if something horrible like this happened, their AW mothers would have been all over the news.

It's a Southern thing.  I know of this living in Atlanta, but it would have been insane to my Midwestern family.  It was completely unheard of.  My wife went to PC Beach for Spring Break, which sounds more manageable, but still ridiculous to me.

Did you catch the latest Matlock marathon this weekend?

You're older than me.

The crypto fad will not save you.

Your family must have been impressed with your commemorative Lucille Ball dinner plates this holiday weekend. Did you serve up your world famous fruit cake?

That would be totally awesome.  I sincerely wish I had Lucille Ball dinner plates.  People would love them.  I would serve jello salad on them - preferably lime jello with carrots.

Is your "joke" still working?


Moreso
 
dogdaze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Something happened on the date and he killed her. Aruba is a windswept rock surrounded by waters with swift currents and scores of sharks. She's sea foam these days.
 
p51d007
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sad...go out for a night of fun on a tropical island type place, leave the place probably intoxicated
and with a "group of guys" you have no idea who they are, and something bad happens.
Strange, isn't it?  <wink>
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AsparagusFTW: Rapmaster2000: AsparagusFTW: Rapmaster2000: Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: It has been 17 years since I learned that people send their high school aged kids to Aruba for spring break.

I knew kids who did that in the 70s (grew up poor-ish in a rich neighborhood). I'm sure if something horrible like this happened, their AW mothers would have been all over the news.

It's a Southern thing.  I know of this living in Atlanta, but it would have been insane to my Midwestern family.  It was completely unheard of.  My wife went to PC Beach for Spring Break, which sounds more manageable, but still ridiculous to me.

Did you catch the latest Matlock marathon this weekend?

You're older than me.

The crypto fad will not save you.

Your family must have been impressed with your commemorative Lucille Ball dinner plates this holiday weekend. Did you serve up your world famous fruit cake?



1 (18 1/4 ounce) box yellow cake mix
1 (16 ounce) can fruit cocktail, undrained
1 cup coconut, plus 1/2cup coconut
2 eggs
1/2cup brown sugar

Preheat to 325*.

Combine cake mix, fruit cocktail with juices, 1 cup of coconut and eggs in a large mixer bowl.
Blend, then beat at medium speed for 2 minutes.

Pour batter into greased 9x13 pan, or two 8x8 pans.

Sprinkle batter evenly with remaining 1/2 cup of coconut, and then 1/2 cup of brown sugar.

Bake at 325* for 45 min (if 9x13 pan; about 30-35 min for two pans).

Serve warm or room temp; stays moist for several days.
 
