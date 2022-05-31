 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   The latest data on long Covid is sobering   (theweek.com) divider line
3
    More: Scary, Privacy policy, existing magazine subscriber, Futures contract, Bath, Somerset, use of your data, Walk This Way, similar products, email address  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 4:45 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notably, researchers concluded that long COVID might "affect a patient's ability to contribute to the work force and might have economic consequences for survivors and their dependents."

So what you're saying is we need tax cuts for the wealthy and the Supreme Court to declare the ADA unconstitutional while Republicans are still able to.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My ex-wife is suffering.  She has no energy at all anymore, she really struggles to catch her breath and looks grey and wan all the time.  She was fit and healthy before that, ate well and exercised a lot.  Doctors said she presents like she's losing blood but nothing is coming out of her.  She's been -oscopied from both ends and there are no signs of cancer, either visually or blood markers.  No stomach ulcers are evident.  It's bizarre.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lol at the generations living the longest with this and the worst of climate change.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/gen x/millennial
//but I took shiat care of myself for decades
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.