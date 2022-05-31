 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Putin's elite paratroopers were no match for Ukraine (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
    Russia, Russian soldiers, Russia's President, Vladimir Putin's war plan, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian forces, Ukraine  
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Putin devastated: Entire battalion of paratroopers annihilated by Zelensky's Storm Brigade

Headline: a battalion!
Article:     a platoon!
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sgygus: Putin devastated: Entire battalion of paratroopers annihilated by Zelensky's Storm Brigade

Headline: a battalion!
Article:     a platoon!


It's The Express.  I now doubt the existence of paratroopers, battalions and storms.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I never tire of reading about orcs in the past tense.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Sgygus: Putin devastated: Entire battalion of paratroopers annihilated by Zelensky's Storm Brigade

Headline: a battalion!
Article:     a platoon!

It's The Express.  I now doubt the existence of paratroopers, battalions and storms.


When all the dust finally settles, it will be interesting to see how far the propaganda wars went.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size


Today's phrase is: "War Of Attrition".
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A regiment!!!!1!!!!

...of 20.

/Still, it's better than nothing
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: A regiment!!!!1!!!!

...of 20.

/Still, it's better than nothing


Yeah... I'm totally confused by that. 20?

Ummmm... ok.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quantsuff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's some fine journalism there Lou
 
