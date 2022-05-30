 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Was there a Shaolin Temple franchise in Minnesota that didn't work out?
16
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Land of 10,000 Lakes represent.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a legitimate Buddhist temple in Hampton, MN, right down the street from the county fairgrounds in Farmington on one side and the giant wooden viking at Eilen Trucking on the other. It's pretty neat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$1,500,000 for 1,174 sq ft.  In Minnesota.

Wtf
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The concept was good: a combination Chinese restaurant and bait and tackle shop. Location was perfect. What happened?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were there Shaolin Monks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sgygus: $1,500,000 for 1,174 sq ft.  In Minnesota.

Wtf


Too cold for me, that's for sure.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seinfeld, four!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But master, in the water the stick does seem to bend.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: $1,500,000 for 1,174 sq ft.  In Minnesota.

Wtf


You could buy a bespoke Wu-Tang album at that price.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: $1,500,000 for 1,174 sq ft.  In Minnesota.

Wtf


It's on an acre of nice looking land, that's what you're buying, not the house.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is Milamber's residence
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark.com has been brought to you by Zillow. Because that housing bubble ain't gonna feed itself.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nobody puts Baby in a corner.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Someone stole all the blinds/curtains
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ice dams potential and lack of a spare $1.5M is what's scaring me off

/ More the money
 
starsrift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I dig pagodas, but the cemetery behind the garage was a kind of a deal-breaker for me.

Really lovely bit of lakefront, though. The tree further out on the spit, just perfect.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This was a slow twisty road in Hacienda Heights, then bam, Temple!
Far East end of LA County, just North of Orange County.

Hsi Lai Temple
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/The people who lived around it made bank on their houses because it was now considered sacred land.
 
