(Fox 13 Memphis)   Memphis police looking for shoplifters who made clean getaway with $800 in merchandise, likely involved in laundering   (fox13memphis.com) divider line
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I think the Tide Pod Challenge has gotten out of hand.
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they had to find the one thing that didn't come out in the wash
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put on my running shoes
And I filled up a cart
In a store in the land of the delta blues
Because shoplifting is my art

Dollar Gen'ral
Won't you just let me thieve
Yeah I've grabbed up some detergent
But I'm dirty as a boy can be

Now I'm running in Memphis
I'm running with all these police on my heels
Running in Memphis
But do I really steal the way I steal
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning.....

The Young Ones Bambi
Youtube 0ZPZC12t7Yg
 
Doggiewoggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to be for a prank, and probably a public one
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if Dollar General put more than two employees in a store for a shift, they would have less shoplifting. But keeping employees overwhelmed and underpaid is DG's bread and butter.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like....
.....they made a clean getaway.....
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Impractical Jokers - Sal is Ruining Summer (Punishment) | truTV
Youtube xlNm7vAIHT8
 
groppet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So stealing laundry detergent is a thing again? Years ago they busted a guy here with his garage full of what he stole from stores and a wad of cash. He was selling it at swap meets and doing pretty well for himself.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

It's a perfect fungible good. You can tell if it's been diluted, it doesn't spoil, and has no serial numbers. Plus, it gets used up.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

800 Street value? At 5/kg that's still 160 boxes. How? In their pants?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Vivian?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The TIDE pool.
 
